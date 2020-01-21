Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
Featured Section 2 Darlington Raceway to celebrate Daytona Day with community watch party on Sunday,...

Darlington Raceway to celebrate Daytona Day with community watch party on Sunday, Feb. 16

By Official Release
-

Ninth annual event to be held at Mellow Mushroom in Florence, SC starting at 1:30 p.m.

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA (Jan. 21, 2020) – Darlington Raceway will celebrate Daytona Day and the start of the 2020 NASCAR season by hosting its ninth annual Daytona 500 Community Watch Party on Sunday, Feb. 16.

The party will be hosted at Mellow Mushroom, located at 120 Dunbarton Dr., in Florence, S.C. The event will start at 1:30 p.m. and continue until the conclusion of the Daytona 500.

The Community Watch Party will feature a food and drink special courtesy of Mellow Mushroom. Fans who attend will have the chance to win tickets, pit passes and pre-race ceremony wristbands, along with other prizes and giveaways to the NASCAR Cup Series Southern 500 on Labor Day weekend.

“Our ninth annual watch party is a great way for us to engage with our local race fans and celebrate Daytona Day and the start of the 2020 NASCAR season,” track President Kerry Tharp said. “We’re excited that the event will once again be held at Mellow Mushroom for the fourth consecutive year, which is an outstanding venue to watch The Great American Race on February 16.”

The watch party will also feature a video gaming area at Mellow Mushroom where fans will be able to simulate racing at Daytona International Speedway. Top times posted during the contest will receive prizes during the party.

Proud partners of the ninth annual Community Watch Party are Coca-Cola, Crown Beverages and WEGX Eagle 92.9 FM (iHeart Media).

Additionally, with the Daytona 500 quickly approaching, Darlington Raceway will be a presenting sponsor of live coverage from Daytona Speedweeks. Local media partners WWFN 100.1 FM ‘The Fan’ and WEGX Eagle 92.9 FM will broadcast live from Daytona International Speedway on February 13 and 14. The Daytona 500 will also be available live on Eagle 92.9 FM (MRN) beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 16.

“We appreciate all of our local media partners for their assistance in covering the Daytona 500, the Super Bowl of our sport, as well as their involvement in supporting our Community Watch Party,” Tharp said. “We encourage fans to tune-in to either Eagle 92.9 FM or The Fan 100.1 FM on Thursday and Friday evening for live coverage from Daytona, which will feature a wide variety of interviews and news updates from the World Center of Racing.”

You can keep up with all of the latest news from Darlington Raceway at DarlingtonRaceway.com, on Facebook at Facebook.com/DarlingtonRaceway and on Twitter at Twitter.com/TooToughToTame. Fans are encouraged to post their Southern 500 stories and memories at, #Southern500 and #SportClips200.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Section 2

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series...

Official Release - 0
The Gander Trucks playoff field in 2020 will expand from eight drivers/trucks to 10 drivers/trucks.
Read more
Featured Section 2

New express shuttle added betwween infield and...

Official Release - 0
NASCAR fans camping in Atlanta Motor Speedway’s infield are getting an express pass to fun during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend.
Read more
Featured Section 2

TMS to host free Daytona Speedweeks parties

Official Release - 0
Infield To Open Feb. 15-16 For Campers, Tailgaters To Watch Season-Opening NASCAR Weekend On World's Largest TV
Fans Can Select Seats And Infield Camping In Person For 2020 Season at the Track on Feb. 15-16 or at One of Six North Texas Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q Locations Feb. 13

FORT WORTH, Texas (January 21, 2020) - Daytona won't be the only track rocking when the green flag flies on NASCAR's 2020 season. The next best option to being at "The Great American Race" is watching it at "The Great American Speedway" on the world's largest HDTV.

Read more
NASCAR Track News

Two-Time DAYTONA 500 Champion Denny Hamlin To...

Official Release - 0
Before he defends his title as 2019 champion in the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 16 at the Daytona International Speedway, Denny Hamlin will participate in a special ticket package for race fans.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Howie DiSavino III to drive for Win-Tron...

Official Release - 0
It’s about to get busy for Howie DiSavino, III, in 2020. After several starts with Mooresville, N.C.-based Win-Tron Racing in 2019, the team is announcing DiSavino is signing on to pilot the team’s NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) entry. DiSavino’s truck series debut will be at Richmond Raceway, his home track, on Saturday, April 18, 2020, as well as, other select NGOTS and ARCA Menards Series races. The deal will also feature two new Virginia-based partners for DiSavino, KEES Travel™ and Bud’s Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electric.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Hendrick Motorsports extends innovation partnership with Microsoft...

