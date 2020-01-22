ThorSport Racing celebrates 25th anniversary with silver schemes at Daytona

On Feb. 14th, 2020, the legendary ThorSport Racing crew will be celebrating its 25th anniversary in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series by having silver paint schemes on their Trucks. Johnny Sauter, Ben Rhodes, Grant Enfinger, and defending Truck Series champion Matt Crafton will carry the special honorary numbers that night. ThorSport Racing has sponsored entries in every season since 1996 with various drivers with Terry Cook being the first driver for them in the team’s history.

It wasn’t until 1998 when Duke and Rhonda Thorson earned their first victory with driver Cook at the former track, Flemington Speedway. Since that victory, the team has enjoyed a tremendous amount of success. Overall, the company has 253 top fives, 533 top-10 finishes along with 33 poles and four driver series championships. ThorSport also has collected Rookie of the Year titles with Willie Allen in 2007, Johnny Sauter in 2009, and Myatt Snider in 2018.

The three-time champion Matt Crafton has the most starts with the team with 453 races to his name, far surpassing Terry Cook starts who had 296 starts.

With the driver lineup remaining the same for the 2020 season, so will the crew chiefs. Sauter will have Joe Shear Jr., Carl Joiner Jr. with Matt Crafton, Jeff Hensley for Grant Enfinger, and Matt Noyce for Ben Rhodes.

The 2020 Truck Series season gets underway on Friday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET live on Fox Sports 1 and MRN Radio.