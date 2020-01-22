Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
Other Series Racing ARCA ARCA Menards Series Announces Date Adjustment for Races at Charlotte and WWT...

ARCA Menards Series Announces Date Adjustment for Races at Charlotte and WWT Raceway

By Official Release
-

The ARCA Menards Series has announced the dates for two events – races at Charlotte Motor Speedway and WWT Raceway – have been moved back by one day.

The date at Charlotte will now be Friday, May 22, and the date at WWT Raceway will now be Sunday, August 2.

The Charlotte race will continue to be a part of qualifying day for the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600, which now moves to Friday night eliminating a day the track sat dark. The change in the date at WWT Raceway from Saturday night to Sunday will allow for the area’s many short track fans to attend without missing a night at their favorite area dirt track.

“We’re pleased to work with both Charlotte Motor Speedway and WWT Raceway at Gateway on these minor adjustments to the 2020 ARCA Menards Series schedule,” said ARCA President Ron Drager. “Cooperation among our tracks, broadcast partners, teams, sponsors and fans is important and we will do all we can to work with our valued partners.”

The ARCA Menards Series season will get underway on Saturday, February 8 with the Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire at Daytona International Speedway. The race will be televised live on FS1 starting at 4:30 pm ET.

Updated 2020 ARCA Menards Series Schedule

DATE TRACK CITY

Saturday, Feb. 8 Daytona International Speedway Daytona, Fla.

Friday, March 6* ISM Raceway Avondale, Ariz.

Sunday, April 19* Salem Speedway Salem, Ind.

Friday, April 24 Talladega Superspeedway Talladega, Ala.

Friday, May 22 Charlotte Motor Speedway Concord, N.C.

Friday, May 29* Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Lexington, Ohio

Friday, June 5 Michigan International Speedway Brooklyn, Mich.

Thursday, June 18 Chicagoland Speedway Joliet, Ill.

Thursday, June 25 Pocono Raceway Long Pond, Pa.

Friday, July 3* Lucas Oil Raceway Brownsburg, Ind.

Saturday, July 11* Elko Speedway Elko, Minn.

Friday, July 17* Iowa Speedway Newton, Iowa

Sunday, Aug. 2* WWT Raceway at Gateway Madison, Ill.

Friday, Aug. 7 Madison International Speedway Madison, Wisc.

Friday, Aug. 14* Watkins Glen International Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Sunday, Aug. 23 Springfield Mile at Illinois State Fairgrounds Springfield, Ill.

Saturday, Sept. 5 Magic Mile at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds DuQuoin, Ill.

Thursday, Sept. 17* Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol, Tenn.

Saturday, Sept. 26* Memphis International Raceway Millington, Tenn.

Friday, Oct. 16 Kansas Speedway

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

Other Series PR

CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: By the Numbers

Official Release - 0
Corvette Racing begins its 22nd season of competition – and first with the mid-engine Corvette C8.R – this weekend with the Rolex 24 At Daytona to start the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. To mark the occasion, here are some facts and figures on the team’s history at both Daytona and as a whole.
Read more
Other Series PR

CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: Corvette C8.R Set...

Official Release - 0
For more than 20 years, Corvette Racing has carved a legacy in GT endurance racing with three generations of front-engine racing Corvettes. The start of the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship also marks the beginning of the mid-engine Corvette era.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Deegan To Make Official Ford Debut In...

Official Release - 0
When Hailie Deegan makes her official Ford Performance competition debut next week in the IMSA MICHELIN Pilot Challenge race at Daytona International Speedway, she’ll be doing it in a throwback paint scheme of a Ford IMSA star that helped pave the way for women in racing.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Daytona Newcomer Dominique Van Wieringen Leads Final...

Official Release - 0
First-timer Dominique Van Wieringen led the way in the final day of testing for the ARCA Menards Series season-opener at Daytona International Speedway. The two-day test session, leading into the February 10 Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire, was plagued both days by overnight rain showers that delayed the start, but the teams on hand were able to get nearly 15 hours of track time over the course of both days.
Read more
Featured Stories

Thad Moffitt Joins DGR-Crosley for General Tire...

Official Release - 0
DGR-Crosley announced today that Thaddeus "Thad" Moffitt will join the team for the ARCA Menards Series season-opener at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. Moffitt, the grandson of NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty, will carry the iconic Petty Blue, the hue made famous by the Petty family, with Performance Plus Richard Petty Signature Series adorning the sides of his Ford Fusion.
Read more
Other Series PR

Misahara Jewelry Joins Mustang Sampling Racing as...

