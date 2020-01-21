Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
Featured Stories Formula One rookie Latifi to use race number as homage to hometown
Nicholas Latifi. Photo Credit: fiaformula2.com

Formula One rookie Latifi to use race number as homage to hometown

By Joseph Shelton
-

2020 Williams rookie Nicholas Latifi recently chose his racing number not only due to it’s championship history, but also as an homage to his hometown of Toronto, Ontario. He will be racing with the number six adorning the sides of his car.

Toronto is also known as “The Six,” due to it’s two area codes – 416 and 647. Also, at one point in Toronto’s history it was broken up into six areas – Old Toronto, Scarborough, East York, North York, Etobicoke and York.

Latifi, who finished second in the 2019 Formula Two points with four wins and eight podiums, becomes the first driver to use the number six since Nico Rosberg won the 2016 Formula One championship. Coincidentally, Rosberg’s career also started at Williams.

The rookie replaces Robert Kubica, who opted to leave Williams after one season. Latifi will race as teammate to George Russell, who will be in his second season with Williams.

2019 was the worst season in Williams history, as the team only scored one point throughout the season, coming at the German Grand Prix in Hockenheimring, the 11th event of the 21-race season.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

Miscellaneous

Tips, hints, and tricks to being a...

SM - 0
WHO launched the Global status report on road safety in 2018, according to which every year about 1.35 million people lose their lives in road tragedies. The alarming situation is becoming even worse with time. The main reason for these accidents is the minor mistakes, which most of the drivers make while driving.
Read more
Featured Stories

Speedway Media announces new podcast show “News...

Official Release - 0
SpeedwayMedia.com has launched a new podcast in conjunction with Anchor.fm, titled "News...
Read more
Featured Section 2

Josh Williams Motorsports seeks driver with sponsorship...

Briar Starr - 0
It has been two years since Josh Williams has fielded an ARCA...
Read more
Miscellaneous

Tips To Simplify Your Travel

SM - 0
After putting so much weight in the suitcase, it is much harder to carry the suitcase to the airplane now because you have added unnecessary essentials to your bag. Have decided your destination but no idea where to start and which hotel to book?
Read more
Featured Stories

Cup Series driver changes and updates for...

Angela Campbell - 0
As the 2020 NASCAR racing season approaches, let's take a look at the changes that have happened during the off-season.
Read more
Featured Stories

Natalie Decker to Pilot No. 44 for...

Official Release - 0
Natalie Decker will pilot the No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) on a part-time basis during the 2020 season.
Read more
Joseph Shelton
Husband to Stacie and Daddy to Dexter, Aeris, Meredith, and furbabies Lola and Tiny. Ardent race fan and serious Sooner football lover. Twitter: @JSheltonWrites Instagram: @jsheltonwrites

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Featured Stories

Decision to run XFINITY Series on Indianapolis road course could save division’s future at track

Joseph Shelton - 0
For a sport whose fans can be hostile toward change, the upcoming 2020 season in NASCAR may very well be the new...
Read more
Featured Other Series

Is there any merit to the sim racing/real racing debate?

Joseph Shelton - 0
One side holds a slew of individuals who are quick to decry sim racing, saying that it shouldn't be held to the...
Read more
Featured Stories

Should NASCAR drivers be allowed to compete in other forms of motorsport?

Joseph Shelton - 0
But racing is a dangerous sport. This goes without saying. Despite the major advances in safety over the last 60, 70 years, drivers still get hurt, and in many tragic instances, they are killed. Saying that a driver can race in discipline A but not discipline B is neglecting the fact that anything can happen at any moment, anywhere. Just because the 2010s' didn't see a single driver perish in NASCAR's top touring divisions does not mean it couldn't happen again in 2020.
Read more
Featured Stories

My First Race: 2001 Harrah’s 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

Joseph Shelton - 0
We're one month removed from the end of the 2019 NASCAR season, which means we're enmeshed in the holiday routine race fans...
Read more
Featured Stories

Nemechek’s addition to Front Row Motorsports a boon for both driver and organization

Joseph Shelton - 0
As it turns out, John Hunter Nemechek's stint as a substitute driver for Front Row Motorsports turned out to be a tryout...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Miscellaneous

Tips, hints, and tricks to being a better driver

SM - 0
WHO launched the Global status report on road safety in 2018, according to which every year about 1.35 million people lose their lives in road tragedies. The alarming situation is becoming even worse with time. The main reason for these accidents is the minor mistakes, which most of the drivers make while driving.
Read more
Featured Stories

Speedway Media announces new podcast show “News and Views from SpeedwayMedia.com”

Official Release - 0
SpeedwayMedia.com has launched a new podcast in conjunction with Anchor.fm, titled "News and Views from SpeedwayMedia.com." The show, hosted by Associate Editor...
Read more
Featured Section 2

Josh Williams Motorsports seeks driver with sponsorship for Lucas Oil 200

Briar Starr - 0
It has been two years since Josh Williams has fielded an ARCA car for a race. The last time his own team...
Read more
Miscellaneous

Tips To Simplify Your Travel

SM - 0
After putting so much weight in the suitcase, it is much harder to carry the suitcase to the airplane now because you have added unnecessary essentials to your bag. Have decided your destination but no idea where to start and which hotel to book?
Read more
Featured Stories

Cup Series driver changes and updates for the 2020 season

Angela Campbell - 0
As the 2020 NASCAR racing season approaches, let's take a look at the changes that have happened during the off-season.
Read more
Previous articleSpeedway Media announces new podcast show “News and Views from SpeedwayMedia.com”
Next articleTips, hints, and tricks to being a better driver

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com