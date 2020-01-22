Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
Everything You Need to Know on 2020 World Series of Poker Tournaments

Everything You Need to Know on 2020 World Series of Poker Tournaments

By SM
-

Poker enthusiasts all over the world are eagerly anticipating the official 51st World Series of Poker Main Event which will commence on the 26th of May and run till the 15th of July. The news has been welcomed warmly by lovers of the game as it gives them a chance to enjoy summer in Las Vegas! 

Twenty-five events are confirmed so far inclusive of some significant and minor ones. The No-Limit Hold’em tournaments will have players participating in events like the Millionaire Maker, Crazy Eights, and Colossus. Other events targeted at specific categories of players include the Seniors, Ladies, and Super Seniors.

Venue Details

There have been a few speculations on the venue for the 2020 WSOP. With the Caesars Entertainment selling Rio to a real estate firm in New York, there were some assumptions that the event would be held in another casino. The good news is that the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino based in Las Vegas will continue to host the poker lovers hopefully till 2021 according to the existing agreement.

For the past 15 years, Rio has been home to the WSOP event. Ty Stewart, an executive at WSOP, says he looks forward to seeing poker enthusiasts and rewarding the winners with millions of dollars and gold bracelets.

Registering for the 2020 WSOP Event

In the past few years, the event organizers have made some adjustments to improve the registration procedure. For someone who doesn’t mind the long queues and lives in Las Vegas, one can personally register at the Rio Casino Main Cage. After that, you can sign up on whichever tournament and at once obtain a receipt and arrange for the seats. There is an alternative which is the online registration that is much less tedious.

In a few minutes, you can sign up and be done with the entire process. The process of signing in is finalized through Bravo Poker Live which is the dealer in charge of the event’s payout as well as the registration program for the past four years. Advance online registration will be available in March and April 2020. 

In case, you opt to register online you can use your credit card for buy-ins of up to $10,000. Using wire transfer, you would be required to sign up a minimum of two weeks before the starting date for the event. The latter applies to players who would wish to use a cashier’s check.

Inexpensive Room Accommodation

Given that the WSOP ranks as the greatest poker tournament all over the globe, the accommodation cost in Las Vegas is expected to go through the roof in the two months. In case you are indecisive of where you would like to stay, you can use WSOP’s promotional codes. By doing so, you can get accommodation in any of the hotels partnering with the event planners.

The Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino is the obvious choice for those who would like to be in the middle of the action. Members of Caesars Reward can acquire accommodation rates at the Rio for merely $33 using the booking code WSOP20. There are other hotels, a short distance from the strip; you could check in to just in case the Rio is fully booked.

Expected Guests at the Event 

In the previous year, the main event had 187,298 entries with the poker players pulling in a reward fund of $293,183,345. It is anticipated that this year’s WSOP championship will have more players compared to the one held last year. Players are charged a buy-in fee which is set at $10,000 for a seat at the main event. Between the 1st and the 3rd of July, there will be three opening flights at the tournament.

Those who succeed in Day Days 1a and 1b will come back to the tables for Day 2ab on the 4th of July. Additionally, for people who will pull through Day 1c, they can move on to Day 2c during the 5th of July. After all the fields are done, the players will convene and play from 6th to the 10th of July. On the 10th of July, it is anticipated that the final table will be created. For the live events on 12th and 14th of July, both ESPN and ESPN2 will broadcast the tournament.

Since the WSOP Main Event is the most important in the poker calendar, all players anxiously wait for its commencement every year. All who play for recreational or professional purposes from online casinos such as comeon casino await all year to see the magic of this tournament. Last year, Hossein Ensan defeated his fellow contestant Dario Sammartino and won $10,000,000. Others who got to the final table and earned a minimum of $1 million include Alex

Livingston, Zhen Cei, Milos Skrbic, Garry Gates, Nick Marchinton, Kevin Maahs, and Timothy Su.

The tournament is open to all provided you can pay the buy-in and are 21 years old. At the final table, there will likely be rookies and notable poker players with the odds unpredictable. The most cost-effective option for a non-professional to gain access would be to top at any of the multiple satellite tournaments of WSOP.

SM

