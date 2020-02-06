AMS unveiling 60th Anniversary pace car with Chase Elliott during Dawsonville race fan event

HAMPTON, Ga. (Feb. 6, 2020) – Dawsonville’s own Chase Elliott will join Atlanta Motor Speedway for the unveiling of the Speedway’s special 60th Anniversary pace car on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

The pace car reveal will kick start an afternoon full of activities at the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame in Dawsonville to get race fans revved up for Georgia’s NASCAR race, including opportunities to meet hometown driver Chase Elliott.

The day’s activities will begin with the first look at Atlanta Motor Speedway’s 60th Anniversary pace car, which features a special livery paying homage to the Speedway’s historic past.

“We’re thrilled to have Chase Elliott joining us as we take the covers off this year’s pace car,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “With a nod to our track’s history and an iconic look, I’m sure our fans will enjoy it and I can’t wait to share it.”

After the pace car is revealed, NASCAR’s most popular driver will take part in an autograph session and a Q&A, both of which will be open to fans who have tickets to the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at AMS. Race tickets will be available during the Dawsonville fan event for anyone who wants to get in on the fun.

Tickets and camping locations for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway March 13-15 are available now by calling 877-9-AMS-TIX or visiting www.atlantamotorspeedway.com.