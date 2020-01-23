Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
NASCAR Track News The Spirit of Talladega! Clyde May’s Whiskey Named the Official Whiskey of...
Talladega Superspeedway fans can mingle with friends and family and sip on delicious Clyde May’s Alabama Style Whiskey in the Clyde May’s Courtyard located in the one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience, which made its grand debut last fall. The track’s partnership with Clyde May’s Whiskey spans back to 2016 when the Clyde May’s Whiskey Tower Tavern was added in the Tri-Oval Tower, and is now the Official Whiskey of Talladega Superspeedway.

The Spirit of Talladega! Clyde May’s Whiskey Named the Official Whiskey of NASCAR’s Most Competitive Track

By Official Release
-

Expands Partnership that includes the Clyde May’s Courtyard in all-new Talladega Garage Experience & Clyde May’s Whiskey Tower Tavern

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Cheers to good news! Talladega Superspeedway is proud to announce that Clyde May’s Whiskey has become the Official Whiskey of Talladega Superspeedway.

Talladega Superspeedway fans have enjoyed the smooth taste of Clyde May’s Whiskey, the “Official State Spirit of Alabama,” since 2016 when the Clyde May’s Whiskey Tower Tavern was added in the center of the Tri-Oval Tower.

“The partnership with Talladega Superspeedway is particularly resonant for Clyde May’s, because we have a similar origin,” said Roy Danis, chief executive officer, Conecuh Brands. “Stock car racing was invented by moonshine runners who used fast cars to escape the law. Clyde May was an Alabama farmer and a moonshiner who dodged the law himself a few times. We are the Official State Spirit of Alabama, and Talladega is one of the most famous venues in the state. Clyde May himself would be so proud to know his legacy continues on through this Talladega partnership.”

The historic 2.66-mile track and Clyde May’s Whiskey extended its partnership last year with the introduction of the Clyde May’s Courtyard in the fan immersive Talladega Garage Experience, which debuted last October. The 10,000-square-foot Clyde May’s Courtyard is a perfect area for fans to congregate, relax and grab the amazing Clyde May’s Alabama Style Whiskey and Clyde May’s Straight Bourbon Whiskey with signature cocktails including the popular “Clyde May’s Alabama Mule.” Naming Clyde May’s Whiskey as the Official Whiskey of Talladega Superspeedway puts a stamp on the longstanding tradition of providing Talladega Superspeedway fans the best taste of the South.

The Clyde May’s Courtyard is located just outside BIG BILL’S Social Club, the epicenter of the Garage Experience. The unique 35,000-square-foot open-air building is lined on both sides by two garages that house the top 22 teams (11 in each) in the NASCAR Cup Series. Fans get exclusive access inside the garage bay viewing areas and receive an up-close, firsthand look of the drivers and teams turning wrenches and working on their race cars throughout race weekend.

Fans with a Talladega Garage Experience admission can also enjoy FREE Wi-Fi, incredible $4 or less value-priced concessions, a Kids Zone, Game Zone, entertainment stage for local music, Driver Q&As and other interviews, social areas, Gatorade Victory Lane celebrations after each race in Fr8Auctions Celebration Plaza, as well as take part in Sunday pre-race ceremonies and Driver Introductions at the Start-Finish line and much more!

Talladega Superspeedway’s upcoming tripleheader spring race weekend is set for April 24-26, consisting of the GEICO 500 (NASCAR Cup Series) where Chase Elliott is the race’s defending champion, MoneyLion 300 (NASCAR Xfinity Series) and the General Tire 200 (ARCA Menards Series). For ticket information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

About Clyde May’s Whiskey
Clyde May’s Whiskey has been distilled since 1946 and legal since 2001. More than 70 years of authenticity, dedication and perseverance is behind the brand. It’s the first official state spirit in the country and the official state spirit of Alabama. The Clyde May’s portfolio includes Clyde May’s Original Alabama Style Whiskey, Clyde May’s Straight Bourbon, Clyde May’s Straight Rye, Clyde May’s Special Reserve Alabama Style Whiskey and Clyde May’s Cask Strength Whiskey and Bourbon.

About Talladega Superspeedway
Talladega Superspeedway – which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year – is the most competitive race track on the NASCAR schedule (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), the highest-banked (33 degrees) and the longest (2.66 miles), as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. Talladega offers something for everyone, including hundreds of acres of free camping, amazing kids tickets and college student prices, along with special offers for military members, first responders, teachers and educators. It’s home to the all-new, one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience, which debuted in fall of 2019, featuring “up-close” access, interactive attractions and enhanced amenities. Allowing fans to be immersed into the sport like never before, the Garage Experience offers fans the opportunity to be under the same roof as the race teams as they prepare the machines in the garage, plus be a part of the Gatorade Victory Lane celebrations while enjoying FREE Wi-Fi and value-priced concessions, all under $4.The historic venue, which opened in 1969, is deemed NASCAR’s “Party Capital” thanks to the track’s infamous infield, the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert on event weekends and renowned Talladega Blvd., home of the “Big One on the Blvd.” party. It’s the site of the most comfortable seats in motorsports, large ISM Vision HD video boards lining the frontstretch and numerous pre-race activities for fans on race day, including special Kids VIP opportunities. For ticket information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Section 2

New express shuttle added betwween infield and...

Official Release - 0
NASCAR fans camping in Atlanta Motor Speedway’s infield are getting an express pass to fun during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Darlington Raceway to celebrate Daytona Day with...

