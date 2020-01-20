Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
Other Series Racing Indy Indianapolis 500 Veteran, Short-Track Standout Jones Dies at 78

Indianapolis 500 Veteran, Short-Track Standout Jones Dies at 78

By Official Release
-

INDIANAPOLIS, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 – Norman “Bubby” Jones, a short-track dirt racing standout who competed in the 1977 Indianapolis 500, died Jan. 18. He was 78.

Jones, a native of Danville, Illinois, started 33rd and placed 21st in the No. 72 Bruce Cogle Ford Eagle/Offy owned by Bobby Hillin’s Longhorn Racing team.

Dirt specialist Jones had limited asphalt experience before Hillin picked him to replace Jan Opperman in 1977 while Opperman recovered from injuries. But Jones bumped his way into the “500” starting field and ran as high as ninth before an engine valve problem ended his race.

Jones also made a second United States Auto Club (USAC) National Championship start in 1978, finishing 27th at Pocono Raceway. He was unsuccessful in Indianapolis 500 qualifying attempts in 1978 and 1981.

After giving up his job as a barber in a shop co-owned by Indy 500 veteran Larry Cannon to race full time in the early 1970s, Jones thrived on dirt tracks in sprint cars and midgets for nearly two decades.

The quiet, friendly Jones won many races in various series around the country before earning his first USAC victory in 1976, in a Silver Crown car. He also earned his first USAC Midget victory that year, winning the prestigious Turkey Night Grand Prix.

Those victories launched a streak of success for Jones in USAC competition in the late 1970s. He earned 20 of his 22 career USAC feature wins between 1977 and 1979. Jones enjoyed perhaps his strongest season in 1979, winning 11 USAC Sprint Car features and finishing second in the standings by 32 points to champion Greg Leffler.

Jones then moved to Southern California and reigned over the California Racing Association (CRA), winning that series’ Sprint titles in 1983 and 1984.

After retiring as a driver, he stayed in the sport as one of the top crew chiefs in USAC Sprint Car racing during the 2000s, including working for Tony Stewart’s team, among others. He also helped develop and promote Perris Auto Speedway in Southern California.

Jones was inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame in 1998.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Section 2

Chase Elliott, Daytona International Speedway Partner on...

Official Release - 0
Prior to the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 16 at Daytona International Speedway, through an exclusive ticket package, race fans will be able to hear from Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott as he kicks off his fifth full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Riding the Wave of Momentum – Talladega...

Official Release - 0
After one of the most successful and monumental years in the history of iconic Talladega Superspeedway, the 2.66-mile venue is just three months away from hosting its first motorsports weekend in 2020 and will introduce the new Talladega Garage Experience to fans at its springtime tripleheader, April 24-26.
Read more
Featured Section 2

2020 Big Machine Vodka 400 at the...

Official Release - 0
Racing fans can "Go 4th" at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the exciting, revamped annual NASCAR event weekend on July 3-5 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The action-packed holiday celebration will feature a first-ever NASCAR Xfinity Series road course race at IMS, sponsored by Pennzoil.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

INDIVIDUAL TICKETS FOR SPRING, SUMMER EVENTS AT...

Official Release - 0
It's officially open season over the phones and on texasmotorspeedway.com. With just 74 days until the green flag waves over the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 race, individual race tickets for that weekend and the June INDYCAR/NASCAR doubleheader are on sale.
Read more
Featured Stories

AMS celebrating 60th Anniversary during 2020 NASCAR...

Official Release - 0
The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend will not only be the setting for three days of NASCAR thrills and family entertainment – it’ll also be a celebration of Atlanta Motor Speedway’s 60th anniversary.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Omologato to become Official Timepiece of Watkins...

Official Release - 0
Watkins Glen International announced today that Omologato watches has become the Official Timepiece of the iconic 3.4-mile circuit.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Other Series PR

CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: Corvette C8.R Set for Spotlight

Official Release - 0
For more than 20 years, Corvette Racing has carved a legacy in GT endurance racing with three generations of front-engine racing Corvettes. The start of the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship also marks the beginning of the mid-engine Corvette era.
Read more
Featured Stories

Deegan To Make Official Ford Debut In Mustang GT4 Featuring Throwback Paint Scheme Honoring Lyn St. James’ Breakout 1985 IMSA Campaign

Official Release - 0
When Hailie Deegan makes her official Ford Performance competition debut next week in the IMSA MICHELIN Pilot Challenge race at Daytona International Speedway, she’ll be doing it in a throwback paint scheme of a Ford IMSA star that helped pave the way for women in racing.
Read more
Featured Stories

Kaulig Racing Announces 2020 Crew Chief Line-Up

Official Release - 0
Just as the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season is set to kick off, Kaulig Racing is excited to announce its 2020 crew chief line-up. With two, full-time entries for the 2020 season, Kaulig Racing is looking to compete for the NXS Championship with drivers Ross Chastain and Justin Haley in its stable.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Chase Elliott, Daytona International Speedway Partner on Special DAYTONA 500 Ticket Package

Official Release - 0
Prior to the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 16 at Daytona International Speedway, through an exclusive ticket package, race fans will be able to hear from Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott as he kicks off his fifth full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Schlüter-Systems Debuts New Scheme for LaJoie, GFR in 2020

Official Release - 0
Schlüter-Systems, a world leader in the development of innovative installation systems for ceramic and natural stone tile, will hit the track in 2020 with a flaming new paint scheme for driver Corey LaJoie and the No. 32 Go Fas Racing (GFR) team.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Section 2

Chase Elliott, Daytona International Speedway Partner on Special DAYTONA 500 Ticket Package

Official Release - 0
Prior to the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 16 at Daytona International Speedway, through an exclusive ticket package, race fans will be able to hear from Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott as he kicks off his fifth full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Riding the Wave of Momentum – Talladega Superspeedway’s Monumental 2019 Sets Up Anticipated 2020 at the Greatest Race Track in the World

Official Release - 0
After one of the most successful and monumental years in the history of iconic Talladega Superspeedway, the 2.66-mile venue is just three months away from hosting its first motorsports weekend in 2020 and will introduce the new Talladega Garage Experience to fans at its springtime tripleheader, April 24-26.
Read more
Featured Section 2

2020 Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Weekend Features Star-Spangled Fun

Official Release - 0
Racing fans can "Go 4th" at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the exciting, revamped annual NASCAR event weekend on July 3-5 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The action-packed holiday celebration will feature a first-ever NASCAR Xfinity Series road course race at IMS, sponsored by Pennzoil.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

INDIVIDUAL TICKETS FOR SPRING, SUMMER EVENTS AT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY OFFICIALLY ON SALE

Official Release - 0
It's officially open season over the phones and on texasmotorspeedway.com. With just 74 days until the green flag waves over the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 race, individual race tickets for that weekend and the June INDYCAR/NASCAR doubleheader are on sale.
Read more
Featured Stories

AMS celebrating 60th Anniversary during 2020 NASCAR weekend

Official Release - 0
The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend will not only be the setting for three days of NASCAR thrills and family entertainment – it’ll also be a celebration of Atlanta Motor Speedway’s 60th anniversary.
Read more
Previous articleCORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: Corvette C8.R Set for Spotlight

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com