Official Release - 0
​​Misahara Jewelry, recognized and admired for its superior craftsmanship, cutting-edge design and dedicated clientele, handcrafted in New York, will be an associate sponsor for the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-VR in the 2020 IMSA WeaterhTech SportsCar Championship. Misahara is a fine jewelry house that pays tribute to the warm, shimmering waters of the Adriatic Sea, the golden sand of the Sahara Desert as well as other mesmerizing destinations in the world that inspire its designer.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

XFINITY Series PR

DiBenedetto Pumped To Make History with First NASCAR Test on IMS Road Course

Official Release - 0
A significant page in the 110-year history of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was written Wednesday, Jan. 22, as Matt DiBenedetto turned the first-ever laps by a NASCAR stock car on the IMS road course.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Charities Awarded for 2020 Positive Payload Program

Official Release - 0
Aftermarket truck parts provider AmericanTrucks.com (AT) is proud to announce the continuation of their Positive Payload (PP) Program by awarding another non-profit charity organization $2,000 in 2020. Each year for the past three, the initiative seeks to support organizations whose missions’ benefit local communities through the leveraging of tradespeople, and pickup trucks.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Roush Fenway Racing Names Castrol® as Team’s Official Oil Partner

Official Release - 0
Roush Fenway Racing has announced a partnership with Castrol for the high-performance lubricant brand to be the team’s official oil partner. In addition, Castrol will serve as a primary sponsor on Ryan Newman’s No. 6 NASCAR Cup Series entry in select events.
Read more
Other Series PR

CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: By the Numbers

Official Release - 0
Corvette Racing begins its 22nd season of competition – and first with the mid-engine Corvette C8.R – this weekend with the Rolex 24 At Daytona to start the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. To mark the occasion, here are some facts and figures on the team’s history at both Daytona and as a whole.
Read more
News Wire (External Link)

Are You Ready For Some Racing??

Official Release - 0
Hey there race fans, I am back for another season of commentary about the NASCAR Cup series and anything else that strikes my racing fancy.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Other Series PR

CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: By the Numbers

Official Release - 0
Corvette Racing begins its 22nd season of competition – and first with the mid-engine Corvette C8.R – this weekend with the Rolex 24 At Daytona to start the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. To mark the occasion, here are some facts and figures on the team’s history at both Daytona and as a whole.
Read more
Other Series PR

CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: Corvette C8.R Set for Spotlight

Official Release - 0
For more than 20 years, Corvette Racing has carved a legacy in GT endurance racing with three generations of front-engine racing Corvettes. The start of the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship also marks the beginning of the mid-engine Corvette era.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Deegan To Make Official Ford Debut In Mustang GT4 Featuring Throwback Paint Scheme Honoring Lyn St. James’ Breakout 1985 IMSA Campaign

Official Release - 0
When Hailie Deegan makes her official Ford Performance competition debut next week in the IMSA MICHELIN Pilot Challenge race at Daytona International Speedway, she’ll be doing it in a throwback paint scheme of a Ford IMSA star that helped pave the way for women in racing.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Daytona Newcomer Dominique Van Wieringen Leads Final Test for ARCA Menards Series Lucas Oil 200 at Daytona International Speedway

Official Release - 0
First-timer Dominique Van Wieringen led the way in the final day of testing for the ARCA Menards Series season-opener at Daytona International Speedway. The two-day test session, leading into the February 10 Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire, was plagued both days by overnight rain showers that delayed the start, but the teams on hand were able to get nearly 15 hours of track time over the course of both days.
Read more
Featured Stories

Thad Moffitt Joins DGR-Crosley for General Tire 200 at Daytona

Official Release - 0
DGR-Crosley announced today that Thaddeus "Thad" Moffitt will join the team for the ARCA Menards Series season-opener at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. Moffitt, the grandson of NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty, will carry the iconic Petty Blue, the hue made famous by the Petty family, with Performance Plus Richard Petty Signature Series adorning the sides of his Ford Fusion.
Read more
Previous articleCORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: By the Numbers
Next articleRoush Fenway Racing Names Castrol® as Team’s Official Oil Partner

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com