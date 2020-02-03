Fire Alarm Services Announces New Partnership with Front Row Motorsports

Longtime Nemechek Supporter Makes Move to Cup Series

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 3, 2020) – Fire Alarm Services, Inc. (FAS), a leader in fire, life safety, and security services, will team up with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and the No. 38 Ford Mustang team driven by John Hunter Nemechek in 2020. FAS will serve as the primary partner for the Sunoco Rookie-of-the-Year contender at Martinsville Speedway in May, Indianapolis Motor Speedway in July, Daytona International Speedway in August and the season finale at Phoenix Raceway in November. The brand will also be a major associate partner on Nemechek’s No. 38 Ford throughout the season.

Based in Colorado, FAS provides a single, streamlined source for all fire alarm, electrical, security and fire suppression needs. The organization provides service on a wide range of systems in all 50 states and employs the finest service technicians in the industry. FAS has been a supporter of Nemechek since 2016, serving as his partner in several NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoor Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Races throughout the 22-year-old’s career.

“We’re thrilled to take our investment with John Hunter to Front Row Motorsport and the NASCAR Cup Series,” said Shannon Smith, Owner, FAS. “He has continued to impress us both in the car and away from the track and we’re looking forward to his first full year in the Cup series.”

“I’m thrilled to see FAS come on board with Front Row Motorsports this year,” said Nemechek. “They have been a key part of my successful climb to the top level of our sport and I’m so thankful for the relationship that we’ve been able to build. Shannon and Connie Smith have high expectations for their customers and products and I’m glad that they continue to see us as part of that.”

For more information about FAS, visit fasonline.cc.

About FAS

Fire Alarm Services, Inc. prides ourselves on providing our customers with one source for all of their fire alarm, electrical, security and fire suppression needs. We provide service on a wide range of systems and employ the finest service technicians in the industry. Fire Alarm Services, Inc. services Colorado and provides service coordination in all 50 states..

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields two full-time entries – the No. 34 of Michael McDowell and the No. 38 of John Hunter Nemechek – from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. In 2020, the team announced an expansion to include the No. 38 Ford F-150 in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series, driven by Todd Gilliland. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports