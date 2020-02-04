Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
Used car buyers cannot afford to ignore RWC

Used car buyers cannot afford to ignore RWC

By SM
-

From the guidelines issued by the government in Australia, it becomes clear that used cars must possess RWC or Road Worthy Certificates in order to establish that it is safe for driving on roads which is important for ensuring public safety.  The law varies from state to state, and you must contact your local transport authority to get a confirmation about the applicability of the law in your state. While it’s certain that the law is in force in Queensland, Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory, check if you need it for your location. To obtain a certificate for road worthiness for your car you can call upon the mobile roadworthy Ipswich inspection services so that the inspector visits your place at your convenient time for carrying out the inspection for issuing the certificate.

Must for used car buyers

Except for brand new cars driven out from the showroom, used cars exceeding five years must have RWC and used car buyers must always insist for the certificate from the seller.  The certificate is not only a legal requirement, but it makes buyers confident of buying a vehicle that is safe to drive on the roads. Buying a used vehicle without road worthy certificate could attract fines and penalties for violating the law. If the seller is reluctant to provide the certificate or tries to avoid it, then you should look for some other seller who is ready for compliance.  Owners of faulty cars would have all the reasons for not providing the RWC.

 Mandatory during vehicle re-registration

Even if you are ready to take the risk of buying a car without RWC despite knowing that there might be some safety issues with the car, it does not make any sense because the law stipulates that RWC is mandatory for re-registering any vehicle. When you buy the car without RWC, you will not be able to register the vehicle in your name. Simply put, you would be making a bad purchase as you can never become the owner of the car by transferring it to your name. Having the RWC is mandatory when buying used cars.

Do not drive un-registered vehicle

Owning a car without registering it in your name goes against the law because you are not allowed to drive a vehicle on the roads without registering it. Moreover, if the registration is not in your name, you must have an authorisation from the vehicle owner to drive the vehicle. Still, it does not help to establish yourself as the owner of the vehicle.

Ensure safety

In addition to legal compliance when re-registering vehicles, the Roadworthy Certificate is an authentic document that declares that the vehicle is safe for use on roads. It is a way to ensure public safety on roads. Buying a car with RWC gives peace of mind to buyers that they are buying a vehicle that is safe and roadworthy.

However, the certificate does not guarantee vehicle performance as it does not consider the mechanical reliability. The vehicle is supposed to meet the safety standards when it runs on the road. 

