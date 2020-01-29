Key Chevy Accessories partners join No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports team for 2020

VALVOLINE TO SPONSOR ALEX BOWMAN IN THE DAYTONA 500

CONCORD, N.C. (Jan. 29, 2020) – Key Chevrolet Accessories partners Adam’s Polishes, NOCO and Truck Hero have joined 12-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports as primary sponsors of driver Alex Bowman and the No. 88 team for 26 races in 2020.

In addition, longtime Hendrick Motorsports partner Valvoline will be the No. 88 team’s primary sponsor for 2020 Daytona Speedweeks, which include the non-points Clash at DAYTONA on Feb. 9 and the 62nd running of the DAYTONA 500 on Feb. 16 (2:30 p.m. ET on FOX).

“NASCAR fans take pride in their vehicle ownership,” said Jim Campbell, Chevrolet’s U.S. vice president of performance and motorsports. “With Chevrolet Accessories, customers can personalize and enhance the appearance, performance and capability of their Chevy. We’re pleased some of our key partners like Adam’s Polishes, NOCO and Truck Hero are teaming with Hendrick Motorsports to promote these great accessories.”

The new website ChevyGoods.com, which launches in February, will promote Adam’s Polishes, NOCO and Truck Hero products throughout 2020. Bowman’s No. 88 ChevyGoods.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE will advertise the site and feature a rotation of the three sponsor brands on the hood. ChevyGoods.com will also give NASCAR fans an opportunity to win prizes and racing experiences.

“Alex is a genuine auto enthusiast and loves to personalize his cars,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “He’ll be the perfect spokesperson for this program and all the partners involved. This is a tremendous opportunity to promote Chevrolet Accessories, and we’re pleased to welcome Adam’s Polishes, NOCO and Truck Hero to the racetrack in 2020.”

The addition of the two Daytona Speedweeks events gives Valvoline four total primary sponsorship races in 2020. Bowman has qualified on the DAYTONA 500 front row in each of the last two seasons, including winning the prestigious pole award in 2018. Valvoline is the Official Lubricants Partner of Hendrick Motorsports.

“Valvoline is a longtime partner of Hendrick Motorsports, and I’m excited to see their brand take over the No. 88 car for 2020 Speedweeks,” Hendrick said. “It shows how committed they are to NASCAR and our program specifically. I know they will make a splash at our biggest race.”

Bowman, 26, is coming off a career-best season that saw him record his first NASCAR Cup Series win at Chicagoland Speedway and secure his second consecutive playoff berth. 2020 will mark the Tucson, Arizona, native’s third full-time season with Hendrick Motorsports and crew chief Greg Ives.

“Cars are a huge part of my life,” Bowman said. “If I’m not racing, I’m working on my own cars and trying different ways to personalize and upgrade them. I’ve always been a huge fan of the Valvoline brand and have an awesome relationship there, so I’m really proud to have them on board for Speedweeks. I also can’t imagine a better fit than bringing Chevrolet Accessories to our 2020 program, and I’m pumped about working with Adam’s Polishes, NOCO and Truck Hero. All of our No. 88 team partners are right up my alley, and I’m ready for a big season.”

In 2020, Bowman and the No. 88 team have additional primary sponsorship from Axalta Coating Systems (three races), LLumar (three races) and Cincinnati (two races).

ABOUT CHEVROLET:

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands, doing business in more than 115 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

ABOUT VALVOLINE™:

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, the company’s heritage spans more than 150 years, during which time it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels. Valvoline ranks as the No. 3 passenger car motor oil brand in the DIY market by volume. It operates and franchises approximately 1,400 quick-lube locations, and it is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM brand and the No. 3 chain by number of stores in Canada under the Valvoline Great Canadian Oil Change brand. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals, including the Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife technology motor oil for engines over 75,000 miles; Valvoline Advanced Full Synthetic motor oil; Valvoline Premium Blue™ heavy-duty motor oil; Valvoline Multi-Vehicle Automatic Transmission Fluid; and Zerex™ antifreeze. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com.

ABOUT HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS:

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports has earned 256 points-paying race victories and a record 12 car owner championships in the premier NASCAR Cup Series. The organization fields four full-time Chevrolet teams on the Cup circuit with drivers Chase Elliott, William Byron, Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman. Headquartered in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs more than 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.