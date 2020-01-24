Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
NASCAR Track News FGL Fest Concert Tickets On Sale Now

FGL Fest Concert Tickets On Sale Now

By Official Release
-

Florida Georgia Line To Headline Big Lineup July 4 at IMS; NASCAR Admission Included

INDIANAPOLIS, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 – Tickets are on sale now for FGL Fest, the exciting concert headlined by global music superstars Florida Georgia Line on Saturday, July 4 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Tickets are available at IMS.com or by calling the IMS Ticket Office at 317-492-6700. General admission starts at $45, with Front Stage Concert Pit tickets $85 and VIP Concert tickets $195. All tickets include admission to all NASCAR action that day, including the historic inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series sponsored by Pennzoil on the IMS road course and NASCAR Cup Series practice. Buy tickets now, as prices will increase closer to the show.

FGL “charged out of the gate with enjoyable rural swagger” (Indianapolis Star ) for the packed crowd of 25,000 fans inside Turn 4 at their IMS debut last September, and they will return for a revved-up second year in celebration of Independence Day.

The concert takes place during the annual Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered by Florida Georgia Line race weekend, July 3-5 at IMS. Other artists in the star-studded lineup will be announced soon.

FGL Fest is one of the highlights of the exciting, revamped event on Fourth of July weekend. Fans can “Go 4th” and enjoy many new star-spangled attractions, including a move of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race sponsored by Pennzoil to the IMS road course and a huge fireworks display July 4, infield camping and gourmet barbecue at concessions all weekend, and much more.

The Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard will start at 3:30 p.m. (ET) Sunday, July 5. The NASCAR Xfinity Series race sponsored by Pennzoil will start at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 4. Both races will have live network telecasts on NBC.

United States Auto Club (USAC) open-wheel short-track racing also will return to The Dirt Track at IMS with the Driven2SaveLives BC39 Powered by NOS Energy Drink USAC National Midget Championship event during the new NASCAR event week in July. Schedule details will be announced soon.

Visit IMS.com to buy tickets or for information about the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered by Florida Georgia Line, the NASCAR Xfinity Series race sponsored by Pennzoil, the Florida Georgia Line concert or the Driven2SaveLives BC39 Powered by NOS Energy Drink.

