Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
NASCAR Cup Series Speedy Cash Expands Partnership with Front Row Motorsports in 2020

Speedy Cash Expands Partnership with Front Row Motorsports in 2020

By Official Release
-

Company Builds on Successful Relationship with John Hunter Nemechek

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 24, 2020) – Following a successful program in 2019, Speedy Cash will return to partner with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) for the 2020 season. Speedy Cash, an omni-channel financial services provider specializing in short-term loans, will lead a multifaceted program with FRM. The signature asset of the partnership will include primary sponsorship of Sunoco Rookie-of-the-Year contender John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 38 Ford Mustang team at multiple races, including Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

In addition, Speedy Cash will serve as an associate sponsor throughout the year for both Nemechek and Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Ford Mustang team. The brand will utilize the drivers in ads, social media and more.

Speedy Cash made national headlines during Nemechek’s NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2019. The No. 36 Speedy Cash Ford Mustang team finished 21st in their debut with Nemechek. In addition, Speedy Cash engaged fans with media, at-track signage and multiple appearances by Nemechek.

“As an organization, we pride ourselves on prioritizing our customers with mutual appreciation and respect,” said Don Gayhardt, CEO, CURO Financial Technologies. “We received nothing but positive feedback during last year’s program with Front Row Motorsports and John Hunter. We were very impressed with the team and Nemechek’s performance on track and his personality off-track. It was natural for us to step up and increase our partnership for the new season. We’re excited to support Front Row Motorsports and can’t wait to see what this year brings.”

Headquartered in Wichita, Kan., Speedy Cash offers a variety of convenient, easily accessible financial services, including installment loans, lines of credit, title loans and check cashing. The lender is also the exclusive provider of Opt+ prepaid debit cards. For over 20 years, Speedy Cash has provided the latest and most innovative lending methods to its customers with services available in branches, online, over the phone and via mobile app.

“As a driver, partnerships like this one with Speedy Cash are so important to our entire team,” said Nemechek. “It’s always great to see partners expanding their involvement in the sport. For me, Speedy Cash is pretty cool. If you need cash, there are so many easy ways you can get it using their services. I enjoyed getting to know them in the last few races of the 2019 season and we’re going to work hard to make them proud in 2020.”

For more information about Speedy Cash, visit SpeedyCash.com.

About Speedy Cash
Speedy Cash is an Omni-channel lender that specializes in financial services such as installment loans, personal lines of credit, title loans, check cashing and money transfers and money orders. The company was founded in 1997 in Riverside, California by three friends from Wichita, Kansas to meet the growing consumer need for accessible credit. Speedy Cash has 214 brick & mortar locations across the U.S. (operating as Rapid Cash in Nevada, Oregon and Washington) and offers online loans in 28 states. Speedy Cash is owned and operated by CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE: CURO).
In Texas, Speedy Cash operates as a Registered Credit Access Business (CAB). The actual lender is an unaffiliated third party.

About Front Row Motorsports
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields two full-time entries – the No. 34 of Michael McDowell and the No. 38 of John Hunter Nemechek – from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. In 2020, the team announced an expansion to include the No. 38 Ford F-150 in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series, driven by Todd Gilliland. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Section 2

Jack Roush Earns RRDC’s 2020 Phil Hill...

Official Release - 0
Jack Roush, racer, former Ford engineer, college physics teacher, and current CEO of a number of engineering-related companies, was honored by the RRDC with the 2020 Phil Hill Award. The 2019 award recipient, RRDC President Bobby Rahal, made the presentation at the annual RRDC members' dinner on January 22 prior to the running of the Rolex 24 At Daytona, the season opener of the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
Read more
Featured Section 2

ThorSport Racing celebrates 25th anniversary with silver...

Briar Starr - 0
On Feb. 14th, 2020, the legendary ThorSport Racing crew will be celebrating its 25th anniversary in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series by having silver paint schemes on their Trucks.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Hendrick Motorsports extends innovation partnership with Microsoft...

Official Release - 0
Hendrick Motorsports has extended its marketing and technical relationship with Microsoft Corp., which will continue as the Official Cloud Partner of the 12-time NASCAR Cup Series champions for the 2020 and 2021 racing seasons.
Read more
Featured Stories

Cup Series driver changes and updates for...

Angela Campbell - 0
As the 2020 NASCAR racing season approaches, let's take a look at the changes that have happened during the off-season.
Read more
Featured Stories

AdventHealth Grows Partnership with Chip Ganassi Racing...

