Formula One rookie Latifi to use race number as homage to hometown

2020 Williams rookie Nicholas Latifi recently chose his racing number not only due to it’s championship history, but also as an homage to his hometown of Toronto, Ontario. He will be racing with the number six adorning the sides of his car.

Toronto is also known as “The Six,” due to it’s two area codes – 416 and 647. Also, at one point in Toronto’s history it was broken up into six areas – Old Toronto, Scarborough, East York, North York, Etobicoke and York.

Latifi, who finished second in the 2019 Formula Two points with four wins and eight podiums, becomes the first driver to use the number six since Nico Rosberg won the 2016 Formula One championship. Coincidentally, Rosberg’s career also started at Williams.

The rookie replaces Robert Kubica, who opted to leave Williams after one season. Latifi will race as teammate to George Russell, who will be in his second season with Williams.

2019 was the worst season in Williams history, as the team only scored one point throughout the season, coming at the German Grand Prix in Hockenheimring, the 11th event of the 21-race season.