NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Playoffs Expand to 10

The Gander Trucks playoff field in 2020 will expand from eight drivers/trucks to 10 drivers/trucks.

The new structure will be as follows:

Round of 10: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park and Bristol Motor Speedway

Round of 8: Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, Martinsville Speedway

Championship 4: Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Managing Director, Brad Moran, explained the decision.

“Expanding the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series playoff field to 10 is a win-win for drivers, teams and, most importantly, the passionate fans who support our Gander Trucks. This will only increase the competitive intensity this series offers, as more drivers and teams vie for one of the most coveted championships in all of racing.”

