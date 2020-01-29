Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
NASCAR Cup PR NASCAR Driver Kurt Busch Unveils 2020 GEARWRENCH Car­

By Official Release
Employees at Apex Tool Group facility in Raleigh celebrate to help kickstart NASCAR season

Apex, NC – Employees at the Apex Tool Group in Apex, NC, helped celebrate the upcoming start of the NASCAR Cup Series season alongside Kurt Busch, members of the Chip Ganassi Racing team, and the new-look GEARWRENCH® No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Wednesday. At what was dubbed ‘The Green Flag Event’, Busch officially unveiled the new paint scheme for his GEAWRENCH car, which will take to the track four times this season.

Apex Tool Group—one of the largest tool manufacturers in the world—is the parent company of GEARWRENCH, which is a premier hand tool brand for automotive and industrial mechanics.

“There’s so much excitement around Kurt and we wanted to make sure our team members at our Raleigh facility knew that they were a part of it,” said Rena Fiorello, director of brand management for GEARWRENCH. “It was fun to feel that team atmosphere and make sure that our colleagues understand that they’re truly part of everything we do, and that includes our partnership with Kurt and Chip Ganassi Racing.”

After unveiling his car’s new look emblazed with GEARWENCH black and orange, Busch took turns driving employees around a track in the parking lot to give them a taste of what it feels like to be in a NASCAR race. He took time to sign autographs, take photos, and gave a special shout-out to the employees who are military service veterans.

Busch will drive the GEARWRENCH car during four races on the 2020 schedule: Phoenix Raceway (March 8), Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 24), Dover International Speedway (Aug. 23) and Talladega Superspeedway (Oct. 4). For more information, visit www.gearwrench.com.

About GEARWRENCH®

GEARWRENCH is a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group. Since the launch of the original five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GEARWRENCH brand has led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers, and specialty tools. For more information, visit www.gearwrench.com.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

Featured Section 2

Edsel Ford Prepared to Receive Prestigious Landmark Award for Contributions to NASCAR

Official Release - 0
Edsel B. Ford II has crossed paths with many people during his lifetime, including celebrities, politicians and corporate heavyweights. But when he is presented the Landmark Award during the NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction ceremony Friday night, he’ll be in front of a group he loves more than anything -- the racing community.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

CELEBRATING NASCAR CHAMPIONS AT DARLINGTON RACEWAY IN 2020

Official Release - 0
Darlington Raceway is celebrating ‘NASCAR Champions…Past, Present and Future’ for its throwback weekend celebration on Sept. 4-6, 2020. Another champion will be crowned in 2020 and Darlington Raceway will also be host to the opening round of the NASCAR Playoffs, which will declare its 72nd champion since 1949.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Jeremy Clements Racing sets sights on a Playoff Run, Repairable Vehicles returns for 2020

Official Release - 0
Jeremy Clements Racing will return for the full 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The family-run, single-car independent team will be competing in their 10th full-time Xfinity season. In addition, Repairable Vehicles will continue their support as one of the longest-running partnerships in the Series throughout the 2020 season.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

DAYTONA 500-Winning No. 11 FedEx Express Toyota Camry Heading to the NASCAR Hall of Fame

Official Release - 0
The No. 11 FedEx Express Toyota Camry that Denny Hamlin drove in 2019 to his second DAYTONA 500 victory has gone on a road trip.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Koch Industries to Sponsor Ryan Newman in Daytona 500

Official Release - 0
Roush Fenway Racing has announced that Koch Industries (pronounced “coke”) will serve as the primary partner for Ryan Newman when its flagship No. 6 Ford Mustang hits the track for the 62nd annual running of the famed Daytona 500, kicking off the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season. Koch Industries will make its debut on the No. 6 in the Busch Clash all-star event on February 9th at the Daytona International Speedway.
Read more

