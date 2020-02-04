Ryan Newman – Daytona Clash/Qualifying Advance

Team: No. 6 Koch Industries Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Twitter: @Roush6Team, @RoushFenway and @RyanJNewman

Daytona 500 Qualifying – Sunday, Feb. 9 at 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

Busch Clash – Sunday, Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Newman in the Clash

· Newman makes his 16th start in the Clash format at Daytona International Speedway. The 2020 field is limited to 2019 pole winners, former Clash champions, former Daytona 500 winners, former Daytona 500 pole winners, and 2019 NCS Playoff drivers.

· Newman finished ninth in this event last year after starting fourth. He has three top-five results in the Clash all-time, including second in 2005, third in 2011 and fourth in 2003.

· Overall at Daytona, Newman has 36 NCS starts with one win (2008 Daytona 500), 11 top-10 and six top-five finishes.

Scott Graves in the Clash

· Scott Graves will call his second Clash race from atop the pit box on Sunday after finishing ninth with Newman in the 2019 edition of the star-studded event.

Newman in Daytona 500 Qualifying

· Newman has an overall average starting spot of 19.9 at DIS. His best Daytona 500 qualifying effort came the same year he won the Great American Race, lining up seventh in 2008.

· His best finish all-time in a qualifying race (Duel) is third, which also came in 2008. He crossed the line ninth in last season’s Duel before going on to start 14th in the Daytona 500.

QUOTE WORTHY

Newman on racing in the Clash:

“Any time you turn the first laps of the season at Daytona it is sure to be exciting. The Clash is a great way to start off Speedweeks. It allows us to get a feel for the car and take some chances we would not otherwise take. We are looking forward to kicking off 2020 in a big way and excited to have Koch Industries on board with us at the World Center of Racing.”

On the Car

Koch Industries (pronounced ‘Coke’) makes its debut with Roush Fenway Racing and Ryan Newman in Daytona, serving as the primary for both the Busch Clash all-star event on Feb. 9, as well as the famed Daytona 500 on Feb. 16.

About Koch Industries

Based in Wichita, Kansas, Koch Industries, Inc. is one of the largest private companies in America, with estimated annual revenues as high as $110 billion, according to Forbes. It owns a diverse group of companies involved in refining, chemicals, and biofuels; forest and consumer products; fertilizers; polymers and fibers; process and pollution control systems; electronics, software and data analytics; minerals; glass; automotive components; ranching; commodity trading; and investments. Since 2003, Koch companies have invested nearly $105 billion in growth and improvements. With a presence in 60 countries, Koch companies employ nearly 130,000 people worldwide, with about 67,000 of those in the United States. From January 2009 to present, Koch companies have earned more than 1,300 awards for safety, environmental excellence, community stewardship, innovation, and customer service. For more news and information, visit www.KOCHind.com.