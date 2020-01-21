Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
Speedway Media announces new podcast show “News and Views from SpeedwayMedia.com”

By Official Release
-

SpeedwayMedia.com has launched a new podcast in conjunction with Anchor.fm, titled “News and Views from SpeedwayMedia.com.” The show, hosted by Associate Editor Joseph Shelton, will discuss the latest news and views from not only the Speedway Media staff, but from dignitaries and other media members in the racing world.

“First thing’s first, this is a show that’s by the fans and for the fans,” said Shelton. “How the show gets built up over the course of the season depends on the input and reviews from the listeners, so they are definitely encouraged to reach out to us with any input they may have. We’re definitely looking to make this an optimal racing podcast experience for the listeners and readers of SpeedwayMedia.com.”

The show will be distributed through Anchor.fm, and is also available on Spotify and Stitcher.

