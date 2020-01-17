Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
Other Series Racing Other Series PR Deegan To Make Official Ford Debut In Mustang GT4 Featuring Throwback Paint...

Deegan To Make Official Ford Debut In Mustang GT4 Featuring Throwback Paint Scheme Honoring Lyn St. James’ Breakout 1985 IMSA Campaign

By Official Release
-
  • Deegan will pair with fellow Ford Performance Development Driver Chase Briscoe in four-hour IMSA sports car race at Daytona International Speedway
  • Paint scheme is throwback to Lyn St. James’ 1985 Roush Racing IMSA GTO Mustang
  • St. James, a pioneer for women in racing, captured six IMSA sports car wins with Ford, including two Rolex 24 at Daytona class victories

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 17, 2020 – When Hailie Deegan makes her official Ford Performance competition debut next week in the IMSA MICHELIN Pilot Challenge race at Daytona International Speedway, she’ll be doing it in a throwback paint scheme of a Ford IMSA star that helped pave the way for women in racing.

Ford Performance unveiled the paint scheme today for the No. 22 Multimatic Motorsports Ford Mustang GT4 that will be driven by Deegan and co-driver Chase Briscoe in the four-hour event Friday, Jan. 24. The red, white and blue paint scheme is a modern throwback to the Roush Racing Mustang IMSA GTO car driven by Lyn St. James in her breakout season of 1985, when she captured three victories, including the first IMSA GT win by a woman driving solo.

“We’re certainly excited to have Hailie officially kick off her competition career with Ford,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance. “She had a great test a couple weeks ago and the pairing with Chase is ideal since he was in her shoes as a sports car rookie just a couple of years back and the experience has made him a more complete racer.

“To have the two of them in a Mustang GT4 with a Lyn St. James throwback scheme is very appropriate. Lyn was a pioneer for women in racing, a winner on the track and a great Ford spokesperson for many years, so this is a bit of a tribute to her and her contributions to our Ford sports car programs in the past.”

“I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of this Mustang,” said Deegan. “My anticipation and excitement level was already sky high, making my debut for Ford in my first ever road race in IMSA, but now we add this cool throwback scheme honoring the only woman to win a major IMSA race solo and it is just that much cooler. I have a ton of respect and admiration for what Lyn St. James did to pave the road for racers like me. It will be really cool to drive a car inspired by her 1985 IMSA GTO Ford Mustang.”

“I think it is a really cool way that Ford Performance has chosen to honor its racing legacy,” said Chase Briscoe. “There have been a series of throwback schemes in different racing series by Ford and I just love the look of this one and the way it ties into Hailie being in the car with me and the success that Lyn had in this series with Mustang. I am excited to be a part of it.”

“I’m delighted that Ford is doing this throwback scheme,” said St. James. “The whole goal of every race driver is to win races, and going into that 1985 season I was on the cusp of winning, and to get my first three IMSA wins that year really meant so much to me because they say that once you win once, the others follow, and that was true for me.

“I am certain Hailie and Chase felt the same way after winning their first stock car races. You just want to win more. Sports car racing may be different than what they normally do, but the mindset is the same. I am excited to see them race and get to the winner’s circle.”

St. James captured six IMSA GTO wins in her career, all with Ford, including two GTO class wins in the Rolex 24 at Daytona. She also competed in Indy car, including seven starts at the Indianapolis 500. She was a consumer advisor for Ford Motor Company from 1981-96, and has been a tireless ambassador for women in sports, especially auto racing.

The four-hour, multiclass MICHELIN Pilot Challenge race at Daytona starts at 1:00 pm ET on Friday, January 24. The event can be viewed in its entirety via live streaming – TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold domestically and at IMSA.tv globally.

About Ford Motor Company
Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 191,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com.

About Multimatic
Multimatic is a privately held, global enterprise supplying engineered components, systems and services to the automotive industry. Multimatic’s core competencies include the engineering and manufacturing of complex mechanisms, body hardware, suspension systems and body structures, as well as the design and development of lightweight composite automotive systems. In addition, Multimatic delivers niche vehicle design, development and production for road and race applications. Headquartered just north of Toronto, Canada, Multimatic has manufacturing divisions and engineering facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, alliance relationships with partners around the world and a championship-winning race team. For further information, please visit www.multimatic.com.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Track News

Daytona Newcomer Dominique Van Wieringen Leads Final...

Official Release - 0
First-timer Dominique Van Wieringen led the way in the final day of testing for the ARCA Menards Series season-opener at Daytona International Speedway. The two-day test session, leading into the February 10 Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire, was plagued both days by overnight rain showers that delayed the start, but the teams on hand were able to get nearly 15 hours of track time over the course of both days.
Read more
Featured Stories

Thad Moffitt Joins DGR-Crosley for General Tire...

Official Release - 0
DGR-Crosley announced today that Thaddeus "Thad" Moffitt will join the team for the ARCA Menards Series season-opener at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. Moffitt, the grandson of NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty, will carry the iconic Petty Blue, the hue made famous by the Petty family, with Performance Plus Richard Petty Signature Series adorning the sides of his Ford Fusion.
Read more
Other Series PR

Misahara Jewelry Joins Mustang Sampling Racing as...

