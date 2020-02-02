Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
Tim McCreadie takes season opener at Golden Isle Speedway

Tim McCreadie takes season opener at Golden Isle Speedway

By Briar Starr
-

In what is termed as Super Bowl weekend, there is another term that is used in racing on the Late Model side, and that is called Super Bowl of Racing which was the season opener at Golden Isles Speedway located in Brunswick, GA.

Originally, the Lucas Oil Late Model Series was supposed to have two nights of racing at the legendary dirt track located in Southeast Georgia. However, persistent rain showers forced series officials to cancel night one of the 2020 racing season. Due to the nature of the schedule, the event would not be made up later in the season. Leaving Saturday night as the only night to get all their racing in and having $12,000 to win as their prize.

45 cars were on the entry list for this event and only 26 would make the feature.

Tim McCreadie was one of the lucky ones who made it all the way with the heat races. He was in heat race No. 1 and basically swept it, as he took the checkered flag which automatically put him in the feature. So, McCreadie had to do was wait for the rest of the night until the heat races were finished and worry about the 50-lap feature.

When the feature got underway, the action was intense early as the first caution came out on lap 5. GR Smith in the No. 89 went around early and slowed the pace. As soon as the event went back to green, a caution flew once more on lap 15 for Ross Bailes. It appears as though, Bailes hit the wall in Turn 1 and almost went up in the air before settling back down on its side.

Finally, after a couple of cautions early in the event, we saw some green flag laps until lap 30. McCreadie had a big lead on the field until the caution flew. Though, after the short caution, the race remained green the rest of the way and saw McCreadie take home the checkered flag in the first race of the season.

The New Yorker scored an emotional win as he is with a new team this season for Donald and Gena Bradsher in the No. 39. The win was McCreadie’s 16th of his Lucas Oil Late Model career. He also was able to pick up the $12,000 bonus to win.

Feature Results

  1. Tim McCreadie
  2. Brandon Overton
  3. Brandon Sheppard
  4. Mike Marlar
  5. Jonathan Davenport
  6. Devin Moran
  7. Kyle Bronson
  8. Jimmy Owens
  9. Dennis Erb Jr
  10. Shane Clanton
  11. Tyler Erb
  12. Brian Shirley
  13. Josh Richards
  14. Mason Zeigler
  15. Chase Junghans
  16. Tyler Bruening
  17. Rick Eckert
  18. Hudson O’ Neal
  19. Earl Pearson Jr
  20. Shanon Buckingham
  21. Billy Moyer Jr
  22. Mark Whitener
  23. Johnny Scott
  24. Stormy Scott
  25. Ross Bailes
  26. GR Smith

Up Next: The Lucas Oil Late Model Series heads south to Tampa Florida for an action-packed weekend for the 44th annual East Bay Raceway Park from Monday, February 3 to Saturday, February 8.

Featured Section 2

Josh Williams Motorsports seeks driver with sponsorship...

Briar Starr - 0
It has been two years since Josh Williams has fielded an ARCA...
Read more
Briar Starr
24 years old, hopeful to be a PR in Motorsports.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Featured Stories

Greenfield to run eight Truck Series races, NASCAR Crew Chief legend Jeff Hammond to serve as Crew Chief

Briar Starr - 0
Announced tonight by Clay Greenfield Motorsports, Clay Greenfield will once again compete in his own No. 68 Chevrolet that will be sponsored by Rackley Roofing for eight races this season. Alongside Greenfield will be legendary NASCAR Crew Chief Jeff Hammond partnering as crew chief for Greenfield.
Read more
Featured Section 2

ThorSport Racing celebrates 25th anniversary with silver schemes at Daytona

Briar Starr - 0
On Feb. 14th, 2020, the legendary ThorSport Racing crew will be celebrating its 25th anniversary in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series by having silver paint schemes on their Trucks.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Josh Williams Motorsports seeks driver with sponsorship for Lucas Oil 200

Briar Starr - 0
It has been two years since Josh Williams has fielded an ARCA car for a race. The last time his own team...
Read more
Featured Stories

Decker joins Niece Motorsports for part-time efforts

Briar Starr - 0
Niece Motorsports announced today that Natalie Decker will join the team on a part-time schedule in the No. 44 Chevrolet.
Read more
Featured Stories

Graf Jr to race with SS Greenlight Racing in the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series

Briar Starr - 0
With the series of announcements today, SS Greenlight Racing owned by Bobby Dotter also made one of their own. It was announced that former Richard Childress Racing driver Joe Graf Jr will compete in the No. 08 entry for SS Greenlight Racing in 2020 with sponsors from Eat, Sleep, Race. With Graf Jr only making select starts last season, the Mahwah, New Jersey native is scheduled for Rookie of the Year honors this season.
Read more