Official Release - 0
Hendrick Motorsports has extended its marketing and technical relationship with Microsoft Corp., which will continue as the Official Cloud Partner of the 12-time NASCAR Cup Series champions for the 2020 and 2021 racing seasons.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Featured Section 2

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Playoffs Expand to 10

Official Release - 0
The Gander Trucks playoff field in 2020 will expand from eight drivers/trucks to 10 drivers/trucks.
Read more
Featured Section 2

New express shuttle added betwween infield and fan zone for NASCAR weekend at AMS

Official Release - 0
NASCAR fans camping in Atlanta Motor Speedway’s infield are getting an express pass to fun during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend.
Read more
Featured Section 2

TMS to host free Daytona Speedweeks parties

Official Release - 0
Infield To Open Feb. 15-16 For Campers, Tailgaters To Watch Season-Opening NASCAR Weekend On World's Largest TV
Fans Can Select Seats And Infield Camping In Person For 2020 Season at the Track on Feb. 15-16 or at One of Six North Texas Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q Locations Feb. 13

FORT WORTH, Texas (January 21, 2020) - Daytona won't be the only track rocking when the green flag flies on NASCAR's 2020 season. The next best option to being at "The Great American Race" is watching it at "The Great American Speedway" on the world's largest HDTV.

Read more
NASCAR Track News

Two-Time DAYTONA 500 Champion Denny Hamlin To Participate in Special DAYTONA 500 Ticket Package

Official Release - 0
Before he defends his title as 2019 champion in the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 16 at the Daytona International Speedway, Denny Hamlin will participate in a special ticket package for race fans.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Howie DiSavino III to drive for Win-Tron Racing in NASCAR’s Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series

Official Release - 0
It’s about to get busy for Howie DiSavino, III, in 2020. After several starts with Mooresville, N.C.-based Win-Tron Racing in 2019, the team is announcing DiSavino is signing on to pilot the team’s NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) entry. DiSavino’s truck series debut will be at Richmond Raceway, his home track, on Saturday, April 18, 2020, as well as, other select NGOTS and ARCA Menards Series races. The deal will also feature two new Virginia-based partners for DiSavino, KEES Travel™ and Bud’s Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electric.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Section 2

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Playoffs Expand to 10

Official Release - 0
The Gander Trucks playoff field in 2020 will expand from eight drivers/trucks to 10 drivers/trucks.
Read more
Featured Section 2

New express shuttle added betwween infield and fan zone for NASCAR weekend at AMS

Official Release - 0
NASCAR fans camping in Atlanta Motor Speedway’s infield are getting an express pass to fun during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend.
Read more
Featured Section 2

TMS to host free Daytona Speedweeks parties

Official Release - 0
Infield To Open Feb. 15-16 For Campers, Tailgaters To Watch Season-Opening NASCAR Weekend On World's Largest TV
Fans Can Select Seats And Infield Camping In Person For 2020 Season at the Track on Feb. 15-16 or at One of Six North Texas Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q Locations Feb. 13

FORT WORTH, Texas (January 21, 2020) - Daytona won't be the only track rocking when the green flag flies on NASCAR's 2020 season. The next best option to being at "The Great American Race" is watching it at "The Great American Speedway" on the world's largest HDTV.

Read more
NASCAR Track News

Two-Time DAYTONA 500 Champion Denny Hamlin To Participate in Special DAYTONA 500 Ticket Package

Official Release - 0
Before he defends his title as 2019 champion in the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 16 at the Daytona International Speedway, Denny Hamlin will participate in a special ticket package for race fans.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Howie DiSavino III to drive for Win-Tron Racing in NASCAR’s Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series

Official Release - 0
It’s about to get busy for Howie DiSavino, III, in 2020. After several starts with Mooresville, N.C.-based Win-Tron Racing in 2019, the team is announcing DiSavino is signing on to pilot the team’s NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) entry. DiSavino’s truck series debut will be at Richmond Raceway, his home track, on Saturday, April 18, 2020, as well as, other select NGOTS and ARCA Menards Series races. The deal will also feature two new Virginia-based partners for DiSavino, KEES Travel™ and Bud’s Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electric.
Read more
Previous articleTMS to host free Daytona Speedweeks parties
Next articleNew express shuttle added betwween infield and fan zone for NASCAR weekend at AMS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com