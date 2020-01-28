Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
Miscellaneous NASCAR Cup Series updates for 2020

NASCAR Cup Series updates for 2020

By SM
-

As the 2020 NASCAR racing season approaches, there have been numerous changes announced.

This year we will see a return to the name, NASCAR Cup Series, with not one, but four Premier Partners in Busch Beer, Coca-Cola, GEICO and Xfinity. We will also see a new Chevrolet as NASCAR transitions from the Camaro ZL.1 to the Camaro ZL1 1LE that will make its debut during Daytona Speedweeks.

The most significant schedule change was moving Daytona’s second race of the year from the July 4th weekend to host the Cup Series regular season finale on Aug. 29.

Also, Phoenix Raceway will now host the final race of the year and crown the Cup Series champion on Nov. 8. Homestead-Miami Raceway, after hosting the finale for almost two decades, will race on March 22 moving it out of the Playoffs. Other sports franchises have also made schedule changes. Such as the NBA, considered one of the most valuable sports league franchises on the planet, with b-ball fans enjoying a wager on their favorite teams week in, week out. The NBA worked closely with its teams and domestic broadcast partners to schedule earlier start times for doubleheaders. The number of doubleheaders at 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET have been reduced by a combined 42 percent.

Another interesting development was the decision by NASCAR to use a reduced-downforce package on six short tracks and all three road courses in 2020. Its goal is to limit downforce and increase the level of competition.

There will also be a couple of drivers missing from the lineup in 2020 as Paul Menard and David Ragan retired from full-time racing at the end of the 2019 season.

Jimmie Johnson has announced that 2020 will be his final full-time season competing in the NASCAR Cup Series. The seven-time champion made his first Cup start in 2001 with Hendrick Motorsports, the organization where he has spent his entire career.

The new package will be used at Bristol Motor Speedway, Dover International Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Richmond Raceway and Phoenix Raceway. It will be used, as well, at the road courses of Sonoma Raceway, Watkins Glen International and for the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval course.

You can visit nascar.com for a complete list of all the changes coming in the 2020 season.

The list of drivers on the move include Christopher Bell who will make the transition from the Xfinity Series with Joe Gibbs Racing to Leavine Family Racing in the Cup Series. His crew chief, Jason Ratcliff, will move with Bell to LFR.

Chris Buescher will move from JTG-Daugherty Racing to the No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford formerly driven by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Stenhouse, after seven years with RFR, will race for JTG-Daugherty, taking his crew chief, Brian Pattie, with him.

Cole Custer will also move up to the Cup Series as he stays with Stewart-Haas Racing. He will pilot the No. 41, replacing Daniel Suarez. Mike Shiplett will accompany Custer to continue as his crew chief.

Matt DiBenedetto will be taking over No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford, replacing the retiring Menard, in his sixth year of competition in the Cup Series.

The official start of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season begins with the Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 16 on FOX TV.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

Miscellaneous

Refund Your Build Sweepstakes

Official Release - 0
Attention Mustang and Challenger owners: here is your chance to take home one of three $1,500 gift cards from AmericanMuscle (AM)! AM’s “Refund Your Build” sweepstakes is an enter-daily giveaway giving entrants multiple chances to enter for the chance to take home one of three AM gift cards.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Caught Speeding? Here’s What You Should Do!

SM - 0
It’s so easy to lose your cool and start panicking when you see the police lights in your rearview. Add on another level of anxiety when you hear the sirens.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Fastest Electric Bikes

SM - 0
Electric bikes weren’t really built for speed, they are more an everyday motorized tool that allow you to get from point A to B with less effort. Their popularity even prompted many companies to release some of the best electric bikes under 1000 dollars.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Car Racing and Tires: How a NASCAR...

SM - 0
With NASCAR being the most prestigious racing event in the world for muscle cars, you may be curious about the types of tires they use. You’re probably even tempted to use the same tires of your favorite racers because you’ve seen their mettle tested.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Wayne Taylor Racing wins 58th annual Rolex...

SM - 0
Wayne Taylor drove his No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R across the start-finish line to win the overall Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
ARCA

Venturini Motorsports files lawsuit against Frank Kimmel,...

Joseph Shelton - 0
Venturini Motorsports, a championship-winning organization in the ARCA Menards Series, has filed a lawsuit against two former employees, one of whom was former Crew Chief Frank Kimmel.
Read more
SMhttp://www.speedwaymedia.com

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Miscellaneous

Caught Speeding? Here’s What You Should Do!

SM - 0
It’s so easy to lose your cool and start panicking when you see the police lights in your rearview. Add on another level of anxiety when you hear the sirens.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Fastest Electric Bikes

SM - 0
Electric bikes weren’t really built for speed, they are more an everyday motorized tool that allow you to get from point A to B with less effort. Their popularity even prompted many companies to release some of the best electric bikes under 1000 dollars.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Car Racing and Tires: How a NASCAR Driver’s Team Figures Out What Tires to Change

SM - 0
With NASCAR being the most prestigious racing event in the world for muscle cars, you may be curious about the types of tires they use. You’re probably even tempted to use the same tires of your favorite racers because you’ve seen their mettle tested.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Wayne Taylor Racing wins 58th annual Rolex 24

SM - 0
Wayne Taylor drove his No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R across the start-finish line to win the overall Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
Miscellaneous

58th running of the Rolex 24

SM - 0
The 58th running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Daytona International Speedway. There are 38 teams vying for titles across four divisions in a 24-hour race.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Miscellaneous

Refund Your Build Sweepstakes

Official Release - 0
Attention Mustang and Challenger owners: here is your chance to take home one of three $1,500 gift cards from AmericanMuscle (AM)! AM’s “Refund Your Build” sweepstakes is an enter-daily giveaway giving entrants multiple chances to enter for the chance to take home one of three AM gift cards.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Caught Speeding? Here’s What You Should Do!

SM - 0
It’s so easy to lose your cool and start panicking when you see the police lights in your rearview. Add on another level of anxiety when you hear the sirens.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Fastest Electric Bikes

SM - 0
Electric bikes weren’t really built for speed, they are more an everyday motorized tool that allow you to get from point A to B with less effort. Their popularity even prompted many companies to release some of the best electric bikes under 1000 dollars.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Car Racing and Tires: How a NASCAR Driver’s Team Figures Out What Tires to Change

SM - 0
With NASCAR being the most prestigious racing event in the world for muscle cars, you may be curious about the types of tires they use. You’re probably even tempted to use the same tires of your favorite racers because you’ve seen their mettle tested.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Wayne Taylor Racing wins 58th annual Rolex 24

SM - 0
Wayne Taylor drove his No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R across the start-finish line to win the overall Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
Previous articleThe BIGGEST Party in the South Returns – the “Big One on the Blvd.” at Talladega Superspeedway – with Blasts from the Past!
Next articleCITGO Petroleum Corporation to Back John Hunter Nemechek in Rookie Season

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com