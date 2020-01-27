Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
Other Series Racing ECR Engines Claims Its Fourth Consecutive Cadillac DPi Win at the 2020...

ECR Engines Claims Its Fourth Consecutive Cadillac DPi Win at the 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona

By Official Release
-

Wayne Taylor Racing Earns Third Win in Just Four Years

WELCOME, N.C. (January 27, 2020) – The power of ECR Engines claimed its fourth consecutive Rolex 24 DPi victory for Cadillac this past weekend at Daytona International Speedway. Previously, ECR-powered Corvettes swept the podium in the 2014 Rolex 24 Grand-Am class.

This year’s Rolex 24 had four entries that relied upon ECR’s engines to allow them to run the race’s entirety. Wayne Taylor Racing’s No. 10 Cadillac finished first with more than a 60-second lead over second-place No. 77 Mazda Team Joest. The victory is Wayne Taylor Racing’s third in four years.

Four different drivers piloted the No. 10 over the 24-hour race, including defending Rolex 24 champions Renger van der Zande, and Kamui Kobayashi, along with Ryan Brisco and Scott Dixon. The foursome each spent time behind the wheel, but it was former F1 star Kobayashi who was the final driver, and led the field to the checkered flag. The four drivers of the No. 10 team were credited with breaking a Rolex 24 record, completing every one of the race’s 833 laps. The previous record was 808.

“I am so proud of everyone at ECR and the effort that was put into this race. To be associated with the winners of the Rolex 24 for the fourth consecutive year is a massive feat,” said Richie Gilmore, president of ECR Engines. “This race is so tough and puts our engines through so much over 24 hours, but it’s a great feeling when we can say ECR played a big part in getting these Cadillacs through the race. Congratulations to Wayne Taylor Racing on a great race.”

The other three Cadillac teams (No. 5 JDC-Miller Motorsports, No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing, and No. 85 JDC-Miller Motorsports) finished 3rd, 5th, and 7th respectively.

For more information and all that is going on at ECR, visit ecrengines.com.

About ECR Engines:
ECR Engines (ecrengines.com) is a high-performance engine production, research and development company at the Richard Childress Racing facility in Welcome, N.C. ECR provides engines for NASCAR teams such as Richard Childress Racing, Richard Petty Motorsports, Germain Racing, and others. ECR also produces engines used in all of the Cadillac DPi-V.R. Daytona Prototypes which compete in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Series, as well as for teams in the ARCA Racing Series, SCCA, dirt and asphalt short tracks and sprint car racing. ECR Engines have earned more than 200 victories, including two Brickyard 400 wins, four Daytona 500 championships and championships in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona and the 12 Hours at Sebring in the IMSA WeatherTech Series and the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series.

About Richard Childress Racing:
Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2020 Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion, 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Dow/American Ethanol/Symbicort Chevrolet), along with Rookie of the Year contender and two-time Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick (No. 8 Caterpillar Chevrolet). Its Xfinity Series program will include Anthony Alfredo, Myatt Snider (TaxSlayer Chevrolet) and Kaz Grala in select races during the year.

Official Release

