Truck Series PR Spencer Boyd Introduces New Sponsor CuraLife at Daytona

Spencer Boyd Introduces New Sponsor CuraLife at Daytona

By Official Release
-

Concord, NC (February 3, 2020) – A fresh look and a new sponsor was announced today for the Young’s Motorsports No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado of Spencer Boyd. CuraLife, the maker of CuraLin, a powerful supplement for type 2 diabetics, will make its NASCAR debut at the World Center of Racing.

“This year is about family,” states Spencer Boyd. “I’m honored to return to the Young family to race and I’m proud to have found a partner that also helps my father live better with his type 2 diabetes. My father has been taking CuraLin for little while now so I feel much better knowing his health is in good hands.”

The CuraLife journey began to help a loved one maintain healthy glucose levels without the terrible lifestyle constraints that normally come part and parcel with the disease. By combining Ayurveda, an ancient healing system, with modern science, CuraLife has been able to formulate an incredibly powerful and safe supplement, specifically designed for people with type 2. CuraLin works quickly and can have a profound impact on quality of life.

I’m grateful for our partnership with Spencer because of the wide-reaching platform we have to tell our story,” states Ron Elul, Founder and CEO of CuraLife. “I started on this journey to help my father get back to being the person he once was. I wanted him to be healthy and feel in control of his lifestyle again, and not at the mercy of crazy diets and endless exercise regimes. This gave him his old life back. That’s what I want for everyone living with type 2 diabetes right now. Knowing that Spencer’s father is going through a similar journey as mine makes this a truly authentic partnership.”

Winner of the most recent NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Superspeedway race at Talladega, Boyd looks to ‘be there at the end and have a chance’ as he says, at the season-opening race. The Missouri native finished fourth in last year’s season opener in Daytona.

The NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 14, 2020 will mark the first appearance in NASCAR for CuraLife. The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race can be seen live on FS1 or heard on the Motor Racing Network or Sirius XM Radio Channel 90 beginning at 6:30pm ET.

About CuraLife
There are millions of people suffering from the lifestyle constraints caused by type 2 diabetes. CuraLife is motivated by thousands of CuraLin success stories, and encourage those with diabetes or a diabetic loved one to give CuraLin a try so they too can improve their quality of life.

Give CuraLife a call at 888-286-3077 or visit on the web at www.curalife.com.

