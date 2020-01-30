Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
2020 Monster Jam Triple Threat Series Is Coming To Your City!

By SM
Ready for heart-thumping, cars-slinging, jaw-dropping Monster Jam Triple Threat Series? if not get cheap Monster Jam triple threat series tickets at Tickets4Race and don’t forget to bring the whole family to this adrenaline-charged entertainment. 

Fans dwell every year on this action-packed event with Monster Jam vehicles and drivers delivering what fans want most. This year it is more exciting with more racing freestyle action, donuts, and more!

What’s Happening?

Hop along to have this unique experience of motorsports that gives you access to see the trucks up close, take pictures, meet the drivers and get their autographs. Like every year champions will fight for the World Champion Title!

Join their journey to earn the top spot in competitions like 2 Wheel Skills, ATV Racing and Speedster Obstacle Course.

When is Happening?

To see Monster Jam live at Bon Secours Wellness Arena Buy Cheap Monster Jam Triple Threat Series Tickets at Tickets4Race.com. The event is set for the dates February 8th at 7 PM or February 9th at 1 PM or 7 PM.

What’s Been Happening?

The 2020 Monster Jam season kicked off this month with a trio of cities hosting the Triple Threat Series. However, this past weekend saw many missed opportunities. Let’s introduce you to what’s been happening since last week:

Triple Threat Series East

This last weekend things heated up at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Tyler Menninga driving his Grave Digger came in third in the season standings. Despite all his efforts to gain ground, he finds himself sitting second to new point leader Blake Granger in his Max-D. Menninga earned 10 wins whereas Granger got six. Bernard Lyght got his first win of the season riding his Alien Invasion in the Sunday Event Championship.

Next Up: Providence, RI, Jan. 31-Feb. 2

Triple Threat Series West

On Sunday in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada Brandon Vinson in his Grave Digger missed the opportunity by a single point earning 47 points and the second place in 2 Wheel Skills. It’s expected as Tristan England was becoming unrelenting in his EarthShaker winning all three 2 Wheel Skills of the weekend. Tony Ochs in Soldier Fortune Black Ops won the Sunday night Event Championship. While Tanner Root riding Monster Mutt got his first win of the year. However, England still holds the lead in series points.

Next Up: Fargo, ND, Jan. 31-Feb. 1

Triple Threat Series Central

At the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey Colton Eichelberger riding his Max-D was in power winning all four Event Championships. Eichelberger now leads in points in the series for the first time ever. Mark List won three racing titles in his El Toro Loco gaining second over Justin Sipes riding Megalodon by just one point. These three didn’t let any other rider make a win on the weekend.

Next Up: Uniondale, New York, Jan. 31-Feb. 2

Each event is full of the versatility of the contestants as they go head-to-head in different competitions driving different vehicles.  For more fast-paced action Get Your Monster Jam Triple Threat Series Tickets now from Tickets4race.com and join the competitions.

