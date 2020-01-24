Kaz Grala Returns to Richard Childress Racing for 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series Run

Grala’s Return to Legendary Organization Rounds Out Talented, Multi-Driver Lineup

WELCOME, N.C. (January 23, 2020) – Kaz Grala will return to Richard Childress Racing’s NASCAR Xfinity Series program for the 2020 season, rounding out a lineup that includes fellow up-and-coming racers Myatt Snider and Anthony Alfredo in the No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro. Grala, who successfully competed for RCR’s Xfinity Series program last season, is scheduled to return to the driver’s seat beginning this summer and will compete in select races.

“I learned a lot as a driver working with RCR last year, so I feel confident that our existing chemistry as a team will lead to even better results in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season,” said Grala. “RCR’s Xfinity Series program is top-notch, and with the No. 21 car running all year, I am excited to be a part of the team chasing yet another owner’s championship. I’m very grateful to Richard Childress for giving me this opportunity to further my career.”

In 2019, Grala earned a top-five finish at Road America and was a season-long source of consistency for the team, completing 99.7 percent of his laps run.

“Kaz showed quite a bit of speed and promise in the No. 21 car last year for RCR,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of RCR. “I’m confident the results will show in 2020, especially after a year under his belt in our proven Xfinity program.”

Grala earned his career-first national series win in the NASCAR Truck Series at Daytona International Speedway as part of Speedweeks in 2017, becoming the track’s youngest NASCAR winner (18 years, 1 month and 26 days old). That win also made him the youngest driver to make the NASCAR Playoffs. The 21-year-old Boston native began his career racing Go Karts at just four years old.

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2020 Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion, 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Dow/American Ethanol/Symbicort Chevrolet), along with Rookie of the Year contender and two-time Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick (No. 8 Caterpillar Chevrolet). Its Xfinity Series program will include Anthony Alfredo, Myatt Snider (TaxSlayer Chevrolet) and Kaz Grala in select races during the year.