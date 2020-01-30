Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
NASCAR Track News

ONE DAYTONA Hosts 2nd Annual Kickoff to DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth on February 6

By Official Release
-

NASCAR Cup Series Hauler Parade, Tanner Keegan Band Performs in Victory Circle

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Jan. 30, 2020) – In its second year, ONE DAYTONA, the area’s premier lifestyle and entertainment destination, will host a “Kickoff to DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth” on Thursday, February 6, from 6 – 8 p.m. This free community event kicks off the NASCAR season and the 62nd running of the DAYTONA 500 on February 16 at Daytona International Speedway with a NASCAR Cup Series hauler parade.

The Kickoff to DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth will have local dignitaries welcoming fans; free live entertainment by the Tanner Keegan band playing a mix of country and blues music; a performance by the acclaimed Seabreeze High School drumline; NASCAR driver Q&A; and photo opportunities with the Harley J. Earl DAYTONA 500 Trophy, AdventHealth show car, DAYTONA 500 show car and ARCA Menards Series cars including the #16 NAPA AUTO PARTS Toyota Camry driven by Gio Scelzi and the #99 ENEOS Toyota Camry driven by Gracie Trotter.

“The NASCAR haulers were such a huge hit last year and we are very excited to bring them back to ONE DAYTONA,” said Roxanne Ribakoff, President, ONE DAYTONA. “ONE DAYTONA is becoming known as the place to see the cars and stars ahead of the on-track racing action and we couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with NASCAR and Daytona International Speedway again.”

The Kickoff to DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth includes a full lineup of fan-friendly events:

  • 6-7:15 p.m.         Select NASCAR Cup Series haulers on display
  • 6:20 p.m.             Seabreeze High School drumline performs in Victory Circle
  • 6:30 p.m.             Welcome by Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile with local

                             dignitaries and AdventHealth representative

  • 6:35 pm.              Driver Q&A with NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver Riley Herbst with Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 6:45 p.m.             Autograph session with NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver Riley Herbst
  • 6:45- 7:30 p.m. Performance by Tanner Keegan Band
  • 7:35 p.m.             Green flag and NASCAR Cup Series hauler parade begins
  • 7:45 – 8:30 p.m.Tanner Kegan Band performs    

“ONE DAYTONA, with its shops and restaurants, will provide a great atmosphere as we welcome the NASCAR and ARCA Menards Series into town,” stated Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile. “From live entertainment to a hauler parade, we look forward to bringing the community together to celebrate the start of festivities surrounding DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth.”

Tickets for the 2020 DAYTONA 500 and all DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth events can be purchased online at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP. Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on TwitterFacebookInstagramPinterestYouTube and Snapchat, and by downloading Daytona International Speedway’s mobile app, for the latest speedway news.

About ONE DAYTONA

ONE DAYTONA features a 300,000 square-foot retail, dining and entertainment destination, along with two Marriott hotels and luxury apartments, across from Daytona International Speedway. Visitors, race fans, and residents recognize ONE DAYTONA as the place to live, work, stay and play in the Daytona Beach area. For a complete list of tenants and more information, please visit https://www.onedaytona.com/, follow us on Facebook (OneDaytona), Instagram (@onedaytona) or Twitter (@ONEDAYTONA).

