Refund Your Build Sweepstakes

By Official Release
-

Win 1 of 3 $1,500 Gift Cards | Enter Daily Until 2/12/20

PAOLI, Pa. (January 28th, 2020) – Attention Mustang and Challenger owners: here is your chance to take home one of three $1,500 gift cards from AmericanMuscle (AM)! AM’s “Refund Your Build” sweepstakes is an enter-daily giveaway giving entrants multiple chances to enter for the chance to take home one of three AM gift cards.

Here in perfect time to supplement your vehicle build, AM’s “Refund Your Build” sweepstakes grants three finalists with $1,500 AM gift cards to use on the Mustang parts or Dodge Challenger accessories of their choice! Participants can maximize their chances of winning by visiting their respective vehicle’s entry form and entering daily until February 12th, 2020.

AM will select three winners by random drawing on or around 2/19/20. No purchase necessary, view official sweepstakes rules for complete details and eligibility restrictions. View previous sweepstakes’ winners here.

Mustang owners enter here: https://www.americanmuscle.com/mustang-sweepstakes.html

Challenger owners enter here: https://www.americanmuscle.com/challenger-monthly-sweepstakes.html

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

About AmericanMuscle
Starting out in 2003, AmericanMuscle quickly rose to be one of the leading aftermarket Mustang parts providers in the business. With the addition of Challenger in 2018, AmericanMuscle provides the most sought-after parts, accessories, and fast shipping. Located just outside of Philadelphia, AmericanMuscle is dedicated to offering the Mustang and Challenger communities with the highest level of customer service. Please visit http://www.AmericanMuscle.com for more information.

CarParts.com
