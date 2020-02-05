Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Daytona Clash

Speedweeks Kicks off 2020 Season this Weekend in Daytona

Roush Fenway Racing heads into its 2020 season refreshed and reinvigorated this weekend as qualifying for the Daytona 500 and the Busch Clash event take place Sunday. Ryan Newman, fresh off his run in the 2019 NASCAR Playoffs, will take part in Sunday’s all-star Clash event, and he and teammate Chris Buescher – making his return to Roush Fenway – will both go for the Daytona 500 pole Sunday afternoon.

Daytona 500 Qualifying

Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 | 12:30 p.m. ET

FOX, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Koch Industries Ford Mustang

· Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Busch Clash

Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 | 3 p.m. ET

FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Koch Industries Ford Mustang

Daytona 500 Qualifying Up First This Weekend

The most anticipated qualifying session of the season takes place Sunday afternoon as Newman and Buescher go for the Daytona 500 pole. Newman has an overall average starting position of 19.9 at DIS with his best Daytona 500 qualifying effort coming in 2008 (seventh). Chris Buescher has an overall starting spot of 23.9 at DIS with a top Daytona 500 qualifying effort of fifth in 2018.

Jack Roush Looking for Three

Jack Roush has two poles all-time in the Daytona 500, one coming from Greg Biffle in 2004 and the other in 2012 with Carl Edwards. Biffle earned the 2004 pole after a speed of 188.387 and went on to finish 12th. Edwards had a pole speed of 194.738 and finished eighth in the 2012 Daytona 500.

Newman Set to Clash Sunday Afternoon

Newman will make his 16th start in the Clash format on Sunday. The 2020 field is limited to 2019 pole winners, former Clash champions, former Daytona 500 winners, former Daytona 500 pole winners, and 2019 NCS Playoff drivers. He has three top-five results in the Clash all-time, including second in 2005, third in 2011 and fourth in 2003.

Martin Wins 1999 Clash for Jack Roush

NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin has Jack Roush’s lone win in the Clash event, winning back in 1999. He started from the 13th position and went on to lead the final 16 laps, topping Ken Schrader and Bobby Labonte on the podium for the victory.