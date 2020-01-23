Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
Featured Section 2 GM Set to Open a New Technical Center in Charlotte
A rendering of General Motors’ new technical center in the Charlotte, North Carolina region, which will initially focus on GM performance and racing, with ability to expand to other areas of business.

GM Set to Open a New Technical Center in Charlotte

By Official Release
-

The Charlotte Tech Center will initially focus on GM performance and racing, with ability to expand to other areas of business

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – General Motors will open a new technical center focused on performance and racing in the Charlotte region, a major racing hub in the United States. The facility will expand GM’s performance and racing capabilities, with a focus on transferring knowledge and resources from the racing programs to core vehicle engineering. The goal for the Charlotte Technical Center is to eventually house future technology and engineering development capabilities.

The 75,000-square-foot facility will be located in Concord, North Carolina, off of Interstate-85 and less than 10 miles from the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The new technical center will provide an opportunity to recruit potential GM employees from the growing pool of technical talent in the Charlotte area. It is expected to open by mid-2020.

“We’re thrilled to expand GM’s U.S. footprint by establishing a greater presence in Charlotte, a community that has become a racing and engineering mecca,” said Jim Campbell, Chevrolet U.S. vice president of Performance and Motorsports. “The new facility will be close to a number of key Chevrolet and Cadillac racing partners, teams and suppliers. This will allow for improved collaboration as well as access to some of the industry’s best talent.”

The new technical center provides GM the opportunity to expand and enhance its support for Chevrolet NASCAR race teams as well as various other GM racing teams. The facility will feature Driver-in-the-Loop simulators, vehicle simulation, aero development and other practices designed to advance racing and production capabilities.

“Chevrolet and Cadillac Racing are two of the winningest brands in motorsports. This new facility will build upon their legacies and hopefully lead to even more success on the track,” said Campbell. “Racing helps us accelerate the development, performance and popularity of our cars and trucks across the world.”

Development technologies often make their way from the racing world to production vehicles. Computational Fluid Dynamics, scale model testing and rolling wind-tunnel testing were all pioneered in racing and are now used extensively in production vehicle development.

General Motors is a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Holden, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, and Maven, its personal mobility brand, can be found at GM.com.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Section 2

ThorSport Racing celebrates 25th anniversary with silver...

Briar Starr - 0
On Feb. 14th, 2020, the legendary ThorSport Racing crew will be celebrating its 25th anniversary in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series by having silver paint schemes on their Trucks.
Read more
Featured Section 2

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series...

Official Release - 0
The Gander Trucks playoff field in 2020 will expand from eight drivers/trucks to 10 drivers/trucks.
Read more
Featured Section 2

New express shuttle added betwween infield and...

Official Release - 0
NASCAR fans camping in Atlanta Motor Speedway’s infield are getting an express pass to fun during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Darlington Raceway to celebrate Daytona Day with...

Official Release - 0
Darlington Raceway will celebrate Daytona Day and the start of the 2020 NASCAR season by hosting its ninth annual Daytona 500 Community Watch Party on Sunday, Feb. 16.
Read more
Featured Section 2

TMS to host free Daytona Speedweeks parties

Official Release - 0
Infield To Open Feb. 15-16 For Campers, Tailgaters To Watch Season-Opening NASCAR Weekend On World's Largest TV
Fans Can Select Seats And Infield Camping In Person For 2020 Season at the Track on Feb. 15-16 or at One of Six North Texas Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q Locations Feb. 13

FORT WORTH, Texas (January 21, 2020) - Daytona won't be the only track rocking when the green flag flies on NASCAR's 2020 season. The next best option to being at "The Great American Race" is watching it at "The Great American Speedway" on the world's largest HDTV.

Read more
Featured Section 2

Howie DiSavino III to drive for Win-Tron...

Official Release - 0
It’s about to get busy for Howie DiSavino, III, in 2020. After several starts with Mooresville, N.C.-based Win-Tron Racing in 2019, the team is announcing DiSavino is signing on to pilot the team’s NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) entry. DiSavino’s truck series debut will be at Richmond Raceway, his home track, on Saturday, April 18, 2020, as well as, other select NGOTS and ARCA Menards Series races. The deal will also feature two new Virginia-based partners for DiSavino, KEES Travel™ and Bud’s Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electric.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Other Series PR

NTe Sport by M1 Makes IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Debut at Daytona

Official Release - 0
As the new Michelin Pilot Challenge begins this weekend at Daytona International Speedway, NTe Sport by M1 is ready for their IMSA debut with Sheena Monk and Corey Lewis, in this weekend’s BMW Endurance Challenge. The pair will race full season in their new No. 3 McLaren 570S GT4.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

DiBenedetto Pumped To Make History with First NASCAR Test on IMS Road Course

Official Release - 0
A significant page in the 110-year history of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was written Wednesday, Jan. 22, as Matt DiBenedetto turned the first-ever laps by a NASCAR stock car on the IMS road course.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Charities Awarded for 2020 Positive Payload Program

Official Release - 0
Aftermarket truck parts provider AmericanTrucks.com (AT) is proud to announce the continuation of their Positive Payload (PP) Program by awarding another non-profit charity organization $2,000 in 2020. Each year for the past three, the initiative seeks to support organizations whose missions’ benefit local communities through the leveraging of tradespeople, and pickup trucks.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Roush Fenway Racing Names Castrol® as Team’s Official Oil Partner

Official Release - 0
Roush Fenway Racing has announced a partnership with Castrol for the high-performance lubricant brand to be the team’s official oil partner. In addition, Castrol will serve as a primary sponsor on Ryan Newman’s No. 6 NASCAR Cup Series entry in select events.
Read more
ARCA

ARCA Menards Series Announces Date Adjustment for Races at Charlotte and WWT Raceway

Official Release - 0
The ARCA Menards Series has announced the dates for two events – races at Charlotte Motor Speedway and WWT Raceway – have been moved back by one day.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Section 2

ThorSport Racing celebrates 25th anniversary with silver schemes at Daytona

Briar Starr - 0
On Feb. 14th, 2020, the legendary ThorSport Racing crew will be celebrating its 25th anniversary in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series by having silver paint schemes on their Trucks.
Read more
Featured Section 2

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Playoffs Expand to 10

Official Release - 0
The Gander Trucks playoff field in 2020 will expand from eight drivers/trucks to 10 drivers/trucks.
Read more
Featured Section 2

New express shuttle added betwween infield and fan zone for NASCAR weekend at AMS

Official Release - 0
NASCAR fans camping in Atlanta Motor Speedway’s infield are getting an express pass to fun during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Darlington Raceway to celebrate Daytona Day with community watch party on Sunday, Feb. 16

Official Release - 0
Darlington Raceway will celebrate Daytona Day and the start of the 2020 NASCAR season by hosting its ninth annual Daytona 500 Community Watch Party on Sunday, Feb. 16.
Read more
Featured Section 2

TMS to host free Daytona Speedweeks parties

Official Release - 0
Infield To Open Feb. 15-16 For Campers, Tailgaters To Watch Season-Opening NASCAR Weekend On World's Largest TV
Fans Can Select Seats And Infield Camping In Person For 2020 Season at the Track on Feb. 15-16 or at One of Six North Texas Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q Locations Feb. 13

FORT WORTH, Texas (January 21, 2020) - Daytona won't be the only track rocking when the green flag flies on NASCAR's 2020 season. The next best option to being at "The Great American Race" is watching it at "The Great American Speedway" on the world's largest HDTV.

Read more
Previous articleNTe Sport by M1 Makes IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Debut at Daytona

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com