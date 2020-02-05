Love’s Travel Stops Returns to Partner with Front Row Motorsports in 2020

Leading Travel Stop Network Extends Partnership into Eighth Season on McDowell’s No. 34 Ford Mustang

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 5, 2020) – For the eighth consecutive season, the familiar yellow and red colors of Love’s Travel Stops will return to Front Row Motorsports (FRM) aboard the No. 34 Ford Mustang, driven by Michael McDowell.

For the Oklahoma City-based company, what began as a single race partnership back in 2013, has now grown into a successful multi-race program in the NASAR Cup Series. Love’s Travel Stops will serve as the primary sponsor on McDowell’s No. 34 Ford Mustang for multiple races in the 2020 season, including the season-opening Daytona 500 later this month, both NASCAR Cup races at Talladega Superspeedway and the spring weekend at the company’s home track of Texas Motor Speedway. Love’s will remain as an associate sponsor throughout the year, while returning Cup veteran Michael McDowell will serve as driver and ambassador for Love’s Travel Stops.

The family-owned company has grown its NASCAR program in its time with FRM and has incorporated its employees, vendors and business partners into the success of the program. Operating for over 55 years with more than 500 locations in 41 states, Love’s has grown to become one of America’s favorite travel stops, offering clean, modern facilities stocked with fuel, food and supplies for travelers.

“For me, every road trip begins with a pit stop at Love’s. It’s a place that I feel comfortable bringing my family to at any hour of the day,” said McDowell. “For the millions of professional truck drivers that spend long days on the road, and for families that may be passing by, Love’s is a safe and clean place to stop for fuel, snacks, a warm shower and many other needs.”

The No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang will make its 2020 NASCAR Cup Series debut during Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway.

For more information about Love’s Travel Stops and to find the nearest location, visit Loves.com.

About Love’s Travel Stops

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is the nation’s industry-leading travel stop network with more than 500 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 25,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 380 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop. To learn more, visit loves.com.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields two full-time entries – the No. 34 of Michael McDowell and the No. 38 of John Hunter Nemechek – from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. In 2020, the team announced an expansion to include the No. 38 Ford F-150 in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series, driven by Todd Gilliland. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports