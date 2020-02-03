Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
XFINITY Series PR EAT SLEEP RACE is going fulltime NASCAR Xfinity Series racing

EAT SLEEP RACE is going fulltime NASCAR Xfinity Series racing

By Official Release
-

EDISON, NJ: “We’re incredibly proud to expand our relationship with NASCAR and Joe Graf Jr. for the 2020 season,” said EAT SLEEP RACE founder and creative director Brian Mabutas.

“As one of the pioneers of motorsports apparel, the brand has deep roots in the racing community and was created to offer fresh designs for all racing enthusiasts. We were born and raised in drag racing and the tuner car communities.”

In 2019, EAT SLEEP RACE sponsored Joe Graf Jr. in a full season of ARCA racing and a few NASCAR Xfinity Series races. “In the past few years, we began to see NASCAR fans and grassroots stock car fans buying a lot of our product.

“After we went to several races and experienced the energy first hand, we knew we needed to grow with this fan base. Last year we had an opportunity to work with Joe Graf Jr. to expand our lifestyle brand in the circle track world.” offered Mabutas.

EAT SLEEP RACE will have a combination of primary and associate sponsorship roles this season.

“I’m extremely excited to have the support of EAT SLEEP RACE this season,” said Graf Jr. who will drive the No. 08 Chevrolet Camaro for SS GreenLight Racing this season. “It’s been an absolute blast representing EAT SLEEP RACE.

“As one of their slogans says, it’s all about ‘Fast Cars and Good Vibes’. These guys are amazing to work with and their supporters are awesome. The dedication to the EAT SLEEP RACE lifestyle is real, especially to all those who have the logo tattooed on themselves.

“This lifestyle brand fits me on a personal level especially because all of the owners of ESR and myself are diehard sneakerheads,” said Graf Jr.

“We did some big things together both on and off the track last year and I am looking forward to doing more of that this season. The opportunity to represent EAT SLEEP RACE as a fulltime driver and brand ambassador in the NASCAR Xfinity Series is awesome,” added Graf Jr.

The company has expanded to now offer a dedicated children’s product line of apparel and accessories branded as the Fast Kids Club with its award-winning ABC board book for future race car drivers.

“The ability to be a part of Joe’s rookie season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series allows us to expand our platform, synergies and expand to a whole new market.

“We’re excited to be a part of SS GreenLight Racing and look forward to not only Daytona but the entire 2020 Xfinity Series season.”

For more on Joe Graf Jr visit JoeGrafJr.com. , like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on Twitter (@JoeGrafJr) and Instagram (@joegrafjr).

For more on EAT SLEEP RACE visit eatsleeprace.com like them on Facebook (@eatsleeprace), follow them on Twitter (@eatsleeprace) and Instagram (@eatsleeprace)

About EAT SLEEP RACE:

EAT SLEEP RACE (eatsleeprace.com) is a racing lifestyle apparel company based out of New Jersey. Since 2001 the brand has offered a full product line including accessories and apparel for men and ladies.

﻿As one of the pioneers of motorsports apparel, the brand has deep roots in the racing industry and was created to offer fresh designs for all racing enthusiasts.

The company has expanded to now offer a dedicated children’s product line of apparel and accessories branded as the Fast Kids Club with it’s hot selling ABC book for future race car drivers.

