Koch Industries to Sponsor Ryan Newman in Daytona 500

By Official Release
-

CONCORD, N.C. (January 29, 2020) – Roush Fenway Racing has announced that Koch Industries (pronounced “coke”) will serve as the primary partner for Ryan Newman when its flagship No. 6 Ford Mustang hits the track for the 62nd annual running of the famed Daytona 500, kicking off the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season. Koch Industries will make its debut on the No. 6 in the Busch Clash all-star event on February 9th at the Daytona International Speedway.

“We are looking forward to teaming up with Koch Industries and having them on the car for one of the most celebrated races of the season,” said Newman, who scored a dramatic victory with a last-lap pass at the iconic event in 2008. “Winning the 500 is one of the biggest accomplishments of my racing career. We have really fast superspeedway cars at Roush Fenway and we’d like nothing better than to kick off our season by driving the Koch Industries Ford into victory lane at Daytona.”

Roush Fenway boasts a pair of wins at the Daytona 500, with former NASCAR champion Matt Kenseth taking the celebrated checkered flag in 2009 and 2012; the latter serving as Hall of Fame owner Jack Roush’s historic 300th NASCAR victory. Overall, Roush Fenway has won seven times at the ‘World Center of Racing’ in NASCAR’s premiere series, most recently in the 2017 summer race.

“Koch Industries is excited to partner with Roush Fenway and Ryan Newman in this year’s Daytona 500. As our businesses continue to manufacture the things that make life better—from fuel to electronics to automotive sensors and component parts—the partnership between Koch Industries and Roush Fenway for this race is a natural fit. Sunday at Daytona is the premier event of the season and we are proud to help represent one of racing’s brightest stars,” said Steve Lombardo, chief communications and marketing officer for Koch Industries.

This will mark Newman’s 19th start in the Daytona 500. He finished 14th last season, despite a late accident that forced the veteran driver to cross the finish line with a severely damaged racecar. He scored a seventh-place finish in the 500 in his inaugural run in 2002 and has finished top 10 in the famed event on five occasions, including the victory in 2008.

Sunday’s Busch Clash is set for 3:00 PM ET and will air live on FS1. The twin qualifying races fire off at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 13 and will be televised live on FS1. The Daytona 500 is set for Sunday, February 16 at 2:30 PM ET and will be televised live on FOX.

About Koch Industries

Based in Wichita, Kansas, Koch Industries, Inc. is one of the largest private companies in America, with estimated annual revenues as high as $110 billion, according to Forbes. It owns a diverse group of companies involved in refining, chemicals, and biofuels; forest and consumer products; fertilizers; polymers and fibers; process and pollution control systems; electronics, software and data analytics; minerals; glass; automotive components; ranching; commodity trading; and investments. Since 2003, Koch companies have invested nearly $105 billion in growth and improvements. With a presence in 60 countries, Koch companies employ nearly 130,000 people worldwide, with about 67,000 of those in the United States. From January 2009 to present, Koch companies have earned more than 1,300 awards for safety, environmental excellence, community stewardship, innovation, and customer service. For more news and information, visit www.KOCHind.com.

About Roush Fenway Racing
Roush Fenway Racing is one of the most successful teams in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in NASCAR Cup Series. Moving into its 33rd season, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning Social Media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner Jack Roush and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram, and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.

Official Release

