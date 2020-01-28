Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
Photo by Bruce Nuttleman for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Greenfield to run eight Truck Series races, NASCAR Crew Chief legend Jeff Hammond to serve as Crew Chief

By Briar Starr
-

Announced tonight by Clay Greenfield Motorsports, Clay Greenfield will once again compete in his own No. 68 Chevrolet that will be sponsored by Rackley Roofing for eight races this season. Alongside Greenfield will be legendary NASCAR Crew Chief Jeff Hammond partnering as crew chief for Greenfield. The partnership between the two will begin at Daytona next month in the season opener.

Team owner and driver Greenfield is excited to have Hammond serving as crew chief.

“We are thrilled to have a legendary crew chief like Jeff to join our team and help take us to the next level,” Greenfield said. “With the addition of Jeff and with equipment upgrades Rackley Roofing has allowed us to make, we are poised to have the most successful season in CGM’s history.”

Greenfield has competed in 46 Truck Series starts in a span of 10-years dating back to 2010 in his first Truck start that came at Martinsville. While he has never competed a full-season, the effort has always been there to perform to the best of their abilities. In doing so, Greenfield has two top-10s in his career, coming at Daytona in 2012 where he finished 10th and scoring his best finish of eighth just a couple of years ago at Talladega Superspeedway.

As an owner, Greenfield notched a 12th place finish last season at Daytona.

While Greenfield is excited about the season starting up again, Jeff Hammond is also eager to get back on the pit box as a crew chief.

“It’s like coming full circle to be able to return to the top of the box for such a first-class team and a hungry driver like Clay Greenfield,” Hammond said. “I believe this Rackley Roofing No. 68 is going to turn some heads and prove that we’re a team to respect!”

Hammond has an impressive career resume with 518 Cup Series races that includes 43 wins, 143 top fives, 216 top-10 finishes and 27 poles. He won the Cup Series championship with Hall of Fame driver Darrell Waltrip in 1982 and 1985.

CEO of Rackley Roofing also has this to say about the partnership with Clay Greenfield and Jeff Hammond.

“With the arrival of Jeff Hammond, we just moved into a 7,000 square foot facility in Murfreesboro, TN,” Curtis Sutton said. “We will continue to strive for constant improvement, invest in new trucks, new equipment, and new technology and as we position ourselves to be a contender in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoor Truck Series for years to come.”

