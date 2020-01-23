The Spirit of Talladega! Clyde May’s Whiskey Named the Official Whiskey of NASCAR’s Most Competitive Track

Expands Partnership that includes the Clyde May’s Courtyard in all-new Talladega Garage Experience & Clyde May’s Whiskey Tower Tavern

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Cheers to good news! Talladega Superspeedway is proud to announce that Clyde May’s Whiskey has become the Official Whiskey of Talladega Superspeedway.

Talladega Superspeedway fans have enjoyed the smooth taste of Clyde May’s Whiskey, the “Official State Spirit of Alabama,” since 2016 when the Clyde May’s Whiskey Tower Tavern was added in the center of the Tri-Oval Tower.

“The partnership with Talladega Superspeedway is particularly resonant for Clyde May’s, because we have a similar origin,” said Roy Danis, chief executive officer, Conecuh Brands. “Stock car racing was invented by moonshine runners who used fast cars to escape the law. Clyde May was an Alabama farmer and a moonshiner who dodged the law himself a few times. We are the Official State Spirit of Alabama, and Talladega is one of the most famous venues in the state. Clyde May himself would be so proud to know his legacy continues on through this Talladega partnership.”

The historic 2.66-mile track and Clyde May’s Whiskey extended its partnership last year with the introduction of the Clyde May’s Courtyard in the fan immersive Talladega Garage Experience, which debuted last October. The 10,000-square-foot Clyde May’s Courtyard is a perfect area for fans to congregate, relax and grab the amazing Clyde May’s Alabama Style Whiskey and Clyde May’s Straight Bourbon Whiskey with signature cocktails including the popular “Clyde May’s Alabama Mule.” Naming Clyde May’s Whiskey as the Official Whiskey of Talladega Superspeedway puts a stamp on the longstanding tradition of providing Talladega Superspeedway fans the best taste of the South.

The Clyde May’s Courtyard is located just outside BIG BILL’S Social Club, the epicenter of the Garage Experience. The unique 35,000-square-foot open-air building is lined on both sides by two garages that house the top 22 teams (11 in each) in the NASCAR Cup Series. Fans get exclusive access inside the garage bay viewing areas and receive an up-close, firsthand look of the drivers and teams turning wrenches and working on their race cars throughout race weekend.

Fans with a Talladega Garage Experience admission can also enjoy FREE Wi-Fi, incredible $4 or less value-priced concessions, a Kids Zone, Game Zone, entertainment stage for local music, Driver Q&As and other interviews, social areas, Gatorade Victory Lane celebrations after each race in Fr8Auctions Celebration Plaza, as well as take part in Sunday pre-race ceremonies and Driver Introductions at the Start-Finish line and much more!

Talladega Superspeedway’s upcoming tripleheader spring race weekend is set for April 24-26, consisting of the GEICO 500 (NASCAR Cup Series) where Chase Elliott is the race’s defending champion, MoneyLion 300 (NASCAR Xfinity Series) and the General Tire 200 (ARCA Menards Series). For ticket information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

About Clyde May’s Whiskey

Clyde May’s Whiskey has been distilled since 1946 and legal since 2001. More than 70 years of authenticity, dedication and perseverance is behind the brand. It’s the first official state spirit in the country and the official state spirit of Alabama. The Clyde May’s portfolio includes Clyde May’s Original Alabama Style Whiskey, Clyde May’s Straight Bourbon, Clyde May’s Straight Rye, Clyde May’s Special Reserve Alabama Style Whiskey and Clyde May’s Cask Strength Whiskey and Bourbon.

About Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway – which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year – is the most competitive race track on the NASCAR schedule (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), the highest-banked (33 degrees) and the longest (2.66 miles), as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. Talladega offers something for everyone, including hundreds of acres of free camping, amazing kids tickets and college student prices, along with special offers for military members, first responders, teachers and educators. It’s home to the all-new, one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience, which debuted in fall of 2019, featuring “up-close” access, interactive attractions and enhanced amenities. Allowing fans to be immersed into the sport like never before, the Garage Experience offers fans the opportunity to be under the same roof as the race teams as they prepare the machines in the garage, plus be a part of the Gatorade Victory Lane celebrations while enjoying FREE Wi-Fi and value-priced concessions, all under $4.The historic venue, which opened in 1969, is deemed NASCAR’s “Party Capital” thanks to the track’s infamous infield, the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert on event weekends and renowned Talladega Blvd., home of the “Big One on the Blvd.” party. It’s the site of the most comfortable seats in motorsports, large ISM Vision HD video boards lining the frontstretch and numerous pre-race activities for fans on race day, including special Kids VIP opportunities. For ticket information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).