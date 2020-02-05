Weekend Schedule for Busch Clash at Daytona

NASCAR returns to Daytona International Speedway this weekend for the Busch Clash. Jimmie Johnson is the defending race winner. He also won the event in 2005.

The other active drivers who have won include Brad Keselowski (2018), Joey Logano (2017), Denny Hamlin (2016, 2014, 2006), Kevin Harvick (2013, 2010, 2009), Kyle Busch (2012) and Kurt Busch (2011).

The ARCA Racing Series will kick off the competition Saturday at 4:45 p.m. in the Lucas Oil 200. The Cup Series will qualify Sunday and the Busch Clash will close out the weekend at 3 p.m.

The Busch Clash at Daytona will consist of 75 laps with an opening segment of 25 laps and a final segment of 50 laps. The starting lineup will be set by a random drawing that will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Fan Zone.

All times are Eastern.

Saturday, February 8

11:35 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Busch Clash at Daytona final practice – FS1/MRN/TSN

12:30 p.m.: ARCA qualifying – No TV

1:35 p.m.: Cup Series Daytona 500 qualifying practice – FS1/MRN/TSN

3 p.m.: Cup Series Daytona 500 qualifying final practice FS1/MRN/TSN

4:45 p.m.: ARCA Auto Racing Lucas Oil 200 – FS1

Sunday, February 9

12:30 p.m.: Cup Series Daytona 500 qualifying – FS1/MRN/TSN

3 p.m.: Cup Series Busch Clash at Daytona – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Entry List for Busch Clash:

Aric Almirola (2019 Busch Pole Award)

Ryan Blaney (2019 Busch Pole Award)

Alex Bowman (former Daytona 500 pole winner)

Clint Bowyer (2019 Busch Pole Award)

Kurt Busch (2019 Busch Pole Award)

Kyle Busch (former Clash winner)

William Byron (2019 Busch Pole Award)

Austin Dillon (2019 Busch Pole Award)

Chase Elliott (2019 Busch Pole Award)

Denny Hamlin (2019 Busch Pole Award)

Kevin Harvick (2019 Busch Pole Award)

Jimmie Johnson (2019 Busch Pole Award)

Erik Jones (2019 Cup Series playoff driver)

Brad Keselowski (2019 Busch Pole Award)

Kyle Larson (2019 Busch Pole Award)

Joey Logano (2019 Busch Pole Award)

Ryan Newman (former Daytona 500 winner)

Martin Truex Jr. (former Daytona 500 pole winner)

There are 20 drivers eligible for the 2020 Busch Clash but only the 18 drivers listed above will compete. Daniel Suarez will focus his efforts on qualifying for the Daytona 500 with Gaunt Brothers Racing. Daniel Hemric, who will drive for JR Motorsports part-time in the Xfinity Series, is not entered in the Clash.