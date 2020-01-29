Feelin’ the Need for Speed and a Huge Payout with Winning Wheels™

If you’re sick of standing on the side-lines and want to be part of the action yourself, then we may have found the perfect solution to quench your thirst for thrills and high-speed entertainment. Winning Wheels™ is a game by Microgaming and we’re giving you the full lowdown on it.

Motoring into a Casino near you

Start rubbing those hands together and pick up the revs on your engine, this game is going to have you at full throttle!

Gaming Stats:

Slot Machine: 3-reel, Single Payline

Company: Microgaming

Location: thecasinocitynz.com

Jackpot: 500x

Max Bet: $10.00

Bonuses: Wheel of Fortune

Winning Wheels™ is one of the hundreds of games made by world-leading developer Microgaming. It brings race fans all the classic clichés of motor racing with its Grand Prix-themed slot that will have you spinning.

Winning Wheels™ is a fast and easy game to play. It takes the slot machine back to the classic retro age of playing these games back in the 90s. Three reeled with a single pay line to win from, keeping it basic to make it easier for you to win on. The jackpot here is lowered to a maximum of $5,000 if you bet with the highest wager of $10.00.

The Winning Wheels™ game presents the classic features of a cabinet game where you are able to nudge the symbols, gamble and hold. The slot can be found in numerous online casinos that will allow you to access the Winning Wheels™ game via any device; this includes your mobile smartphone.

You’ll have a ‘Wheelie’ good time

The slot game has a very dynamic interface.

To the left of the screen you have 9 tires: gold, silver and bronze. These relate to the bonus round which will trigger when you land the corresponding symbols during the game. Get three in a row and you activate the bonus game which plays like a wheel of fortune featurette. A new gaming platform will load and here you spin numbers to work your way around the game board.

Another cool addition that harks back to the classic form of slot game which can see you race through payouts on your way towards the super jackpot prize!

The scoreboard is shown below the three reels:

Spanner = 2x your wager

Finnish Flag = 4x your wager

Helmet = 5x your wager

777 = 8x your wager

Gold Bar = 10x your wager

Double Gold Bar = 20x your wager

Champagne = 40x your wager

Competitor Racing Driver =80x your wager

Racing Driver = 500x your wager

Get more out of the fuel you put in

If you want to experience this game, then the link is there to help you to the starting line. This is one of many racing games that are available throughout the best casinos online.

Other titles to look out for including the games Daytona Gold™ by Octopus Gaming, Dream Run™ by RTG, Fast Lane Freddie™ by Arrows Edge, The Special Ones™ by Portomaso Gaming and Wheels N Reels™ by award-winning game developers Playtech.

If any of these high-octane games take your fancy, then why not drive over to the best sites online and get free juice in your tank to play these titles with. There are loads of bonuses on offer that will allow you to experience the best racing slots online for free and if you pick the right casino, you may also find the option to bet on live motorsports racing including Daytona Racing and the F1 Grand Prix.