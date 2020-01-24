Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
Phoenix Raceway unveils new Jimmie Johnson Appreciation Ticket Package for FanShield 500...

Phoenix Raceway unveils new Jimmie Johnson Appreciation Ticket Package for FanShield 500 NASCAR Cup Series Race

By Official Release
PHOENIX – Phoenix Raceway today announced an exciting ticket package for the FanShield 500 NASCAR Cup Series Race on March 8 to commemorate the final full-time season and historic career of seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson.

The Jimmie Johnson Appreciation Ticket Package includes a reserved grandstand ticket for the FanShield 500 near the start/finish line and the iconic cactus-shaped flagstand, an exclusive commemorative gift and access to a private 15-minute Q&A with Johnson prior to the race.

“Jimmie Johnson is one of the greatest NASCAR drivers of all-time and as he competes in his final full-time season in NASCAR, we want to give his fans an opportunity to be a part of it all,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “This special package provides fans not only with an amazing view during the FanShield 500 near the start/finish line, but also the opportunity to celebrate the seven-time champion with a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Heading into his 19th full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series, Johnson is tied for sixth in all-time Cup Series wins with 83. Fans looking to be a part of history can get their access to this extremely-limited package for only $83 for adults and $19 for juniors, ages 17 & under.

The Jimmie Johnson Appreciation Ticket Package is available for purchase online at PhoenixRaceway.com/JJ, by calling 866-408-RACE (7223), or by visiting the Phoenix Raceway ticket office during regular business hours.

About Phoenix Raceway

Home to the 2020 NASCAR Championship Weekend, Phoenix Raceway has been the premier motorsports venue in the Southwest since 1964 and hosts two NASCAR race weekends each year. In 2020, the FanShield 500 Speed Fest Weekend, March 6-8, will kick off the race season at Phoenix Raceway, featuring the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and the new addition of the ARCA Menards Series. For the first time in the history of the sport, Phoenix Raceway will host the NASCAR Championship Weekend, November 6-8. Over the three day event, champions will be crowned in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and the ARCA Menards Series West. Phoenix Raceway also hosts a variety of events throughout the year, including corporate meetings and conferences, charity events, holiday events, sport and endurance competitions, driving schools and Segway tours. For more information, visit www.PhoenixRaceway.com.

