Wayne Taylor Racing wins 58th annual Rolex 24

Wayne Taylor drove his No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R across the start-finish line to win the overall Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway. This was the second straight for Wayne Taylor Racing and the fourth win for the team and the first to repeat since Chip Ganassi Racing won three straight Rolex 24s between 2006-2008.

“When they come into this little team of ours, they are just so focused, and so passionate about winning.” Taylor said.

With a new car and a new driver lineup, Wright Motorsports secured an impressive fourth place finish for the No. 16 1st Phorm Porsche 911 GT3 R. With drivers Ryan Hardwick, Patrick Long, Anthony Imperato, and Klaus Bachler drove a perfect race over the course of the 24 hour event.

“What a great job by everyone,” said Team Owner John Wright. “I’m so proud of how well everyone performed. We did everything right, but just didn’t have those final seconds of pace in the end. For a new combination of people to run trouble free for 24 hours, and finish within six seconds of the podium is something we should all be proud of.”

NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch finished ninth in the 18-car class field in his Rolex 24 debut. Busch drove four times for more than six hours in total.

“Overall, it was good. We had a lot of fun, I enjoyed it. Just being able to get back in a race car again, kind of my season warm-up if you will, and to be able to go out there and run a ton of laps and have a good go of it.” Busch said.

Gaughan will do a four-race schedule in 2020 to end his career

Brendan Gaughan will be returning for four races in the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet and will be sponsored by Oil Distributing/South Point Hotel & Casino.

Gaughan will run the Daytona 500 in February and run the fall Talladega races his final race will be at Daytona in August.

“I love racing, and competing with Beard Motorsports these last few years have made for some of my most enjoyable moments in NASCAR,” said Gaughan

Elliott will have a new look

Chase Elliott‘s No. 9 Chevrolet will be sponsored by the work clothing and uniform supplier UniFirst at Phoenix Raceway in March 8, the All-Star Race in May and at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in September.