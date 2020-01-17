Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
XFINITY Series PR Kaulig Racing Announces 2020 Crew Chief Line-Up

Kaulig Racing Announces 2020 Crew Chief Line-Up

By Official Release
-

Lexington, N.C. (January 17, 2020) – Just as the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season is set to kick off, Kaulig Racing is excited to announce its 2020 crew chief line-up. With two, full-time entries for the 2020 season, Kaulig Racing is looking to compete for the NXS Championship with drivers Ross Chastain and Justin Haley in its stable.

Bruce Schlicker, former race engineer for Stewart-Haas racing, will head up the No. 10 Chevrolet entry with driver, Ross Chastain. Schlicker boasts a stout resume including race engineer at Richard Childress Racing from 2012-2016, and most recently, Stewart-Haas Racing.

“I’m excited for the opportunity at Kaulig Racing,” said Schlicker. “It’s a great team with great resources and even better drivers. We’ve got some great support from Nutrien Ag Solutions, who will be on the No. 10 car for the majority of the races in 2020. I’m looking forward to running a full season in the Xfinity Series with Ross Chastain, winning races and chasing after the championship.”

Alex Yontz will continue in his role of crew chief for Justin Haley and the No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevy in 2020. Yontz transitioned from shock specialist to interim crew chief in July of the 2019 NXS season.

“I’m excited to be back with Justin Haley this season full time,” said Yontz. “We have a few races under our belts together from the end of last season, and we built a really good relationship. I’m looking forward to winning races with him in 2020.”

In 2019, Kaulig Racing secured 29 Top-10 finishes and nine Top-5 finishes, including two wins with Ross Chastain and AJ Allmendinger, securing its best season to-date.

“We are really excited to have Alex Yontz and Bruce Schlicker as crew chiefs,” said team President, Chris Rice. “As we continue to grow, we are stepping up our game immensely. I have confidence that we have the right people in the right positions, and we will have success this season.”

The season opener for the NXS will take place on Saturday, February 15 at 2:30pm EST on FS1 at Daytona International Speedway, where Kaulig Racing is the defending NXS race winner.

About Kaulig Racing™
Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

XFINITY Series PR

Joe Graf Jr. joins SS Greenlight Racing...

Official Release - 0
New York University (NYU) sophomore Joe Graf Jr. has joined SS Greenlight Racing as their fulltime driver for the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Justin Allgaier wins Most Popular Driver Award...

Official Release - 0
The fans have spoken. Justin Allgaier has been named the NASCAR Xfinity Series Most Popular Driver for the first time.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

GMS Racing NXS Homestead-Miami Recap

Official Release - 0
Nemechek started the race from the 6th-position and made his way into the fifth-position to finish out Stage One. The GMS Racing team elected for Nemechek not to pit.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

RCR Post Race Report – Homestead 300

Official Release - 0
Richard Childress Racing Caps off 50th Anniversary Celebration with NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver's and Owner's Championships
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Ford EcoBoost 300 Post-Race...

Official Release - 0
COLE CUSTER, No. 00 Ford Mustang - FINISHED 2nd: “I could kind of match his lap time there and studied his in-car all the way coming here trying to figure out how to run the top better. I got close. I tried to find a way to close the gap when I was behind and tried too hard and got into the fence. What can you say? Tyler can just rip the top here. That is all you can really say about it."
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Toyota Racing NXS Homestead Post-Race Recap

Official Release - 0
After tallying a season-best eight victories in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) this season, Christopher Bell fell short of the NXS title at Homestead-Miami Speedway, finishing fifth in Saturday’s race.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Featured Section 2

Chase Elliott, Daytona International Speedway Partner on Special DAYTONA 500 Ticket Package

Official Release - 0
Prior to the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 16 at Daytona International Speedway, through an exclusive ticket package, race fans will be able to hear from Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott as he kicks off his fifth full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Schlüter-Systems Debuts New Scheme for LaJoie, GFR in 2020

Official Release - 0
Schlüter-Systems, a world leader in the development of innovative installation systems for ceramic and natural stone tile, will hit the track in 2020 with a flaming new paint scheme for driver Corey LaJoie and the No. 32 Go Fas Racing (GFR) team.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Joe Graf Jr. joins SS Greenlight Racing for 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season

Official Release - 0
New York University (NYU) sophomore Joe Graf Jr. has joined SS Greenlight Racing as their fulltime driver for the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
Read more
Truck Series News

Natalie Decker to Pilot No. 44 for Niece Motorsports in Partial Schedule

Official Release - 0
Natalie Decker will pilot the No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) on a part-time basis during the 2020 season.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Riding the Wave of Momentum – Talladega Superspeedway’s Monumental 2019 Sets Up Anticipated 2020 at the Greatest Race Track in the World

Official Release - 0
After one of the most successful and monumental years in the history of iconic Talladega Superspeedway, the 2.66-mile venue is just three months away from hosting its first motorsports weekend in 2020 and will introduce the new Talladega Garage Experience to fans at its springtime tripleheader, April 24-26.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

XFINITY Series PR

Joe Graf Jr. joins SS Greenlight Racing for 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season

Official Release - 0
New York University (NYU) sophomore Joe Graf Jr. has joined SS Greenlight Racing as their fulltime driver for the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Justin Allgaier wins Most Popular Driver Award in Xfinity Series

Official Release - 0
The fans have spoken. Justin Allgaier has been named the NASCAR Xfinity Series Most Popular Driver for the first time.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

GMS Racing NXS Homestead-Miami Recap

Official Release - 0
Nemechek started the race from the 6th-position and made his way into the fifth-position to finish out Stage One. The GMS Racing team elected for Nemechek not to pit.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

RCR Post Race Report – Homestead 300

Official Release - 0
Richard Childress Racing Caps off 50th Anniversary Celebration with NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver's and Owner's Championships
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Ford EcoBoost 300 Post-Race Quotes

Official Release - 0
COLE CUSTER, No. 00 Ford Mustang - FINISHED 2nd: “I could kind of match his lap time there and studied his in-car all the way coming here trying to figure out how to run the top better. I got close. I tried to find a way to close the gap when I was behind and tried too hard and got into the fence. What can you say? Tyler can just rip the top here. That is all you can really say about it."
Read more
Previous articleChase Elliott, Daytona International Speedway Partner on Special DAYTONA 500 Ticket Package

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com