Official Release - 0
​​Misahara Jewelry, recognized and admired for its superior craftsmanship, cutting-edge design and dedicated clientele, handcrafted in New York, will be an associate sponsor for the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-VR in the 2020 IMSA WeaterhTech SportsCar Championship. Misahara is a fine jewelry house that pays tribute to the warm, shimmering waters of the Adriatic Sea, the golden sand of the Sahara Desert as well as other mesmerizing destinations in the world that inspire its designer.
Read more
Other Series PR

Denny Hopes Early Test Will Pay Dividends...

Official Release - 0
A lot of racers wish to get an early jump-start on South Boston Speedway’s 2020 racing season. Chris Denny is one of them.
Read more
Other Series PR

Connor Mosack Joins JR Motorsports Late Model...

Official Release - 0
Connor Mosack has been named to drive for JR Motorsports’ championship-winning Late Model program in 2020, the team announced today. The 21-year-old Charlotte, N.C. native will race alongside teammate and multi-time champion Josh Berry for the full season.
Read more
Other Series PR

Kody King Set For Full CRA Jr....

Official Release - 0
Reigning Bandolero Bandit INEX National Touring champion Kody King is set to embark on a new adventure this year.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

XFINITY Series PR

Kaulig Racing Announces 2020 Crew Chief Line-Up

Official Release - 0
Just as the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season is set to kick off, Kaulig Racing is excited to announce its 2020 crew chief line-up. With two, full-time entries for the 2020 season, Kaulig Racing is looking to compete for the NXS Championship with drivers Ross Chastain and Justin Haley in its stable.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Chase Elliott, Daytona International Speedway Partner on Special DAYTONA 500 Ticket Package

Official Release - 0
Prior to the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 16 at Daytona International Speedway, through an exclusive ticket package, race fans will be able to hear from Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott as he kicks off his fifth full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Schlüter-Systems Debuts New Scheme for LaJoie, GFR in 2020

Official Release - 0
Schlüter-Systems, a world leader in the development of innovative installation systems for ceramic and natural stone tile, will hit the track in 2020 with a flaming new paint scheme for driver Corey LaJoie and the No. 32 Go Fas Racing (GFR) team.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Joe Graf Jr. joins SS Greenlight Racing for 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season

Official Release - 0
New York University (NYU) sophomore Joe Graf Jr. has joined SS Greenlight Racing as their fulltime driver for the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
Read more
Truck Series News

Natalie Decker to Pilot No. 44 for Niece Motorsports in Partial Schedule

Official Release - 0
Natalie Decker will pilot the No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) on a part-time basis during the 2020 season.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Track News

Daytona Newcomer Dominique Van Wieringen Leads Final Test for ARCA Menards Series Lucas Oil 200 at Daytona International Speedway

Official Release - 0
First-timer Dominique Van Wieringen led the way in the final day of testing for the ARCA Menards Series season-opener at Daytona International Speedway. The two-day test session, leading into the February 10 Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire, was plagued both days by overnight rain showers that delayed the start, but the teams on hand were able to get nearly 15 hours of track time over the course of both days.
Read more
Featured Stories

Thad Moffitt Joins DGR-Crosley for General Tire 200 at Daytona

Official Release - 0
DGR-Crosley announced today that Thaddeus "Thad" Moffitt will join the team for the ARCA Menards Series season-opener at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. Moffitt, the grandson of NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty, will carry the iconic Petty Blue, the hue made famous by the Petty family, with Performance Plus Richard Petty Signature Series adorning the sides of his Ford Fusion.
Read more
Other Series PR

Misahara Jewelry Joins Mustang Sampling Racing as an Associate Sponsor for the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Racing Cadillac DPi -V.R in the 2020 IMSA...

Official Release - 0
​​Misahara Jewelry, recognized and admired for its superior craftsmanship, cutting-edge design and dedicated clientele, handcrafted in New York, will be an associate sponsor for the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-VR in the 2020 IMSA WeaterhTech SportsCar Championship. Misahara is a fine jewelry house that pays tribute to the warm, shimmering waters of the Adriatic Sea, the golden sand of the Sahara Desert as well as other mesmerizing destinations in the world that inspire its designer.
Read more
Other Series PR

Denny Hopes Early Test Will Pay Dividends At South Boston Speedway In 2020

Official Release - 0
A lot of racers wish to get an early jump-start on South Boston Speedway’s 2020 racing season. Chris Denny is one of them.
Read more
Other Series PR

Connor Mosack Joins JR Motorsports Late Model Lineup for 2020

Official Release - 0
Connor Mosack has been named to drive for JR Motorsports’ championship-winning Late Model program in 2020, the team announced today. The 21-year-old Charlotte, N.C. native will race alongside teammate and multi-time champion Josh Berry for the full season.
Read more
Previous articleKaulig Racing Announces 2020 Crew Chief Line-Up

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com