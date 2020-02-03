Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
Truck Series PR CMR Construction & Roofing to Continue Partnership with GMS Racing in 2020

By Official Release
STATESVILLE, N.C. (Feb. 3, 2020) – GMS Racing announced today that CMR Construction & Roofing will continue its partnership with the team, sponsoring Brett Moffitt’s No. 23 Chevrolet Silverado for three NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races in 2020, beginning at Daytona International Speedway in February.

“I’m excited to have CMR back on board with us for a few races this season,” said Moffitt. “They’ve been great to work with in the past and we were able to get them to victory lane once last year. Hopefully we’ll be able to build on that this season with them on board.”

CMR Construction and Roofing began its relationship with Moffitt and GMS Racing in August of 2019, where Moffitt won the race from the pole at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. Moffitt’s Silverado sported CMR colors for four of the last five races of the 2019 season.

“CMR is proud to renew our sponsorship of Brett Moffitt in the Gander Trucks Series for key races in 2020, starting with Daytona,” said Steve Soule, CEO of CMR Construction & Roofing. “Brett and the GMS Racing team are strong, dedicated and prepared to earn big wins on the track. These values matter to us at CMR Construction & Roofing and represent our name well. We look forward to our continued partnership and to cheering on the No. 23. See you at the finish line.”

ABOUT CMR CONSTRUCTION & ROOFING – CMR Construction & Roofing is the champion solution for high-end residential and commercial roofing services. As the 12th largest roofing company in the U.S. and the 1st in Florida, CMR delivers the most comprehensive roofing solutions available with speed, accuracy, and absolute customer satisfaction. Our team comprises over 500 highly trained roofing experts. We provide superior products, craftsmanship, and customer-focused practices that ensure CMR roofs look beautiful and last a lifetime. Learn more at https://cmrconstruction.com.

ABOUT GMS Racing – GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt, Sheldon Creed, Tyler Ankrum and Zane Smith as well as part-time with David Gravel. The team also competes in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 Gander Trucks Championship, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship as well as the 2019 ARCA East championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https:/gmsracing.net

