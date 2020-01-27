Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
Miscellaneous Wayne Taylor Racing wins 58th annual Rolex 24

Wayne Taylor Racing wins 58th annual Rolex 24

By SM
-

Wayne Taylor drove his No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R across the start-finish line to win the overall Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway.  This was the second straight for Wayne Taylor Racing and the fourth win for the team and the first to repeat since Chip Ganassi Racing won three straight Rolex 24s between 2006-2008.

“When they come into this little team of ours, they are just so focused, and so passionate about winning.” Taylor said.

With a new car and a new driver lineup, Wright Motorsports secured an impressive fourth place finish for the No. 16 1st Phorm Porsche 911 GT3 R.  With drivers Ryan Hardwick, Patrick Long, Anthony Imperato, and Klaus Bachler drove a perfect race over the course of the 24 hour event.

“What a great job by everyone,” said Team Owner John Wright. “I’m so proud of how well everyone performed. We did everything right, but just didn’t have those final seconds of pace in the end. For a new combination of people to run trouble free for 24 hours, and finish within six seconds of the podium is something we should all be proud of.”

NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch finished ninth in the 18-car class field in his Rolex 24 debut.  Busch drove four times for more than six hours in total.

“Overall, it was good. We had a lot of fun, I enjoyed it. Just being able to get back in a race car again, kind of my season warm-up if you will, and to be able to go out there and run a ton of laps and have a good go of it.” Busch said.

Gaughan will do a four-race schedule in 2020 to end his career

Brendan Gaughan will be returning for four races in the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet and will be sponsored by Oil Distributing/South Point Hotel & Casino.  Get your up-to-date list of the best offers for Ladbrokes promo codes available across all products and categories.

Gaughan will run the Daytona 500 in February and run the fall Talladega races his final race will be at Daytona in August.

“I love racing, and competing with Beard Motorsports these last few years have made for some of my most enjoyable moments in NASCAR,” said Gaughan

Elliott will have a new look

Chase Elliott‘s No. 9 Chevrolet will be sponsored by the work clothing and uniform supplier UniFirst at Phoenix Raceway in March 8, the All-Star Race in May and at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in September.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

ARCA

Venturini Motorsports files lawsuit against Frank Kimmel,...

Joseph Shelton - 0
Venturini Motorsports, a championship-winning organization in the ARCA Menards Series, has filed a lawsuit against two former employees, one of whom was former Crew Chief Frank Kimmel.
Read more
Miscellaneous

58th running of the Rolex 24

SM - 0
The 58th running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Daytona International Speedway. There are 38 teams vying for titles across four divisions in a 24-hour race.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Are you tired of hiring the same...

SM - 0
Rent with a driver is more profitable than regular taxi rides. Your car with a driver will allow you to manage your time as rationally as possible and arrive at any place on time and without delay. If your work is saturated, sometimes you attend several meetings in different parts of the city a day, then you cannot do without a car with a driver.
Read more
Miscellaneous

How to Choose a Bed Cover for...

Official Release - 0
When it comes to truck tonneau covers, it’s not one size fits all! With completely new fitment and product availability for the 2019 and 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, AmericanTrucks’ (AT) Sara Riordan produced this episode of AT’s The Haul YouTube series as a video guide for how to choose bed covers for your Chevy Silverado.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Charities Awarded for 2020 Positive Payload Program

Official Release - 0
Aftermarket truck parts provider AmericanTrucks.com (AT) is proud to announce the continuation of their Positive Payload (PP) Program by awarding another non-profit charity organization $2,000 in 2020. Each year for the past three, the initiative seeks to support organizations whose missions’ benefit local communities through the leveraging of tradespeople, and pickup trucks.
Read more
Miscellaneous

How Much Does Fender Repair Work Cost?

SM - 0
So, you got yourself in a fender bender, and now you are concerned about the costs. You are wondering if you should tackle the whole procedure of repairing the damage yourself, or just get the help of an auto body shop. Here are the pointers you should remember about fender damage repair and costs.
Read more
SMhttp://www.speedwaymedia.com

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Miscellaneous

58th running of the Rolex 24

SM - 0
The 58th running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Daytona International Speedway. There are 38 teams vying for titles across four divisions in a 24-hour race.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Are you tired of hiring the same old cab services? This ride is just for you!

SM - 0
Rent with a driver is more profitable than regular taxi rides. Your car with a driver will allow you to manage your time as rationally as possible and arrive at any place on time and without delay. If your work is saturated, sometimes you attend several meetings in different parts of the city a day, then you cannot do without a car with a driver.
Read more
Miscellaneous

How Much Does Fender Repair Work Cost?

SM - 0
So, you got yourself in a fender bender, and now you are concerned about the costs. You are wondering if you should tackle the whole procedure of repairing the damage yourself, or just get the help of an auto body shop. Here are the pointers you should remember about fender damage repair and costs.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Everything You Need to Know on 2020 World Series of Poker Tournaments

SM - 1
Poker enthusiasts all over the world are eagerly anticipating the official 51st World Series of Poker Main Event which will commence on the 26th of May and run till the 15th of July.
Read more
Miscellaneous

All the essential car financing details that you had no idea about

SM - 0
If you are looking for financing options for a new car then here are some tips that you should go through first....
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

ARCA

Venturini Motorsports files lawsuit against Frank Kimmel, alleging theft of team secrets

Joseph Shelton - 0
Venturini Motorsports, a championship-winning organization in the ARCA Menards Series, has filed a lawsuit against two former employees, one of whom was former Crew Chief Frank Kimmel.
Read more
Miscellaneous

58th running of the Rolex 24

SM - 0
The 58th running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Daytona International Speedway. There are 38 teams vying for titles across four divisions in a 24-hour race.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Are you tired of hiring the same old cab services? This ride is just for you!

SM - 0
Rent with a driver is more profitable than regular taxi rides. Your car with a driver will allow you to manage your time as rationally as possible and arrive at any place on time and without delay. If your work is saturated, sometimes you attend several meetings in different parts of the city a day, then you cannot do without a car with a driver.
Read more
Miscellaneous

How to Choose a Bed Cover for Your Chevy Silverado (VIDEO)

Official Release - 0
When it comes to truck tonneau covers, it’s not one size fits all! With completely new fitment and product availability for the 2019 and 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, AmericanTrucks’ (AT) Sara Riordan produced this episode of AT’s The Haul YouTube series as a video guide for how to choose bed covers for your Chevy Silverado.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Charities Awarded for 2020 Positive Payload Program

Official Release - 0
Aftermarket truck parts provider AmericanTrucks.com (AT) is proud to announce the continuation of their Positive Payload (PP) Program by awarding another non-profit charity organization $2,000 in 2020. Each year for the past three, the initiative seeks to support organizations whose missions’ benefit local communities through the leveraging of tradespeople, and pickup trucks.
Read more
Previous articleBreakout Country Music Superstar Chris Janson to Perform Electrifying Pre-Race Concert at the NASCAR All-Star Race
Next articleAMS GRANDSTAND TRANSFORMATION ADDS OPEN CONCOURSE AND BAR FOR 2020

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com