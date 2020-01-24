The 58th running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Daytona International Speedway. There are 38 teams vying for titles across four divisions in a 24-hour race.

Below is this weekend’s full broadcast schedule (all times Eastern):

Saturday, Jan. 25 (Rolex 24)

1:30-2:30 p.m.: NBC

2-6 p.m.: NBCSN

6-11 p.m.: NBC Sports App Only

11 p.m.-midnight: NBCSN

Sunday, Jan. 26 (Rolex 24)

Midnight-3 a.m.: NBCSN

3-6 a.m.: NBC Sports App Only

6 a.m.-Noon: NBCSN

Noon-2 p.m.: NBC

IMSA Radio also will have live coverage throughout race weekend on IMSA.com and RadioLeMans.com, with complete race coverage also airing on SiriusXM Radio (XM 202, Sirius 216, Online 972).

Oliver Jarvis didn’t quite break his own track record of 1:33.685 seconds on Thursday afternoon in qualifying, but he did win his second consecutive Motul Pole Award in the No. 77 Mazda Team Joest RT-24P Daytona Prototype international (DPi) machine. Jarvis put the No. 77 entry on the pole position during Thursday’s qualifying session with a lap of 1:33.711 seconds on the 3.56-mile road course.

"What a car [the team] just gave me." Jarvis said.

No. 6 Acura Team Penske entry of Juan Pablo Montoya will start along side after posting a qualifying time of 1:34.154 seconds.

Ben Keating won the pole position for the LMP2 class with a lap of 1:37.446 in the No. 52 ORECA. Keating is pulling double duty this weekend, driving in both the LMP2 class in the No. 52 machine and the GT Daytona (GTD) class in the No. 74 Riley Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3.

“I don’t feel like qualifying is a huge deal in a 24-hour race like this, but for the P2 class, it does give a big advantage,” Keating said.

Nick Tandy set a track record of 1:42.207 for the GTLM class in the No. 911 Porsche 911 RSR -19.

Corvette Racing will roll off third and fourth in the first race for the Chevrolet Corvette C8.R following GT Le Mans (GTLM). A three-time winner of the Rolex 24, the Corvette Racing program hopes to start the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with a debut victory for the mid-engine Corvette.

Antonio Garcia qualified third in the No. 2 Mobil 1/ SiriusXM Chevrolet. “It’s not bad. It is difficult to predict where you will end up. I’m happy with my laps. Before the rain we were still working on setup. I don’t know if that is where we will end up racing. What is important is there is still 2.5 hours left of practice time.”

Tommy Milner qualified fourth in the No. 4 Mobil 1/ SiriusXM Chevrolet. “Third and fourth… not bad for the Corvette C8.R first qualifying effort. I think we were shooting for a little bit more, but all things considered not too far off. We still have work to do for sure. We are learning every time we are taking this Corvette out on the track.”

Zacharie Robichon starts on pole in the GTD class with a lap of 1:45.237 in the No. 9 Porsche 911 of Pfaff Motorsports on the pole with a track-record lap of 1:45.237.