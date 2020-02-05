Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
NASCAR Cup PR FedEx Racing Express Facts - Clash at Daytona International Speedway

FedEx Racing Express Facts – Clash at Daytona International Speedway

By Official Release
-

Denny Hamlin
#11 FedEx Express Toyota
Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:
Race: Busch Clash
Date/Time: Sunday, Feb. 9/ 3:00 p.m. ET
Race Distance: 75 laps/187.5 miles
Track Shape: Tri-Oval
Track Length: 2.5 miles
Banking: 31 degrees
2019 Winner: Jimmie Johnson

Express Notes:

Busch Clash at Daytona: Denny Hamlin and the FedEx Racing team start their 2020 NASCAR Cup Series campaign this Sunday with the 75-lap Busch Clash at Daytona International Speedway. A three-time winner of the event (2006, 2014 and 2016), Hamlin is one of only six drivers to win both the Clash and DAYTONA 500 during the same Speedweeks. Last year he was unable to finish the Clash due to a multi-car wreck after 55 laps. The #11 FedEx Toyota will promote the FedEx Small Business Grant Contest on the TV panel of the car for this weekend’s Clash. The reminder encourages small business owners to apply for a collective prize pool of more than $250,000 by the entry deadline of March 2.

Hamlin Statistics:
Track: Daytona International Speedway – Clash
Races: 13
Wins: 3 (2006, 2014, 2016)
Top-5: 5
Top-10: 7
Laps Led: 142

Hamlin Conversation – Clash:

You had a great season in 2019. Looking ahead, what can we expect from you and the FedEx team in 2020?

“Last year we made it to the Championship 4, and our goal starting today is to get back there and bring home the title. I know Chris (Gabehart, crew chief) and the rest of these guys are ready to go, and so am I. We’re excited to get back out on the track for the 2020 season.”

Your FedEx Toyota for this weekend’s Clash promotes the FedEx Small Business Grant Contest. What is the message you want people to know?

“FedEx is committed to helping small businesses grow and is on a mission to shine a light on entrepreneurs and uplift their brand. Winners of the Small Business Grant Contest get access to connections, a peer network and lots of opportunities to take their brand to the next level. Who wouldn’t want to earn money for their business? All you have to do is go online to fedex.com/grantcontest and tell FedEx about your business by March 2 for an opportunity to win.”

FedEx Express Along for the Ride at Homestead: FedEx is kicking off the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series by recognizing the outstanding performance of the AGFS and U.S. Operations team members in the BDL market. On Feb. 9, the letters BDL will appear on the B-post of the #11 Toyota at the Clash at Daytona. Employees in the BDL market in Hartford, Conn., are known for operational excellence, achieving a near all-time high MBG FedEx Priority Overnight service level of 97% in January, reducing Wrong Day Late service failures and achieving continuous improvement in aircraft load quality performance.

CarParts.com
