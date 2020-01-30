Chicago Cubs Lineup in 2020: Cubs Enter a Contract with Reds Trading Nick Castellanos

According to reports flying around, Cubs fans will be shocked to see these changes made in Chicago Cubs 2020 Lineup. If you are looking forward to spring training starting next month? That sees many rivals like Athletics, Dodgers, Mariners, Rockies and more come face-to-face with cubs! You are in luck because Tix2games is offering Chicago Cubs Tickets promo code you can find online. Get them now and enjoy your favorite basketball team play!

Nick Castellanos Agrees To the Contract Terms

The biggest change 2020 could bring to Cubs is Nick Castellanos’ departure. Apparently, Castellanos agreed to the terms in the 4-year contract with Reds. It is shocking to hear he agrees for just a $64 million dollar contract. But the fact is confirmed, according to multiple reports, the only thing left is an official announcement.

Castellanos, who turns 28 in March batted an average of .289 and earned a .337 on-base percentage in total 151 games with the Tigers and Cubs last season. His 58 doubles last season ranked 10th in major-league history. Also, he hit a .863 OPS in total games and a 1.002 OPS with the Cubs in 51 games last season.

Cubs might sign Steven Souza Jr. this week!

Other than the announcement we mentioned above there might be another announcement from the Cubs this week. Cubs are expected to sign Steven Souza Jr. Steven who is an outfielder and a free agent as of now hit 30 homers and a .810 OPS in 2017. Right after that, he missed half of 2018 and all of 2019 due to ACL injuries.

This marks the first Cubs major-league contract this offseason. They have agreed to a one-year deal with Steven after he is done with his physical. He missed a considerable amount of time due to his injury however he posted incredible numbers during his games with Tampa Bay Rays.

Cubs Have Interest in Reds Former Second Baseman Scooter Gennett

According to some reports based on the Baseball analyst Bruce Levine Twitter account, Cubs have shown great interest in the Reds former second baseman Scooter Gennett. Gennett is an All-Star with .310 hits, 23 homers and 92 RBIs and that was just 2018. In 2017, he made 27-homers. He also hit 50 home runs during his two seasons in Cincinnati.

This season he played only 21 games because of a groin injury. It is expected that he might struggle in the spring training if the Cubs sign him. However, he is one of those low-risk, high-reward prospects that can be a big steal for the cubs this offseason.