Official Release - 0
Darlington Raceway will celebrate Daytona Day and the start of the 2020 NASCAR season by hosting its ninth annual Daytona 500 Community Watch Party on Sunday, Feb. 16.
Read more
Featured Section 2

TMS to host free Daytona Speedweeks parties

Official Release - 0
Infield To Open Feb. 15-16 For Campers, Tailgaters To Watch Season-Opening NASCAR Weekend On World's Largest TV
Fans Can Select Seats And Infield Camping In Person For 2020 Season at the Track on Feb. 15-16 or at One of Six North Texas Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q Locations Feb. 13

FORT WORTH, Texas (January 21, 2020) - Daytona won't be the only track rocking when the green flag flies on NASCAR's 2020 season. The next best option to being at "The Great American Race" is watching it at "The Great American Speedway" on the world's largest HDTV.

Read more
NASCAR Track News

Two-Time DAYTONA 500 Champion Denny Hamlin To...

Official Release - 0
Before he defends his title as 2019 champion in the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 16 at the Daytona International Speedway, Denny Hamlin will participate in a special ticket package for race fans.
Read more
Indy

Indianapolis 500 Veteran, Short-Track Standout Jones Dies...

Official Release - 0
Norman "Bubby" Jones, a short-track dirt racing standout who competed in the 1977 Indianapolis 500, died Jan. 18. He was 78.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Chase Elliott, Daytona International Speedway Partner on...

Official Release - 0
Prior to the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 16 at Daytona International Speedway, through an exclusive ticket package, race fans will be able to hear from Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott as he kicks off his fifth full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

NASCAR Cup Series

Jack Roush Earns RRDC’s 2020 Phil Hill Award

Official Release - 0
Jack Roush, racer, former Ford engineer, college physics teacher, and current CEO of a number of engineering-related companies, was honored by the RRDC with the 2020 Phil Hill Award. The 2019 award recipient, RRDC President Bobby Rahal, made the presentation at the annual RRDC members' dinner on January 22 prior to the running of the Rolex 24 At Daytona, the season opener of the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
Read more
Miscellaneous

How to Choose a Bed Cover for Your Chevy Silverado (VIDEO)

Official Release - 0
When it comes to truck tonneau covers, it’s not one size fits all! With completely new fitment and product availability for the 2019 and 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, AmericanTrucks’ (AT) Sara Riordan produced this episode of AT’s The Haul YouTube series as a video guide for how to choose bed covers for your Chevy Silverado.
Read more
Featured Section 2

GM Set to Open a New Technical Center in Charlotte

Official Release - 0
General Motors will open a new technical center focused on performance and racing in the Charlotte region, a major racing hub in the United States. The facility will expand GM’s performance and racing capabilities, with a focus on transferring knowledge and resources from the racing programs to core vehicle engineering. The goal for the Charlotte Technical Center is to eventually house future technology and engineering development capabilities.
Read more
Other Series PR

NTe Sport by M1 Makes IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Debut at Daytona

Official Release - 0
As the new Michelin Pilot Challenge begins this weekend at Daytona International Speedway, NTe Sport by M1 is ready for their IMSA debut with Sheena Monk and Corey Lewis, in this weekend’s BMW Endurance Challenge. The pair will race full season in their new No. 3 McLaren 570S GT4.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

DiBenedetto Pumped To Make History with First NASCAR Test on IMS Road Course

Official Release - 0
A significant page in the 110-year history of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was written Wednesday, Jan. 22, as Matt DiBenedetto turned the first-ever laps by a NASCAR stock car on the IMS road course.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Section 2

New express shuttle added betwween infield and fan zone for NASCAR weekend at AMS

Official Release - 0
NASCAR fans camping in Atlanta Motor Speedway’s infield are getting an express pass to fun during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Darlington Raceway to celebrate Daytona Day with community watch party on Sunday, Feb. 16

Official Release - 0
Darlington Raceway will celebrate Daytona Day and the start of the 2020 NASCAR season by hosting its ninth annual Daytona 500 Community Watch Party on Sunday, Feb. 16.
Read more
Featured Section 2

TMS to host free Daytona Speedweeks parties

Official Release - 0
Infield To Open Feb. 15-16 For Campers, Tailgaters To Watch Season-Opening NASCAR Weekend On World's Largest TV
Fans Can Select Seats And Infield Camping In Person For 2020 Season at the Track on Feb. 15-16 or at One of Six North Texas Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q Locations Feb. 13

FORT WORTH, Texas (January 21, 2020) - Daytona won't be the only track rocking when the green flag flies on NASCAR's 2020 season. The next best option to being at "The Great American Race" is watching it at "The Great American Speedway" on the world's largest HDTV.

Read more
NASCAR Track News

Two-Time DAYTONA 500 Champion Denny Hamlin To Participate in Special DAYTONA 500 Ticket Package

Official Release - 0
Before he defends his title as 2019 champion in the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 16 at the Daytona International Speedway, Denny Hamlin will participate in a special ticket package for race fans.
Read more
Indy

Indianapolis 500 Veteran, Short-Track Standout Jones Dies at 78

Official Release - 0
Norman "Bubby" Jones, a short-track dirt racing standout who competed in the 1977 Indianapolis 500, died Jan. 18. He was 78.
Read more
Previous articleHow to Choose a Bed Cover for Your Chevy Silverado (VIDEO)
Next articleJack Roush Earns RRDC’s 2020 Phil Hill Award

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com