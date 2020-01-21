Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
Featured Section 2 New express shuttle added betwween infield and fan zone for NASCAR weekend...

New express shuttle added betwween infield and fan zone for NASCAR weekend at AMS

By Official Release
-

HAMPTON, Ga. (Jan. 21, 2020) – NASCAR fans camping in Atlanta Motor Speedway’s infield are getting an express pass to fun during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend.

That’s because the Speedway is implementing another enhancement under its 20 in 20 Initiative that fans have been asking for: a direct shuttle between the AMS Fan Zone and the infield.

New for the 2020 NASCAR weekend, this shuttle will make use of a specialized non-stop path to get fans staying in the infield out to the Fan Zone and all of the games and entertainment that await. Thanks to the new Infield/Fan Zone Express Shuttle, fans in the infield will spend less time traveling and more time enjoying everything NASCAR weekend at AMS has to offer.

The Infield/Fan Zone Express Shuttle is the 14th improvement to come from Atlanta Motor Speedway’s “20 in 20” initiative. All told the Speedway will be announcing 20 individual enhancements to increase fan value and the overall enjoyment of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 NASCAR weekend on March 13-15.

Tickets and camping locations for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway are available now by calling 877-9-AMS-TIX or visiting www.atlantamotorspeedway.com.

