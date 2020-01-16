Schlüter-Systems Debuts New Scheme for LaJoie, GFR in 2020

Schlüter-Systems, a world leader in the development of innovative installation systems for ceramic and natural stone tile, will hit the track in 2020 with a flaming new paint scheme for driver Corey LaJoie and the No. 32 Go Fas Racing (GFR) team.

The addition of blazing flames down the sides of the Roush Yates-powered machine overlays the familiar orange ditra-design synonymous with the Schlüter-Systems brand.

“Schlüter-Systems is proud to partner for a fourth consecutive year with Corey LaJoie in his constant pursuit within NASCAR,” stated Marco Ludwig, CEO & President of Schlüter-Systems, NA. “Corey has been an exceptional brand ambassador for Schlüter-Systems and we look forward to continued collaboration both on and off the track. We are excited to see what the 2020 season holds for Corey and his GoFas racing team, we wish them a safe and successful season.”

With more than 900 employees across the globe, Schlüter-Systems has three locations in North America: Plattsburgh, New York, Montreal, Quebec, and Reno, Nevada, as well as six European offices, including its main headquarters in Iserlohn, Germany.

Team owner Archie St. Hilaire echoed the excitement of Schlüter returning with an increased presence in 2020.

“Everyone at Go Fas Racing is excited to have Schlüter returning to support Corey and the team for 2020. They are a great group of people to work with and their products are the best in the business. I can’t thank the whole Schlüter family enough for believing in the team and NASCAR going forward,” said Archie St. Hilaire, team owner of Go Fas Racing.

Schlüter-Systems will have an expanded on-car presence during the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season as LaJoie sets out for his second full-time season under the GFR banner.

Corey LaJoie is just as excited to continue his relationship with Schlüter into the new season.

“I consider myself very lucky that Schlüter continues to grow their program and invest into my career,” said returning Go Fas Racing driver Corey LaJoie. “Our goal is to provide their customers and employees with the best possible experience at the racetrack every week. The assets that Go Fas continues to build gives us a solid platform to provide with them great results on and off the track.”

Be sure to catch the fiery scheme at a plethora of events on the 2020 schedule with the new scheme debuting at the second race of the season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube.

The scheme is also scheduled to be run at Talladega (I), Michigan (I), Daytona (II), Bristol (II), and Texas (II).

The new Schluter-Systems diecast will be available for fans through Lionel, through this link: https://www.lionelracing.com/drivername/Corey-Lajoie .

Visit Schluter.com to learn more about their products and availability.

About Our Team

About Schlüter Systems:

Schluter Systems provides innovative, easy to use installation systems to support the durability, integrity and design of tile installations. With over 8,000 products within its growing portfolio, Schluter Systems is continuously improving the landscape of the tile industry. Their educational workshops and intuitive approach to product design supports Schluter’s position as an industry leader in quality and service. Schluter Systems services North America with multiple Training, Distribution and Manufacturing facilities in Plattsburgh, NY, Montreal, QC, Reno, NV, and coming in 2020, Fort Worth, TX. For more information, visit www.schluter.com.

Get Corey LaJoie Updates:

To get live updates during the race weekends follow @coreylajoie on Instagram and Twitter. Make sure to give Corey a “like” on Facebook – “@CoreyLaJoieRacing”. For a detailed bio and updated in-season statistics, please visit www.coreylajoieracing.com.

About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Mustangs in the NASCAR Cup Series for driver Corey LaJoie. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.