Official Release - 0
AdventHealth, one of the nation’s largest faith-based health systems, continues to expand its relationship with Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) by once again teaming up with Kyle Larson on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for two races during the 2020 season. AdventHealth is also teaming up with Florida-native Ross Chastain on the No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, prepared by CGR, in conjunction with Spire Motorsports, for starts at the DAYTONA 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Read more
Featured Stories

What 2020 brings to the table

John Willoughby - 0
Multiple changes are coming with the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season. What can you expect from the upcoming season upon the drop of the green flag in Daytona on Sunday, Feb. 16?
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

ARCA

ARCA Menards Series Aligns Points System with NASCAR National Series for 2020

Official Release - 0
The ARCA Menards Series has announced a change to its championship points format, aligning the series point structure with those in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR XFINITY Series, and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series as well as the ARCA Menards Series East and West, formerly known as the NASCAR K&N Pro Series.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Jack Roush Earns RRDC’s 2020 Phil Hill Award

Official Release - 0
Jack Roush, racer, former Ford engineer, college physics teacher, and current CEO of a number of engineering-related companies, was honored by the RRDC with the 2020 Phil Hill Award. The 2019 award recipient, RRDC President Bobby Rahal, made the presentation at the annual RRDC members' dinner on January 22 prior to the running of the Rolex 24 At Daytona, the season opener of the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
Read more
Featured Section 2

The Spirit of Talladega! Clyde May’s Whiskey Named the Official Whiskey of NASCAR’s Most Competitive Track

Official Release - 0
Cheers to good news! Talladega Superspeedway is proud to announce that Clyde May’s Whiskey has become the Official Whiskey of Talladega Superspeedway.
Read more
Miscellaneous

How to Choose a Bed Cover for Your Chevy Silverado (VIDEO)

Official Release - 0
When it comes to truck tonneau covers, it’s not one size fits all! With completely new fitment and product availability for the 2019 and 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, AmericanTrucks’ (AT) Sara Riordan produced this episode of AT’s The Haul YouTube series as a video guide for how to choose bed covers for your Chevy Silverado.
Read more
Featured Section 2

GM Set to Open a New Technical Center in Charlotte

Official Release - 0
General Motors will open a new technical center focused on performance and racing in the Charlotte region, a major racing hub in the United States. The facility will expand GM’s performance and racing capabilities, with a focus on transferring knowledge and resources from the racing programs to core vehicle engineering. The goal for the Charlotte Technical Center is to eventually house future technology and engineering development capabilities.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Section 2

Jack Roush Earns RRDC’s 2020 Phil Hill Award

Official Release - 0
Jack Roush, racer, former Ford engineer, college physics teacher, and current CEO of a number of engineering-related companies, was honored by the RRDC with the 2020 Phil Hill Award. The 2019 award recipient, RRDC President Bobby Rahal, made the presentation at the annual RRDC members' dinner on January 22 prior to the running of the Rolex 24 At Daytona, the season opener of the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
Read more
Featured Section 2

ThorSport Racing celebrates 25th anniversary with silver schemes at Daytona

Briar Starr - 0
On Feb. 14th, 2020, the legendary ThorSport Racing crew will be celebrating its 25th anniversary in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series by having silver paint schemes on their Trucks.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Hendrick Motorsports extends innovation partnership with Microsoft through 2021

Official Release - 0
Hendrick Motorsports has extended its marketing and technical relationship with Microsoft Corp., which will continue as the Official Cloud Partner of the 12-time NASCAR Cup Series champions for the 2020 and 2021 racing seasons.
Read more
Featured Stories

Cup Series driver changes and updates for the 2020 season

Angela Campbell - 0
As the 2020 NASCAR racing season approaches, let's take a look at the changes that have happened during the off-season.
Read more
Featured Stories

AdventHealth Grows Partnership with Chip Ganassi Racing and Kyle Larson; Adds Ross Chastain for Two Races

Official Release - 0
AdventHealth, one of the nation’s largest faith-based health systems, continues to expand its relationship with Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) by once again teaming up with Kyle Larson on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for two races during the 2020 season. AdventHealth is also teaming up with Florida-native Ross Chastain on the No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, prepared by CGR, in conjunction with Spire Motorsports, for starts at the DAYTONA 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Read more
Previous articleARCA Menards Series Aligns Points System with NASCAR National Series for 2020

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com