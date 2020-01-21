Howie DiSavino III to drive for Win-Tron Racing in NASCAR’s Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series

RICHMOND NATIVE DISAVINO TO DRIVE FOR WIN-TRON RACING IN NASCAR’S GANDER RV & OUTDOORS TRUCK SERIES

CONCORD, NC (Jan. 21, 2020) — It’s about to get busy for Howie DiSavino, III, in 2020. After several starts with Mooresville, N.C.-based Win-Tron Racing in 2019, the team is announcing DiSavino is signing on to pilot the team’s NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) entry. DiSavino’s truck series debut will be at Richmond Raceway, his home track, on Saturday, April 18, 2020, as well as, other select NGOTS and ARCA Menards Series races. The deal will also feature two new Virginia-based partners for DiSavino, KEES Travel™ and Bud’s Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electric.

Howie DiSavino III

“Everyone at Win-Tron Racing is very excited to have Howie back behind the wheel. From the time he first jumped in the #32 ARCA car at Elko, MN, we could see that Howie is a smart and intelligent driver. He is a quick learner and a respectful young man with a huge future in front of him. We are proud to be a part of that future. Howie is a rising star, and we are truly looking forward to working with him and his partners again!” said Kevin Cywinsky, owner of Win-Tron Racing and former American Speed Association Champion.

Having local partners join on for the season makes DiSavino’s debut even more special, “It feels amazing to show pride in my Virginia partnerships and show racing fans what KEES Travel™ and Bud’s Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electric have to offer. My partners have made my dream a reality, and I can’t tell you how much I appreciate them.”

“It also means the world to me to be able to make my NASCAR debut in my hometown at Richmond Raceway. I started racing at Southside Speedway and Dominion. Through all of those races, I knew it was my dream to make it to NASCAR. Now it’s starting to sink in. I’m especially thankful for the support of my family. I know I’ll be making them proud,” said DiSavino of his NASCAR opportunity.

On the ARCA front, DiSavino has set a goal of top-10 finishes and sees the truck starts as a way to hone his skills and continue to learn about racing in NASCAR’s higher-level series. He knows that working with a team he already has a relationship with will help him in his transition, “I love the guys at Win-Tron and the way we work together. It will be a great year running with them on the ARCA side and the truck side. Working with PMG and Win-Tron, I have learned so much, and I want to continue to keep learning with them behind me.”

During the off-season, DiSavino has been busy keeping his skills sharp through simulation racing and staying active in the gym to be physically ready for this new level of racing. Yet, he views his biggest work as fostering relationships with new partners, who will be able to experience a new level of exposure and access to a larger group of potential customers.

“I couldn’t be happier with the new partnership with Howie DiSavino, III, and the opportunities surrounding the relationship. There are few things more important to our company than the KEES brand. We feel Howie represents that brand and our values well,” said Jeremy Grogg, RRP, CHA, President of KEES Vacations.

Robert W. Nelson, Owner/CEO of Bud’s Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electric echoed Grogg’s excitement on the new partnership with DiSavino, “When the option to partner with HDIII Racing became available, it was a no-brainer. Anytime I have the opportunity to get my people excited and demonstrate pride in my company and its direction with community involvement, I’m doing it. It’s great to be sharing support for HDIII Racing within other top-notch companies. I’ve known the DiSavino family for 2 decades and hold them in the highest regard. Howie is a shining example of focus and drive. It’s refreshing to see these qualities in a person his age. 2020 is going to be a great year for everyone involved.”

With a seat on a competitive team and dedicated partners, DiSavino is set to make an impact in the 2020 racing season but is keeping his definition of success simple, “A successful season is just to compete with the racers up front and to come home with the car or truck in one piece. I strongly believe we will have a great season with my team, partners and family. I want to focus on getting better and learning, my ultimate measure of success in 2020.”

Before getting behind the wheel of the truck, DiSavino’s first race will be in Win-Tron’s No. 32 ARCA Menards Series entry at Phoenix International Raceway (Avondale, Az.) on March 6.

About Howie DiSavino, III

A pair of free tickets. That’s what started Howie DiSavino’s love for racing at the age of 8. After his dad took him to an Arena Racing show in the Richmond, Virginia area with those tickets, young Howie begged his family for a racecar.

Finally, at age 13, Howie got his wish. He and his family spent a couple years racing the arena circuit before making the jump to full-fledged late models just two years later. Since then, he has grown as a driver and a person, contributing to his race team and his community utilizing racing as an avenue for charitable giving while also building relationships with his partners and supporters.

In 2019, Howie took another step toward his NASCAR dreams, making his ARCA debut with WinTron Racing at Elko Speedway in Minnesota. 2020 looks to be a promising year as this skilled, young driver makes his NASCAR debut in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Learn more at www.howiedisavino.com, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About Bud’s Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electric

Bud’s Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electric has offered Legendary Service since 1969. We have a well-established tradition of excellence. You can trust our company with 24-hour emergency service! We also have NATE (North American Technician Excellence) certified technicians to make certain that you only receive the best service.

From routine maintenance to full system replacements, we are well equipped to handle all of your comfort needs. As members of Air Conditioning Contractors of America (ACCA), the Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Safety Coalition (AC&R), and the Indoor Air Quality Association (IAQA), Bud’s is on the cutting edge of industry trends. With specialists in Geothermal and Hybrid systems as well in Indoor Air Quality products, Bud’s designs the most efficient and superior home comfort systems on the market. Learn more at www.budsusa.com, Facebook and YouTube.

About KEES Travel™

It all started because the vacation rental and timeshare rental markets only offered weekly stays. KEES Travel™ saw this as an opportunity to offer travelers more accessibility to these accommodations for a short-term or partial stay. We believe everyone deserves a vacation no matter the length.

KEES Travel™ believes in providing quality accommodation for our guests and taking care of our properties for our owners. We strive to give each the best experience possible in hospitality management. Our partners GOODMANagement manage our timeshare rental properties, and we work closely to take care of both owners and guests. Learn more at www.keestravel.com, Facebook and Twitter @KEESVacations.

About Win-Tron Racing

Headquartered in Mooresville, N.C., Win-Tron Racing is a professional race team entering its 14th season of Motorsports competition located in “Race City USA.” Owned by former champion racer Kevin Cywinski, in 2020 the team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Learn more at www.Win-TronRacing.com, Facebook or on Twitter @WinTronRacing.

About PMG

PMG is an industry leader with a fresh perspective on driver career path management, sponsorship acquisition, and the value of digital branding in motorsports. Headquartered in Concord, North Carolina, we work with drivers, teams and sponsors nationwide in multiple levels and divisions of motorsports competition. PMG’s principle partners have over 100 years of combined experience in marketing, public relations, competing in NASCAR, and race team management. We put that experience to work for our clients, helping them achieve their goals in motorsports. Learn more at www.racingpmg.com.