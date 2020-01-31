Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
Truck Series PR Spencer Boyd Returns To Young’s Motorsports

Spencer Boyd Returns To Young’s Motorsports

By Official Release
-

Mooresville, N.C. (January 31, 2020) Driver Spencer Boyd and Team Principal Tyler Young are proud to jointly announce the return of Boyd to the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado. In their second season together, the team plans to build on the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series win at Talladega Superspeedway in 2019.

Spencer Boyd remarked on his return to Young’s Motorsports, “We have so much more to do together. It’s a family team that has done amazing things since coming into the sport in 2012; I’m honored to still be a part of this family. Last season marked a huge first for me as a driver and Young’s as an organization with our win at Talladega so we want to build on that. Tyler and I spent a lot of time in the offseason working on how we can get better as a team and now it’s time to put those ideas together on and off the track.”

This is Spencer Boyd’s fifth season in NASCAR competition amassing 68 national touring series starts with one win and two top ten finishes. In addition to his first win, Boyd made his NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2019.

“What can I say about Spencer Boyd?” asked Team Principal Tyler Young. “I’m reminded every day what he means to our team because I walk by that confetti covered truck and get motivated to further develop our program. We have much more to accomplish together.”

Young’s Motorsports has 231 races to their credit with 23 top ten finishes all in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

“I’m motivated by the recent announcement of our playoffs expanding to ten drivers,” said Boyd. “We grew so much last year so there is a new set of goals this year. Plain and simple, I’m eager to get the season started and I’m not going to lie, I like that I won’t have those yellow stripes on the rear bumper for the first time in my career.”

The crew chief and partnership lineup for the No. 20 truck will be announced soon.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Stories

Carson Hocevar joins Niece Motorsports for partial...

Official Release - 0
Carson Hocevar will compete in nine races for Niece Motorsports in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) in 2020.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Ross Chastain wins Most Popular Driver Award...

Official Release - 0
Ross Chastain, the breakout star of the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series season, has claimed one final honor: 2019 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Most Popular Driver.
Read more
Truck Series PR

Toyota NGOTS Post-Race Recap — Homestead

Official Release - 0
Tundra driver Austin Hill was victorious in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Friday evening. Toyota also captured its 11th manufacturer’s championship while Kyle Busch Motorsports claims the seventh owner’s championship.
Read more
Truck Series PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: FORD’S MATT CRAFTON WINS...

Official Release - 0
ThorSport Racing driver Matt Crafton delivered Ford’s first NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series championship since 2000 with his second-place finish in tonight’s Ford EcoBoost 200.
Read more
Truck Series PR

Toyota NGOTS Homestead Quotes — Christian Eckes

Official Release - 0
Tundra driver Christian Eckes was made available to media at Homestead-Miami Speedway:
Read more
Truck Series PR

HairClub to partner with Hill Motorsports at...

Official Release - 0
On the heels of their career-best NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) finish at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway last month, Hill Motorsports announced today that HairClub, a leader in total Hair Solutions will support the team in Friday night’s Ford EcoBoost 200 at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

NASCAR Track News

Hot Country Knights to Headline Talladega Superspeedway’s Saturday Night Infield Concert, April 25

Official Release - 0
Dedicated road warriors who have basically lived out of a van their entire existence, the Hot Country Knights is set to headline Talladega Superspeedway’s traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert on April 25, during the track’s spring tripleheader weekend.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Popular INDYCAR, Indianapolis 500, Brickyard 400 Veteran John Andretti Dies at 56

Official Release - 0
John Andretti, one of the most popular and versatile American race drivers of his generation, died Thursday, Jan. 30 after a long, courageous battle with colon cancer. He was 56.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Refund Your Build Sweepstakes

Official Release - 0
Attention F150, F250, Silverado, Sierra, and RAM owners: here is your chance to take home one of three $1,500 gift cards from AmericanTrucks (AT)! AT’s “Refund Your Build” sweepstakes is an enter-daily giveaway giving entrants multiple chances to enter for the chance to take home one of three AT gift cards.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

RagingBull.com to Sponsor Corey LaJoie in Daytona 500

Official Release - 0
Go Fas Racing is proud to welcome RagingBull.com as the sponsor for Corey LaJoie and the No.32 Ford Mustang for the 2020 Daytona 500.
Read more
XFINITY Series News

Allmendinger to Enter Eight Races for Kaulig Racing in 2020

Official Release - 0
Kaulig Racing has announced the return of veteran driver, AJ Allmendinger, for a total of eight races in the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season. Kaulig Racing announced earlier this year that Allmendinger would be piloting the team’s third entry at Daytona International Speedway, alongside teammates Ross Chastain and Justin Haley.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Stories

Carson Hocevar joins Niece Motorsports for partial schedule in 2020

Official Release - 0
Carson Hocevar will compete in nine races for Niece Motorsports in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) in 2020.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Ross Chastain wins Most Popular Driver Award in Gander Trucks

Official Release - 0
Ross Chastain, the breakout star of the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series season, has claimed one final honor: 2019 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Most Popular Driver.
Read more
Truck Series PR

Toyota NGOTS Post-Race Recap — Homestead

Official Release - 0
Tundra driver Austin Hill was victorious in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Friday evening. Toyota also captured its 11th manufacturer’s championship while Kyle Busch Motorsports claims the seventh owner’s championship.
Read more
Truck Series PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: FORD’S MATT CRAFTON WINS NASCAR GANDER OUTDOORS TRUCK SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP

Official Release - 0
ThorSport Racing driver Matt Crafton delivered Ford’s first NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series championship since 2000 with his second-place finish in tonight’s Ford EcoBoost 200.
Read more
Truck Series PR

Toyota NGOTS Homestead Quotes — Christian Eckes

Official Release - 0
Tundra driver Christian Eckes was made available to media at Homestead-Miami Speedway:
Read more
Previous articlePopular INDYCAR, Indianapolis 500, Brickyard 400 Veteran John Andretti Dies at 56
Next articleHot Country Knights to Headline Talladega Superspeedway’s Saturday Night Infield Concert, April 25

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com