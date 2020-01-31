Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
NASCAR Track News Hot Country Knights to Headline Talladega Superspeedway’s Saturday Night Infield Concert, April...
Photo credit: Jim Wright

Hot Country Knights to Headline Talladega Superspeedway’s Saturday Night Infield Concert, April 25

By Official Release
-

Admission to the Concert is Free with the Purchase of a Sunday GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series Ticket

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Dedicated road warriors who have basically lived out of a van their entire existence, the Hot Country Knights is set to headline Talladega Superspeedway’s traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert on April 25, during the track’s spring tripleheader weekend.

The news coincides with this morning’s announcement behind the Knights 2020 ONE KNIGHT STAND TOUR that launches April 7 in San Diego, CA. This marks the first nationwide headlining trek for the group with a reputation for “slinging country gold” (Tampa Bay Times), and they have enlisted support from some of Country music’s most buzzed about new female artists with Hannah Dasher, Tenille Townes, Rachel Wammack and Lainey Wilson splitting the dates.

Admission to the Saturday Night Infield Concert, located at the intersection of Eastaboga and Talladega Blvds., is FREE to all infield guests and anyone who purchases a ticket to the GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, April 26.

Some said this moment would never happen. But, in spite of 30 wasted years and countless bad decisions, the Hot Country Knights has finally come in “riding a neon wave of Nineties Country nostalgia,” (Rolling Stone). Produced and written by multi-Platinum entertainer Dierks Bentley along with co-writers Jim Beavers and Brett Beavers, the lead single “Pick Her Up” serves as the debut single from The Knights and is a classic barnstormer that features rollicking guitar solos with lead singer Doug Douglason and Travis Tritt trading vocals. The song that Saving Country Music called “kind of badass” is already climbing the country radio charts as the band works towards a Spring album release. Famous for never giving up on the dream of the ‘90s, the Hot Country Knights are comprised of band leader Douglas (“Doug”) Douglason, lead bass player Trevor Travis, lead guitarist Marty Ray (“Rayro”) Roburn, keytar/fiddle player Terotej (“Terry”) Dvoraczekynski, steel guitarist Barry Van Ricky and percussionist Monte Montgomery.

For more information on The Hot Country Knights visit www.hotcountryknights.com.

The Saturday Night Infield Concert festivities start at 7 p.m. CDT, which kicks off just hours after the conclusion of the MoneyLion 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series event (noon CDT) and qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series’ GEICO 500. The GEICO 500 is set to get the green flag on Sunday, April 26, at 1 p.m. CDT. Chase Elliott, from nearby Dawsonville, GA, is the defending champion of the GEICO 500.

For more information about the Saturday Night Infield Concert, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/concert or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

The action-packed weekend kicks off on Friday, April 24, with the General Tire 200 ARCA Menards Series event. The one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience will also be making its spring debut during the race weekend, which features “up-close” access, interactive attractions and enhanced amenities with an array of fan activities for all ages. For more information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com.

About Talladega Superspeedway
Talladega Superspeedway – which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year – is the most competitive race track on the NASCAR schedule (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), the highest-banked (33 degrees) and the longest (2.66 miles), as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. Talladega offers something for everyone, including hundreds of acres of free camping, amazing kids tickets and college student prices, along with special offers for military members, first responders, teachers and educators. It’s home to the all-new, one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience, which debuted in fall of 2019, featuring “up-close” access, interactive attractions and enhanced amenities. Allowing fans to be immersed into the sport like never before, the Garage Experience offers fans the opportunity to be under the same roof as the race teams as they prepare the machines in the garage, plus be a part of the Gatorade Victory Lane celebrations while enjoying FREE Wi-Fi and value-priced concessions, all under $4.The historic venue, which opened in 1969, is deemed NASCAR’s “Party Capital” thanks to the track’s infamous infield, the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert on event weekends and renowned Talladega Blvd., home of the “Big One on the Blvd.” party. It’s the site of the most comfortable seats in motorsports, large ISM Vision HD video boards lining the frontstretch and numerous pre-race activities for fans on race day, including special Kids VIP opportunities. For ticket information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

