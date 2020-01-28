CITGO Petroleum Corporation to Back John Hunter Nemechek in Rookie Season

CITGARD Brand Returns to Front Row Motorsports at Daytona 500

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 28, 2020) – CITGARD, a member of the CITGO Petroleum Corporation family of brands, will return to Front Row Motorsports (FRM) for the 2020 season, expanding its partnership on the No. 38 Ford Mustang driven by NASCAR Cup Series Rookie-of-the-Year contender, John Hunter Nemechek.

As a part of its expanded partnership, CITGARD will serve as the primary partner of Nemechek in his Daytona 500 debut in February. CITGARD will then return to the No. 38 Ford Mustang and Nemechek as the primary partner at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in July, Michigan International Speedway in August, Bristol Motor Speedway in September and the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway in October. The brand will also be featured as an Associate Sponsor throughout the season.

“CITGO Petroleum is an iconic brand in NASCAR,” said John Hunter Nemechek. “Growing up in NASCAR, everyone knows the colors of CITGO and the past two seasons the CITGARD brand has brought the company back into the sport with FRM. It’s awesome to join their team and carry on their tradition and winning history. I can’t wait to represent CITGARD in the Daytona 500. There is no better race to start this relationship.”

CITGO Petroleum Corporation first teamed up with FRM with its CITGARD brand in 2018 at Darlington Raceway, which led to a three-race partnership in 2019. Continued success both on- and off-track, along with positive feedback from fans, led to an increased commitment with FRM in 2020.

“Our customers are NASCAR fans and have showed their support since our return to NASCAR with Front Row Motorsports over the past two seasons,” said Brian Paulson, General Manager, Lubricants, CITGO Petroleum Corporation. “We are expanding our relationship in 2020 and including the sport’s biggest day, the Daytona 500. We will be there with John Hunter Nemechek, who is a proven winner in every series he’s competed in coming up to the Cup Series. We’re looking forward to another successful season.”

Fritz Sports & Event Enterprises will again oversee the partnership

“I’m thankful for everyone’s support in making this partnership between Front Row Motorsports, John Hunter Nemechek and CITGARD a reality for 2020,” said Fritz Sports & Event Enterprises CEO Doug Fritz. ” CITGO has had a great relationship with Front Row Motorsports over the last couple of years and we are looking forward to an increased presence of CITGARD on the track throughout the upcoming season.”

About CITGARD

CITGARD Synthetic Blend Engine Oils deliver the performance needed for newer engine designs while improving performance in older engines. It is engineered with proprietary additive technology that protects engines running at higher operating temperatures and higher fuel injection pressures, while meeting tighter wear limits and lower emission requirements. CITGARD 700 is a new generation of engine oils that support the Phase II fuel efficiency standards which are driving the need for even more fuel efficient heavy duty engine oils combined with excellent wear protection and engine durability.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields two full-time entries – the No. 34 of Michael McDowell and the No. 38 of John Hunter Nemechek – from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. In 2020, the team announced an expansion to include the No. 38 Ford F-150 in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series, driven by Todd Gilliland. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports

About Fritz Sports & Event Enterprises

Fritz Sports & Event Enterprises is a sports marketing and event management business specializing in sports and event sponsorship marketing and activation, brand development, as well as event management