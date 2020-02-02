Tim McCreadie takes season opener at Golden Isle Speedway

In what is termed as Super Bowl weekend, there is another term that is used in racing on the Late Model side, and that is called Super Bowl of Racing which was the season opener at Golden Isles Speedway located in Brunswick, GA.

Originally, the Lucas Oil Late Model Series was supposed to have two nights of racing at the legendary dirt track located in Southeast Georgia. However, persistent rain showers forced series officials to cancel night one of the 2020 racing season. Due to the nature of the schedule, the event would not be made up later in the season. Leaving Saturday night as the only night to get all their racing in and having $12,000 to win as their prize.

45 cars were on the entry list for this event and only 26 would make the feature.

Tim McCreadie was one of the lucky ones who made it all the way with the heat races. He was in heat race No. 1 and basically swept it, as he took the checkered flag which automatically put him in the feature. So, McCreadie had to do was wait for the rest of the night until the heat races were finished and worry about the 50-lap feature.

When the feature got underway, the action was intense early as the first caution came out on lap 5. GR Smith in the No. 89 went around early and slowed the pace. As soon as the event went back to green, a caution flew once more on lap 15 for Ross Bailes. It appears as though, Bailes hit the wall in Turn 1 and almost went up in the air before settling back down on its side.

Finally, after a couple of cautions early in the event, we saw some green flag laps until lap 30. McCreadie had a big lead on the field until the caution flew. Though, after the short caution, the race remained green the rest of the way and saw McCreadie take home the checkered flag in the first race of the season.

The New Yorker scored an emotional win as he is with a new team this season for Donald and Gena Bradsher in the No. 39. The win was McCreadie’s 16th of his Lucas Oil Late Model career. He also was able to pick up the $12,000 bonus to win.

Feature Results

Tim McCreadie Brandon Overton Brandon Sheppard Mike Marlar Jonathan Davenport Devin Moran Kyle Bronson Jimmy Owens Dennis Erb Jr Shane Clanton Tyler Erb Brian Shirley Josh Richards Mason Zeigler Chase Junghans Tyler Bruening Rick Eckert Hudson O’ Neal Earl Pearson Jr Shanon Buckingham Billy Moyer Jr Mark Whitener Johnny Scott Stormy Scott Ross Bailes GR Smith

Up Next: The Lucas Oil Late Model Series heads south to Tampa Florida for an action-packed weekend for the 44th annual East Bay Raceway Park from Monday, February 3 to Saturday, February 8.