NASCAR Track News The BIGGEST Party in the South Returns – the “Big One on...
Squad goals! This past fall, a host of NASCAR’s stars were a part of Talladega Superspeedway’s “Big One on the Blvd.” Posing for a picture with the winners of the Talladega Knights fan competition are (front, left to right) Bubba Wallace, Ryan Blaney, Clint Bowyer, (back, left to right) Brendan Gaughan, Kyle Larson, Daniel Hemric, and Corey LaJoie.

The BIGGEST Party in the South Returns – the “Big One on the Blvd.” at Talladega Superspeedway – with Blasts from the Past!

By Official Release
-

From the Vault – Four of ’Dega’s Classic Fan Competitions Named for Can’t-Miss Event, April 24!

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Blasts from the past! Talladega Superspeedway is taking a stroll down memory lane for the South’s biggest party on Friday, April 24 – the “Big One on the Blvd.” – and bringing back four of the most memorable fan competitions from the past.

Scheduled for a 7 p.m. CDT start, the “Big One on the Blvd” that has been a staple at the track since 2014, will showcase some of NASCAR’s biggest stars atop a Mardi-Gras style float, parading down Talladega Blvd. in the legendary infield. When the float reaches the Miller Lite Pavilion, fans will participate in four oldie but goodie, original “fan challenges” – all overseen by NASCAR drivers and personalities.

The four classic games from the “Big One on the Blvd.” vault include:

SLOP FEST
No need to cry! The onion eating contest returns from 2017! Four contestants will devour three tasty delicacies in a three-round elimination race – a cup of yummy buttermilk, tender sardines topped off with olive oil, and a whole, tear-dropping onion. Winner gets $150!

RUBBER PULL
Remember that time grandmamma yanked someone through the Jell-O and into next week? We do! Pulling this ’Dega style tire tug-o-war competition back from 2018, there will be two rounds of battle and a championship finale for both guys and gals to see who can get their tire across the finish line first! Each winner gets $150!

OH SIT!
SAME GAME, NEW NAME! We all sang OH SIT as the famous youth game of musical chairs approached a new level of competition! Revived from 2018, six males will battle in elimination rounds to claim the final throne and win $200!

DIRTY GIRL DELUXE WASH
We might have dirtied up our window just to see this competition from 2018 again! Suds and bubbles, dirt and dust. In order to win, cleaning’s a must! Using their bodies as sponges, ladies will relay through the ’Dega car wash collecting as much water and soap as possible to clean their dirty windows first without using their hands. Winner receives $300!

Fans can sign up here for a chance to participate in one of the competitions and go down in “Big One on the Blvd.” history!

A host of some of the biggest names in NASCAR are expected to partake in this year’s festivities. Noted personalities who have participated in the past include NASCAR Cup Series drivers Clint Bowyer, Austin Dillon, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace, Brad Keselowski, Erik Jones, Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Daniel Suárez, Kevin Harvick, William Byron, Alex Bowman, Ty Dillon, Matt DiBenedetto, Corey LaJoie, Brendan Gaughan, Daniel Hemric, Tyler Reddick, Cole Custer, Noah Gragson, and Chase Briscoe, along with media types from NBC Sports (Jeff Burton, Rick Allen, Rutledge Wood, and Steve Letarte), FOX Sports (Jeff Gordon and Michael Waltrip) and Motor Racing Network (Dave Moody, Jeff Striegle and Kim Coon).

All Renewal Guest ticket holders, infield camping guests and fans who purchased an infield wristband can join in on the festivities. Be sure to bring your ticket for access. For information on the “Big One on the Blvd.” or general ticket information, call 855-518-RACE (7223) or visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com.

*Signing up for a competition does not guarantee a spot as a competitor. Talladega Superspeedway staff will select the final list of game participants.

About Talladega Superspeedway
Talladega Superspeedway – which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year – is the most competitive race track on the NASCAR schedule (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), the highest-banked (33 degrees) and the longest (2.66 miles), as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. Talladega offers something for everyone, including hundreds of acres of free camping, amazing kids tickets and college student prices, along with special offers for military members, first responders, teachers and educators. It’s home to the all-new, one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience, which debuted in fall of 2019, featuring “up-close” access, interactive attractions and enhanced amenities. Allowing fans to be immersed into the sport like never before, the Garage Experience offers fans the opportunity to be under the same roof as the race teams as they prepare the machines in the garage, plus be a part of the Gatorade Victory Lane celebrations while enjoying FREE Wi-Fi and value-priced concessions, all under $4.The historic venue, which opened in 1969, is deemed NASCAR’s “Party Capital” thanks to the track’s infamous infield, the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert on event weekends and renowned Talladega Blvd., home of the “Big One on the Blvd.” party. It’s the site of the most comfortable seats in motorsports, large ISM Vision HD video boards lining the frontstretch and numerous pre-race activities for fans on race day, including special Kids VIP opportunities. For ticket information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

