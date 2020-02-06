NASCAR Cup PR Enter & Win: The NASCAR Foundation Debuts Fundraising Initiative With 2020 Toyota...

Enter & Win: The NASCAR Foundation Debuts Fundraising Initiative With 2020 Toyota Camry Giveaway

By Official Release
-

·        Camry is 2019 Championship Edition, Celebrating Toyota’s NASCAR Cup Series Title

·     Winner Announced During Coke Zero Sugar 400 Weekend at Daytona International Speedway

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 6, 2020) –  A stunning car and an innovative fundraising initiative were simultaneously unveiled Thursday by The NASCAR Foundation, in Victory Circle at the ONE DAYTONA lifestyle and entertainment destination across from Daytona International Speedway.

This is no ordinary fundraiser. A 2020 Toyota Camry TRD will be given away with proceeds benefiting The NASCAR Foundation. This “2019 Championship Edition” Camry celebrates the winning manufacturer’s NASCAR Cup Series Title. It is an extended celebration; the giveaway will last until the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race weekend on Aug. 27-29 at Daytona International Speedway.

The giveaway will run on NASCARfoundation.org/CarGiveaway, with a minimum $25 donation to enter. Prior to the Coke Zero Sugar 400 weekend, five finalists will be determined; they will attend the race as the foundation’s guests. The car will be on display throughout DAYTONA Speedweeks at The NASCAR Foundation hauler in front of the speedway, near the Toyota injector.

This is no ordinary Camry, either, evidenced by these features:

  • 301 HP D-4S V-6 Engine
  • TRD piano-black front splitters, aero side skirts and rear diffuser with red pin striping
  • 19-in. TRD matte-black alloy wheels
  • TRD cat-back dual exhaust with polished stainless steel tips
  • TRD track-tuned suspension
  • Larger 12.9-in. front brakes with red-painted front and rear calipers
  • TRD piano-black rear spoiler
  • Sport SofTex®-trimmed seats with red seat belts, red stitching and fabric insert
  • Red-stitched custom NASCAR headrests
  • Custom graphics
  • WeatherTech floor mats with custom logos

The NASCAR Foundation Chairman Mike Helton and NASCAR Vice Chair Lesa France Kennedy assisted with the unveiling of the Toyota Camry today, prior to the NASCAR Hauler Parade at One DAYTONA.

“This fundraising concept was presented to us by foundation board member and area automobile dealer Randy Dye and we immediately knew it was a winner,” said Nichole Krieger, executive director of The NASCAR Foundation. “We want as many NASCAR fans as possible to enter and in the process, support our many programs that assist children in need in the Daytona Beach area and nationwide.”

About The NASCAR Foundation

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing Inc. (NASCAR) established The NASCAR Foundation in January 2006 to support initiatives that positively affect the lives of children throughout the United States. The 501(c) (3) non-profit entity partners with medical experts and other charitable organizations to fund children’s health care programs. The NASCAR Foundation has cumulatively donated more than $36 million to reach more than 1.4 million children. For more information on The NASCAR Foundation, visit NASCARfoundation.org. Follow The NASCAR Foundation on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/NASCARFoundation or on Twitter at @NASCAR_FDN.

