Josh Williams Motorsports seeks driver with sponsorship for Lucas Oil 200

It has been two years since Josh Williams has fielded an ARCA car for a race. The last time his own team competed on the ARCA circuit was in April of 2018 at Talladega Superspeedway, where Williams started 12th and finished sixth.

Recently the Port Charlotte, Florida native brought his team to the annual ARCA test session at Daytona with Ryan Vargas who piloted the No. 60 Chevrolet at the test and led the team to finish 11th on Saturday.

The test went so well that the team hopes to have a funded driver for the season opener at Daytona next month on Saturday February 8th. Co-Owner Kevin Williams says the test went better than expected.

“The test was successful, real successful,” said Kevin Williams, co-owner of JWM. “It’s been a while since JWM has participated in an ARCA Menards Series test session at Daytona, but we came to the test and had speed and our drivers did exceptionally well, including Ryan. Quietly we’ve been working hard behind the scenes at JWM to not only prepare to compete at Daytona but other races on the schedule in 2020.”

Despite the season opener quickly approaching, the team still does not have a driver but hopes to have one in time before the week of the race. Even though the team has hopes to race at Daytona, they aren’t expecting to run the full ARCA schedule this late in the off-season. However, they have cars ready for any of the upcoming races on the ARCA schedule.

Team Owner Josh Williams gives more explanation about the situation.

“We’re not looking to run a full schedule at this point, but the races that we’re able to field an ARCA car – we’re focused on going to the track with a ton of leadership, a confident group and fast race cars. We have opportunities this year for funded drivers on a variety on levels, including single-race and multi-race options and hope to make some announcements in the near future.”

The team says if any driver has the funding or is interested to compete at Daytona, they are advised to contact Josh Williams Motorsports at 941-628-9362.

Williams had a breakout year in the ARCA Menards Series in 2016, having two wins, five top fives and 11 top-10 finishes. The year prior, he had six top fives and 15 top-10 finishes in the ARCA Series.



