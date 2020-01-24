Speedy Cash Expands Partnership with Front Row Motorsports in 2020

Company Builds on Successful Relationship with John Hunter Nemechek

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 24, 2020) – Following a successful program in 2019, Speedy Cash will return to partner with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) for the 2020 season. Speedy Cash, an omni-channel financial services provider specializing in short-term loans, will lead a multifaceted program with FRM. The signature asset of the partnership will include primary sponsorship of Sunoco Rookie-of-the-Year contender John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 38 Ford Mustang team at multiple races, including Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

In addition, Speedy Cash will serve as an associate sponsor throughout the year for both Nemechek and Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Ford Mustang team. The brand will utilize the drivers in ads, social media and more.

Speedy Cash made national headlines during Nemechek’s NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2019. The No. 36 Speedy Cash Ford Mustang team finished 21st in their debut with Nemechek. In addition, Speedy Cash engaged fans with media, at-track signage and multiple appearances by Nemechek.

“As an organization, we pride ourselves on prioritizing our customers with mutual appreciation and respect,” said Don Gayhardt, CEO, CURO Financial Technologies. “We received nothing but positive feedback during last year’s program with Front Row Motorsports and John Hunter. We were very impressed with the team and Nemechek’s performance on track and his personality off-track. It was natural for us to step up and increase our partnership for the new season. We’re excited to support Front Row Motorsports and can’t wait to see what this year brings.”

Headquartered in Wichita, Kan., Speedy Cash offers a variety of convenient, easily accessible financial services, including installment loans, lines of credit, title loans and check cashing. The lender is also the exclusive provider of Opt+ prepaid debit cards. For over 20 years, Speedy Cash has provided the latest and most innovative lending methods to its customers with services available in branches, online, over the phone and via mobile app.

“As a driver, partnerships like this one with Speedy Cash are so important to our entire team,” said Nemechek. “It’s always great to see partners expanding their involvement in the sport. For me, Speedy Cash is pretty cool. If you need cash, there are so many easy ways you can get it using their services. I enjoyed getting to know them in the last few races of the 2019 season and we’re going to work hard to make them proud in 2020.”

For more information about Speedy Cash, visit SpeedyCash.com.

About Speedy Cash

Speedy Cash is an Omni-channel lender that specializes in financial services such as installment loans, personal lines of credit, title loans, check cashing and money transfers and money orders. The company was founded in 1997 in Riverside, California by three friends from Wichita, Kansas to meet the growing consumer need for accessible credit. Speedy Cash has 214 brick & mortar locations across the U.S. (operating as Rapid Cash in Nevada, Oregon and Washington) and offers online loans in 28 states. Speedy Cash is owned and operated by CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE: CURO).

In Texas, Speedy Cash operates as a Registered Credit Access Business (CAB). The actual lender is an unaffiliated third party.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields two full-time entries – the No. 34 of Michael McDowell and the No. 38 of John Hunter Nemechek – from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. In 2020, the team announced an expansion to include the No. 38 Ford F-150 in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series, driven by Todd Gilliland. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.